Daily Markets: Equities Respond to China Protests, Cyber Monday

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session mostly lower, led by the 1.6% drop in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the 0.8% fall in China’s Shanghai Composite. South Korea’s Kospi finished the day’s trading session off 1.2% as well, while Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries shed 0.4% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were in the red across the board and U.S. futures point to a down market open later this morning.

Equities are responding to protests in China that have erupted over President Xi Jinping’s zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19. The protests come as Covid cases continue to rise in China and local governments tightened restrictions, presenting a policy dilemma for Xi and a fresh bout of uncertainty for investors. Puzzling through implications for China’s re-opening, investor focus will soon widen to include the outcome of Cyber Monday, a day that is expected to rack up $11.2 billion in sales according to Adobe (ADBE) Analytics.

As we tally those figures, investors and traders will be staring down a barrage of economic data this week that could bring renewed questions over the economy, inflation, and the potential terminal rate for the Fed Funds. As that data is digested, we expect an almost laser-like focus on comments on the economy and labor markets from Fed Chair Powell on Wednesday, November 30 at a Brookings Institution event. We’d note Powell’s comments come only two days before Fed officials stop talking publicly to prepare for their next policy meeting, but there will be ample data points ahead of that meeting's outcome on December 14. Mixed messaging in the data could very well keep the market in a volatile mood ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy decision.

Data Download

International Economy

Over the weekend, the People’s Bank of China announced it would cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 25 basis points to 7.8% and inject around 500 billion yuan in long-term liquidity.

Findings from the Boston Consulting Group indicate shoppers in Europe expected to spend almost one-fifth during Black Friday-Cyber Monday this year as inflationary pressures weigh on consumer sentiment. UK consumers are forecasted to slash their spending by 18%, while those in France and Germany are thought to cut spending by 15% and Spain by 13%.

Late last week, the Saudi energy ministry shared energy ministers from Saudi Arabia and Iraq discussed the importance of adhering to OPEC+ output cuts that last until the end of 2023. This reveal comes ahead of this week’s scheduled meeting between OPEC and its allies, and the December 5 start of the EU’s ban on Russian crude imports.

Domestic Economy

Today is a relatively light day economic release-wise. The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for November will be released at 10:30 AM ET and is expected to come in at -11.0, better than the previously reported -19.4 but still showing that there is some work to be done to get back above water.

According to Adobe Analytics, shoppers in the U.S. spent a record $9.12 billion on Black Friday sales online. Nearly half of online sales were made via a smartphone, 48%, marking an all-time high in mobile shopping, up from 44% last year. According to SensorMatic Solutions, in-store traffic on Black Friday rose by 2.9% YoY with enclosed mall traffic increasing 1.2% while non-mall traffic increased 4.7% compared to the prior year. Thanksgiving also turned out to be a larger-than-expected shopping day according to Adobe as sales tallied $5.29 billion online up 2.9% YoY ahead of Adobe’s $5.1 billion forecast.

Also, late last week, the Federal Communications Commission voted 4-0 to ban sales of new telecom and surveillance equipment made by several Chinese companies, arguing that their ownership and practices threaten U.S. national security.

Markets

Last week saw markets open for only three full trading sessions given the Thanksgiving holiday and the abbreviated trading session on Friday. As you might expect, trading around the holiday was less lively compared to the few weeks prior. Markets were positive overall, with the Nasdaq Composite up 0.72%, the Russell 2000 gaining 1.05%, the S&P 500 rising 1.53% and the Dow advancing 1.73% as the markets closed out the week early on Friday. Sectors were all positive, although they were led by traditionally defensive Utilities and Materials each up approximately 3%. Lagging on a relative basis was Energy as gas prices began to settle down post the mid-term elections.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -5.48%

S&P 500: -15.53%

Nasdaq Composite: -28.24%

Russell 2000: -16.75%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -64.37%

Ether (ETH-USD): -67.45%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Pinduoduo (PDD), H World Group (HTHT), and Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) will be among the handful of companies reporting their latest quarterly results.

Shopify (SHOP) announced a record-setting Black Friday with sales of $3.36 billion, up 17% YoY, from the start of the one-day shopping holiday in New Zealand through the end of the day in California. Product categories showing strength were apparel & accessories, health & beauty, and home & garden.

With Bloomberg reporting lockdowns, worker unrest, protests, and rising covid infections that could impact Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone production in China, all eyes will be on how its manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology (HNHPF) responds.

Recently returned Disney (DIS) Chief Executive Bob Iger is expected to hold a town hall meeting with employees at 9 AM PT this morning to discuss the future of Disney and answer questions about what’s ahead.

Tesla (TSLA) will hold a December 1 event at its Gigafactory in Nevada to commemorate the first deliveries of the all-electric Semi Class 8 truck.

Politico reports the Federal Trade Commission is likely to file an antitrust lawsuit to block Microsoft’s (MSFT) $69 billion takeover of video game giant Activision Blizzard (ATVI).

IPOs

As we head into the holiday season the near-term IPO calendar is fairly light so there are no significant IPOs slated to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Arrowhead Pharmaceutical (ARWR), The Azek Company (AZEK), and JOYY Inc (YY) are among the names expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, November 29

Japan: Retail Sales - October

UK: BoE Consumer Credit - October

Eurozone: Business and Consumer Survey - November

Germany: Consumer Price Index - November

US: FHFA Housing Price Index - September

US: Consumer Confidence - November

Wednesday, November 30

China: Composite PMI - November

Germany: Import Price Index - October

Eurozone: CPI - November

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Change Report - November

US: GDP - Second Estimate 3Q 2022

US: Chicago PMI - November

US: Pending Home Sales - October

US: JOLTs Job Openings - October

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Fed Beige Book

Thursday, December 1

Japan: au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI - November

Taiwan: S&P Global Taiwan Manufacturing PMI - November

China: Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI - November

Eurozone: S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI - November

JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI - November

US: Challenger Job Cuts Report - November

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Personal Income & Spending - October

US: PCE Price Index - October

US: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI - October

US: ISM Manufacturing Index - November

US: Construction Spending - October

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, December 2

Germany: Import/Exports - October

Eurozone: PPI - October

US: Employment Report - November

Thought for the Day

“Cyber Monday - The one time a year people look forward to Monday mornings.” ~ Anonymous

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.