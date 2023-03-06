Daily Markets: Big Week Focused on the Fed, Jobs Data

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day up across the board except for China’s Shanghai Composite, which fell 0.19%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.17%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.58%, India’s SENSEX gained 0.69%, Taiwan’s TAIEX and Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.99% and 1.11% higher, respectively. South Korea’s KOSPI set the pace, up 1.26% led by Commercial Services and Electronic Technology names. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a mixed-to-down open.

With China’s issuing a smaller-than-expected 2023 GDP growth target, we could see some air let out of stocks this morning as we start what will be a big week focused on the Fed as well as February job creation and wage inflation. With the bulk of that data coming after Fed Chair Powell gives his semi-annual testimony in Washington, a two-day event that begins tomorrow, we could be in for a volatile week should the market have to re-set its interest rate expectations. With the February Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index not due until the first half of next week, odds are the stock market will once again emulate the Fed and remain “data dependent” as it trades. With that in mind, as we move through the week, readers should be mindful of moves in the dollar, 10-year Treasury yields, and fed funds expectations measured by the CME FedWatch Tool. What they show will likely indicate how stocks will trade as the coming days unfold.

Data Download

International Economy

Last night saw South Korean CPI released for February with the YoY seasonally adjusted figure coming in at 4.8% YoY, lower than the 5.05% consensus and 5.2% the month before.

China's National People's Congress convened its annual parliamentary gathering over the weekend and set its 2023 GDP goal at "around 5%", one of its lowest targets in over three decades. Other details announced include China's defense spending will rise 7.2% while its general public expenditures will grow 5.7% in 2023.

Retail sales in the Euro Area fell 2.3% YoY in January, missing the expected 1.8% decline and following the 2.8% drop registered in December.

Domestic Economy

Today is a light economic release day with January U.S. Factory Orders which are expected to turn negative for the month, and Durable Goods orders, which are estimated to repeat December’s -4.5% decline. Both of these items will be announced at 10:00 am ET.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) is expected to introduce a bill today that would ban senior executive branch officials from trading stocks. The bill would require officials to divest their stocks, as well as those owned by their spouses, or place them in a blind trust within six months of starting their job.

Markets

Friday saw markets shrug off worries about the economy and the Fed as all the major equity indexes rallied into the weekend. The Dow gained 1.17%, the Russell 2000 rose 1.35%, the S&P 500 added 1.61% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.95% higher. All sectors closed higher although Consumer Staples (0.08%) ended essentially flat after Costco (COST) fell 2.15% on a mixed earnings report. Communications Services was the clear winner followed by Technology and Consumer Discretionary which both gained 2.15%. Auto manufacturers had a strong day all around with Tesla (TSLA) up 3.61%, General Motors (GM) rising 3.74% and Ford Motor (F) setting the pace, up 4.22%.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 0.74%

S&P 500: 5.37%

Nasdaq Composite: 11.68%

Russell 2000: 9.48%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 34.61%

Ether (ETH-USD): 31.00%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Ciena (CIEN) and Lordstown Motors (RIDE) are slated to be among the handful of companies sharing their latest quarter results.

Reports indicate Tesla cut prices on its Model S and Model X EVs in the U.S.

United Micro (UMC) reported its February sales declined 18.6% YoY to NT$16.93 billion. Hon Hai Precision (HNHAF) reported its February revenue of NT$402.04 billion was down 39.12% MoM and 11.65% YoY.

Norfolk Southern (NSC) shared that the train that derailed in Ohio this weekend was not carrying hazardous materials and poses no risk to the public, as local officials quickly lifted a shelter-in-place order.

IPOs

Health and wellness company Nava Health (NAVA) and fracking material provider Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) are expected to start trading this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

AeroVironment (AVAV), Calavo Growers (CVGW), Guidewire Software (GWRE), Trip.com (TCOM), and WW(WW) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities markets close for the day. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, March 7

China: Imports/Exports – February

Germany: Factory Orders - January

US: Consumer Credit – January

Wednesday, March 8

Japan – Leading Indicators – January

Germany: Industrial Production, Retail Sales – January

Eurozone: 4Q 2022 GDP

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Change Report – February

US: JOLTS Job Openings Report – January

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Fed Beige Book

Thursday, March 9

Japan: 4Q 2022 GDP

China: Consumer & Producer Price Indices - February

US: Challenger Job Cuts Report – February

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, March 10

Japan: Producer Price Index – February

UK: Industrial & Manufacturing Production – January

Germany: Consumer Price Index - February

US: Employment Report – February

Thought for the Day

“When you look at others, you forget where you are, and you make all the mistakes… The world is full of copycats. Difference is not only a chance, but in business, it’s an asset.” ~ Sue Nabi

