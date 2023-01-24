Daily Markets: Big Tech Earnings Come Into Focus As Investors Assess Recession Prospects

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets were mostly closed due to Lunar New Year celebrations. Markets that did trade today included India’s Sensex which eked out a 0.06% gain, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries, up 0.47%, and Japan’s Nikkei which gained 1.46%, on the same Fed pause speculation that drove U.S. markets yesterday. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed, and U.S. futures point to a weak market open later this morning.

Soon after U.S. equities begin trading, S&P Global (SPGI) will publish its Flash January PMI data, which investors will be chewing through to find what it reveals about new order growth for the manufacturing and services economies, and gauge prospects for a “short and shallow” recession. We also have a renewed surge in the pace of corporate earnings this morning; after today’s closing bell, we’ll hear from Microsoft (MSFT), the first of the Big Tech companies to report. Comments on the PC market, cloud spending, and how it looks to leverage Chat GPT across its portfolio suite will not only be of high interest to investors, but those comments also have the potential to reshape what’s expected to be said in the next few weeks.

Data Download

International Economy

The au Jibun Bank Flash January Manufacturing PMI for Japan stood at 48.9 in January, unchanged from December's 26-month low, and below market expectations of 49.4. The Flash January Services PMI increased to 52.4 from a final reading of 51.1 in December, remaining expansionary for the fifth consecutive month.

The GfK Consumer Climate Indicator in Germany rose to -33.9 heading into February from a marginally revised -37.6 in January, and the market forecast for -33.0. Despite the continued negative figures, the February reading was the highest since August 2022, likely due to the fall in energy prices.

Preliminary estimates from S&P Global show the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI increased to 48.8 in January from 47.8 the previous month and above market expectations for a reading of 48.5. New orders decreased at the slowest rate since last May, albeit still declining sharply; and employment accelerated. Turning to the Flash Service reading for January, it rose to 50.7 from 49.8 the month prior, coming in ahead of the 50.2 consensus estimate.

Preliminary S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI increased to 46.7 in January from 45.3 in December, beating market forecasts of 45.5. The flash January data pointed to a sixth consecutive month of falling factory activity but the smallest drop since September. The preliminary take on the January Services PMI fell to 48 from 49.9 in December, the lowest in two years and below the expected 49.7.

OPEC+ delegates expect an advisory committee of ministers to recommend keeping oil production levels unchanged when they meet next week amid a tentative recovery in global demand.

Domestic Economy

At 9:45 AM ET, S&P Global will publish its Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI metrics for the U.S., which are expected to come in at 46 and 45, respectively vs. their December final prints of 46.2 and 44.7.

Data published by the Labor Department showed employers cut 110,800 temporary workers in the last five months of 2022, including 35,000 in December. While temporary employment trends can be volatile, pullbacks in this metric have preceded broader payroll declines by several months in recent downturns, including the 2001 and 2007-09 recessions.

Markets

Hopes of decelerating inflation triggering a Fed pause pushed markets higher as the Dow advanced 0.76%, the S&P 500 rose 1.19%, the Russell 2000 gained 1.25%, and the Nasdaq Composite closed 2.01% higher. Sectors were all up, with Technology (2.28%) leading the way while traders shied away from Utilities, which eked out a 0.03% gain on the day. In individual names, Xylem Inc (XYL) fell 7.95% on news it intends to acquire Evoqua Water Technology (AQUA) in a deal representing a 29% premium over AQUA's current valuation.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.46%

S&P 500: 4.70%

Nasdaq Composite: 8.58%

Russell 2000: 7.35%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 38.26%

Ether (ETH-USD): 35.91%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, 3M (MMM), DR Horton (DHI), GATX (GATX), General Electric (GE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Paccar (PCAR), Union Pacific (UNP), and Verizon (VZ) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

December quarter results at Logitech (LOGI) came up short relative to expectations but the company reiterated its 2023 guidance that sees revenue falling 13%-15% in 2023 vs. 2022. During the quarter, the company’s gaming sales fell 16% YoY, Video Collaboration sales dropped 21%, Keyboards & Combos sales declined 22%, and Pointing Devices sales fell 14%.

Amazon (AMZN) introduced RxPass, a new Prime membership benefit from Amazon Pharmacy that provides patients affordable access to generic medications that treat more than 80 common health conditions for just $5 a month. This effort follows the $3.9 billion acquisition of membership-based primary care platform One Medical and the 2022 introduction of Amazon Clinic, which provides virtual care for common ailments.

Inter Parfums (IPAR) reaffirmed its 2022 guidance for EPS of ~$3.60 and revenue of $1.087 billion, both of which match their respective consensus forecasts. The company shared that its 4Q 2022 was exceptionally strong as its four largest brands - Montblanc, Jimmy Choo, Coach and GUESS? - generated YoY sales gains of 50%, 78%, 82% and 28%, respectively. Inter Parfums reiterated its 2023 guidance for EPS of $3.75 and revenue of $1.15 billion.

Later today, Tesla (TSLA) is expected to announce the opening of a new $3.5 billion plant in northern Nevada for the Semi Class 8 electric truck.

IPOs

The IPO calendar could be a bit warmer than in recent weeks with potential pricings from Genelux (GNLX), Elate Group (ELGP), MorningStar Partners (TXO), and Syla Technologies (SYT). Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Capital One (COF), F5 Networks (FFIV), Microsoft (MSFT), and Texas Instruments (TXN) are slated to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. We would caution readers to be on the watch for earnings pre-announcements. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, January 25

UK: Producer Price Index Input, Output – December

Germany: Business Expectations Index - January

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, January 26

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Durable Orders – December

US: GDP – Preliminary 4Q 2022

US: PCE Price Index – 4Q 2022

US: New Home Sales – December

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, January 27

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – December

US: Pending Home Sales – December

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – January

Thought for the Day

