Daily Markets: Another Barrage of Earnings to Chew Through

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed: Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 0.50%, Taiwan’s TAIEX fell 0.12% and South Korea’s KOSPI and Japan’s Nikkei came close to ending the day flat, down 0.09% and 0.08%, respectively. India’s SENSEX gained 0.23%, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 1.18%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.60% higher, led by Electronic Technology and Consumer Services names. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a higher open.

After this morning’s weekly jobless claims report, we enter a quiet period for economic data that will conclude with the January Consumer Price Index report on Tuesday, February 14. Will it show the market some deflation love? Time will tell, but while we wait for that answer, the stock market will have another barrage of quarterly earnings reports to chew through. We would note that as of last night’s market close, the S&P 500 is trading at 18.3x expected 2023 earnings of $225 per share vs. the average peak multiple of 19.4x over the 2000-2022 period. If we were to exclude 2020, the year of the pandemic, that average peak multiple falls to 19.0x. This means investors are likely to be tallying and re-evaluating EPS expectations for the coming year to determine how they will stack up against those for 2022. One other factor to consider when contemplating the market’s valuation is where the fed funds rate is likely to be by mid-2023 vs. the start of 2022.

Preliminary estimates showed the annual inflation rate in Germany edged higher to 8.7% in January from a four-month low of 8.6% the month before, but below the market consensus forecast of 8.9%. Compared to December, the harmonized CPI rose 0.5%, after a 1.2% drop in the previous month.

The Group of Seven member states are discussing whether to sanction companies in China, Iran, and North Korea they believe are providing Russia with parts and technology that have military purposes

We have a very light economic calendar today with just the latest weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims and later today the Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories. With a growing list of companies announcing layoffs, including Disney (DIS) and Affirm (AFRM), market watchers and data junkies will be looking to see if those reductions in force are translating into fresh jobless claims or whether they are being absorbed by the tight labor market.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon cautioned against declaring victory against inflation too early, warning the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates above the 5% mark if higher prices ended up being "sticky."

After advancing on Tuesday, equities continued to trade off yesterday as continued earnings disappointments and Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish remarks weighed on stocks. The Dow fell 0.61%, the S&P 500 dropped 1.11%, the Russell 2000 lost 1.52% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.68% lower. Sectors were all lower, with Communications Services (-3.14%), Utilities (-1.68), and Technology (-1.21%) suffering the most. Consumer financing firm Affirm is currently down roughly 17.30% in premarket trading after the company announced it would be laying off 19% of its workforce during its earning call yesterday after the close. See more on this in Stocks to Watch.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.42%

S&P 500: 7.25%

Nasdaq Composite: 13.80%

Russell 2000: 10.30%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 38.23%

Ether (ETH-USD): 37.74%

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, AbbVie (ABBV), CyberArk (CYBR), Hilton (HLT), Kellogg (K), PepsiCo (PEP), Philip Morris International (PM), Ralph Lauren (RL), Tapestry (TPR), Under Armour (UAA), and Warner Music (WMG) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

Walt Disney reported better-than-expected bottom line results for its December quarter, topping the consensus forecast, with revenue for the period doing the same. Driving the upside relative to expectations, the company’s Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products revenues for the quarter increased 21% to $8.7 billion and segment operating income increased 25% to $3.1 billion. Direct-to-Consumer revenues for the quarter increased 13% to $5.3 billion but its operating loss increased $0.5 billion to $1.1 billion due to a higher loss at Disney+ and a decrease in results at Hulu, partially offset by improved results at ESPN+. Disney+ subscribers were down 1% QoQ to $161.8 million and the Disney+ Core Average Monthly Revenue Per Paid Subscriber slipped 3% QoQ to $5.77. The company announced a business line reorganization as well as a workforce reduction plan of 7,000 roles as it targets $5.5 billion in cost savings. The company shared that while it is pleased with the early response from advertisers for the Disney+ ad tier, it will not have a meaningful impact this year.

Digital and mobile commerce company Affirm missed top and bottom-line expectations for its December quarter, issued downside guidance for 2023, and announced a 19% cut to its workforce. For its fiscal 2023, the company sees revenue of $1.475-1.55 billion vs. the $1.64 billion consensus and the $1.15 billion posted during its fiscal 2022.

Digital Turbine (APPS) missed top and bottom-line expectations for its December quarter due to the deceleration in advertising spending which was greater than expected during the holiday season. For 2023, the company sees revenue of $660-$670 million vs. the $728.4 million consensus.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) reported a greater-than-expected loss per share for its December quarter even though revenue of $1 billion was modestly ahead of the $0.96 billion consensus. On a positive note, the company saw a meaningful increase in visits to its Macau gaming operations during the Chinese New Year. On the non-gaming side, hotel occupancy was 96%, and tenant retail sales increased 34% compared to the holiday period in 2019.

Unilever Plc (UL) shared it would continue to raise prices for its detergents, soaps, and packaged food to offset rising input costs, and ease up those hikes in the second half of 2023.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) announced an agreement to sell several pet food brands to Post Holdings (POST) for ~$1.2 billion, consisting of $700 million in cash and 5.39 million POST shares. The pet food brands include Rachael Ray Nutrish, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits, Nature's Recipe, and Gravy Train brands as well as the company’s private-label pet food business.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) cut the bonus pool for 2022 by about half and said that the management board took nothing after the Swiss lender’s worst year since the financial crisis.

The near-term IPO calendar is relatively light, so no significant IPOs slated to price this week. However, reports suggest the IPO calendar could heat up in the coming quarters with offerings from Fogo Hospitality, Panera Brands, and Cava Group. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

Cloudflare (NET), Construction Partners (ROAD), Corsair Gaming (CRSR), Coursera (COUR), Lyft (LYFT), Motorola Solutions (MSI), PayPal (PYPL), Terex (TEXC), VeriSign (VRSN), and Yelp (YELP) are slated to report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

Friday, February 10

Japan: Producer Price Index – Japan

China: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index – January

Germany: Consumer Price Index – January

US: University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Survey - February (Flash)

“Sometimes happiness is a feeling. Sometimes it’s a decision.” ~ Anonymous

