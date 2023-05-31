Daily Markets: Worries Over Chinese Economy Weighs on Markets

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day down as uncertainty around the guaranteed passage of the debt ceiling agreement emerged. Taiwan’s TAIEX declined 0.26%, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.32%, India’s SENSEX was down 0.55%, China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 0.61%, and Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed 1.41% and 1.54% lower, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng traded off 1.94% as China’s latest PMI figures came in lower than expected last night (more on that in a second), putting additional pressure on equities. Major European markets are down in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a lower open.

With growing signs that the U.S. debt ceiling agreement will pass, the market’s focus is shifting from the debt ceiling default to market data and monetary policy. Weighing on futures this morning is China’s weaker than expected May PMI data, which showed Manufacturing contracting, with the same for new orders in the Non-Manufacturing sector. The data is raising questions as to how much post-lockdown steam remains in China, and is renewing concerns for the larger global economy.

Closer to home, while the market waits for the latest iteration of the Fed’s Beige Book this afternoon, we have several Fed officials making the rounds today, including Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins, Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman, Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson, and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker. With expectations now seeing a greater chance for another 25-basis point rate hike exiting the Fed’s June meeting, market watchers will be assessing comments from these officials as they prepare for upcoming May PMI, employment, and inflation data.

Data Download

International Economy

China's official NBS Manufacturing PMI fell to a five-month low of 48.8 in May from 49.2 in April, missing market estimates of 49.4. The May print also pointed to the second straight month of contraction in factory activity. The NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI for May fell to 54.5 vs. April’s 56.4 reading. While the figure points to the fifth straight month of expansion in services activity following the removal of pandemic restrictions, it is the softest reading since January. Moreover, Non-Manufacturing new orders fell to 49.5 vs 56.0 in April, falling back into contraction territory.

Domestic Economy

If it’s Wednesday, we have the usual weekly data which is the MBA Mortgage Applications index and EIA’s look at crude oil inventories. Today also brings the April JOLTS Job Openings Report, which offers another look at the jobs market, with the latest iteration of the Fed’s Beige Book out at 2 PM ET.

After clearing a crucial procedural hurdle with just days remaining to avoid a U.S. default, the tentative debt ceiling deal heads to the House of Representatives for a vote late today. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Tuesday estimated that the bill would cut deficits by $1.5 trillion over 10 years. Wednesday's passage in the House is critical to getting the bill through the Senate before the June 5 deadline. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries commented, “We are going to make sure that the votes are there, joining with our Republican colleagues, to get this bill over the finish line…It will also avoid the country being in this hostage-taking situation for the rest of this Congress."

Markets

The joy of the weekend’s debt ceiling announcement has started to fade as the details of that deal begin to emerge and while everyone expected to see compromise on both sides, there has been grumbling about what has been presented to the point where at least one lawmaker has already stated he will not be voting “Yea.” This, coupled with increased expectations of another Fed rate hike, put a damper on things yesterday as the Russell fell 0.32%, the Dow was down 0.15%, the S&P 500 closed unchanged and Technology continued to drive these markets as the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.32%. Sectors saw Consumer Discretionary (0.67%) and Technology (0.53%) lead as Tesla (TSLA) and Amazon (AMZN) combined to contribute to just over 130% of discretionary sector returns and Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL) together contributed to just under 95% of tech sector results. In individual names, shares of ChargePoint (CHPT) were bid up 14.34% after Bank of America (BAC) analysts raised its rating from “Neutral” to “Buy.”

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.32%

S&P 500: 9.53%

Nasdaq Composite: 24.37%

Russell 2000: 0.34%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 66.96%

Ether (ETH-USD): 58.61%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Advance Auto (AAP), Capri Holdings (CPRI), and Frontline (FRO) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Hewlett Packard (HPQ) delivered mixed April quarter results, with its bottom line coming in ahead of expectations while revenue for the quarter fell 21.7% YoY to $12.91 billion, missing the $13.07 billion consensus. Personal Systems revenue for the quarter fell 29% YoY to $8.2 billion with Consumer down 39% and Commercial dropping 24% YoY. Total Personal System units were down 28% YoY with Consumer down 34% and Commercial down 23%. HP’s Printing segment saw its revenue for the quarter fall 5% YoY to $4.7 billion. For the current July quarter, HP guided EPS to $0.81-$0.91, bookending the $0.86 consensus. However, HP signaled that while it continued to make progress on inventory, “levels remain slightly elevated for us and across the industry. As a result, we continue to see aggressive pricing in the quarter.” In terms of AI and PCs, on its earnings call, HP shared “We are actively working with our major software and silicon partners to engineer new architectures that will integrate AI applications into everyday use cases.”

April quarter results from Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) were mixed with its bottom line results beating the consensus forecast while revenue for the period fell 3.9% YoY to $6.97 billion, modestly missing the $7.3 billion consensus. Average recurring revenue for the quarter rose 35% YoY to $1.1 billion. For the current quarter, HPE sees EPS of $0.44-$0.48 vs. the $0.45 consensus with revenue of $6.70-$7.20 billion which falls short of the $7.24 billion consensus. Per the company, “Deal velocity has slowed, particularly in North America and in Compute, and to a lesser extent in Storage. Deal cycles have elongated as customers, primarily our larger compute customers, digest their investments over the past two years. “

Ambarella (AMBA) reported a smaller-than-expected April quarter loss, while revenue, which fell 31.2% YoY) came in slightly ahead of the consensus forecast. However, with customers aggressively managing their inventory levels, the company sees revenue for the current quarter in the range of $60-$64 million vs. the $66.79 million consensus.

Microsoft (MSFT) accused the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of being a global "outlier" in blocking its $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard (ATVI). The CMA vetoed the deal in April, saying it could hurt competition in the nascent cloud gaming market. Microsoft’s appeal against the decision is likely to be heard in late July.

Baidu (BIDU) is planning to establish a $145 million venture capital fund to help start-ups focused on content generated by AI applications.

Shares of LL Flooring Holdings (LL) soared in after-market trading last night following Tom Sullivan, the company's original founder, shared he made a $5.76 per share offer for the flooring chain.

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

C3.ai (AI), Chewy (CHWY), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Descartes (DSDX), NetApp (NTAP), Nordstrom (JWN), Okta (OKTA), PVH (PVH), Salesforce (CRM), and Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, June 1

Japan: Manufacturing PMI – May

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI – May

Taiwan: Manufacturing PMI - May

Eurozone: Manufacturing PMI – May

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index – May

UK: Manufacturing PMI – May

US: ADP National Employment – May

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: 1Q 2023 Unit Labor Cost & Productivity

US: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI – May

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – May

US: Construction Spending – April

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, June 2

US: Employment Report – May

Thought for the Day

“You have to be very nimble and very open-minded. Your success is going to be very dependent on how you adapt.” – Jeremy Stoppelman

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.