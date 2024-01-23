Daily Markets: Will Earnings Guidance Clear the Way for More Market Gains?

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day higher except for India’s SENSEX, which fell 1.47% after playing catch up following yesterday’s market holiday. Japan’s Nikkei took a breather, coming close to flat, down a mere 0.08%. Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 0.33%, both Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and China’s Shanghai Composite added just over 0.50%, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.58% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 2.63% higher in a broad rally led by Health Services names and saw all but four of the indexes 82 names close higher. European markets are mostly lower in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a mixed market open later this morning.

The earnings rubber will start to hit the road today as the December quarter reporting season moves into a higher gear, and it will only accelerate over the coming days. Setting the stage for what could be the start of a sobering period, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 38,000 for the first time and the S&P 500 hit a new record high. Despite that record, the Nasdaq Composite is still outperforming both of those market benchmarks. Raising some potential red flags, the equal-weight version of the S&P 500 is down 0.8% so far this year and the small-cap heavy Russell 2000 is off 2.2%, meaning that thus far, a handful of names are providing the lift to markets rather than a more broad-based rally.

What investors are looking to determine is how realistic consensus expectations are; currently, they are calling for the S&P 500 to grow its EPS by more than 11% this year compared to 2023. Several factors, including the ongoing disruptions in the Red Sea and its impact on supply chains, point to that rate of growth being rather unlikely. This means investors will be trying to determine the likely rate of that EPS growth for that market barometer and assess if it supports further gains following the continued market melt-up over the last 13 weeks.

International Economy

Following its January monetary policy review meeting, the Bank of Japan kept its key short-term interest rate unchanged at -0.1% and continued its yield curve control strategy for 10-year government bonds.

Reports indicate Chinese authorities are considering a 2 trillion yuan ($278 billion) package of measures to stabilize the slumping stock market.

The consumer confidence indicator in the Euro Area rose by 1.9 points from the previous month to -15 in December 2023, the highest since February 2022, beating preliminary estimates of -15.1.

U.S. and UK military forces, with support from four other countries, conducted a fresh round of strikes yesterday, targeting eight Houthi sites in Yemen in response to the militant group's attacks on ships traveling through the Red Sea. Oil prices are little changed, likely because the Houthis have vowed to continue attacking vessels until Israel pulls out of Gaza.

Domestic Economy

We have the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index figures for January being published at 10 AM ET. Following the startling drop in the Empire Manufacturing Index to -43.7 in January from -14.5 in December, investors will be scrutinizing other regional Fed manufacturing data for signs of a wider spread slowdown in the manufacturing economy. The headline figure for the Richmond Fed Manufacturing index is expected to improve to -7 in January from -11 in December.

Goldman Sachs raised its prediction for 4Q 2023 GDP to 2.1%, up 0.3% from its prior forecast. The firm also hiked its 2024 GDP forecast by 0.1 percentage points to 2.1%.

Today is the New Hampshire primary, an event that could wrap up the GOP nomination for the 2024 presidential race should former President Trump come away with a decisive victory over former Gov. Nikki Haley.

Markets

Yesterday saw a continuation of Friday’s market action, although with not as strong a result. Consumer Staples (-0.49%) and Utilities (-0.51%), along with Consumer Discretionary (-0.44%) were the only sectors to trade lower. The remaining sectors posted gains between 0.20% (Communication Services) and 0.77% (Industrials). Broad indexes reflected this muted rally as the S&P 500 gained 0.22%, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.32%, and the Dow added 0.36%, but it was the Russell 2000 that set the pace, closing 2.01% higher.

In individual names, yesterday’s pre-market woes continued for Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM) as shares of the company ended the day 24.20% lower following the company’s 8-K filing yesterday revealing that its CFO had been put on administrative leave on Sunday pending an SEC investigation. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 0.83%

S&P 500: 1.69%

Nasdaq Composite: 2.32%

Russell 2000: -2.16%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -5.85%

Ether (ETH-USD): 0.68%

Stocks to Watch

3M (MMM), DR Horton (DHI), Ericsson (ERIC), GATX (GATX), General Electric (GE), Haliburton (HAL), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Logitech (LOGI), Paccar (PCAR), Procter & Gamble (PG), Synchrony Financial (SYF), and Verizon (VZ) are expected to release quarterly earnings before equities begin trading later this morning.

Pre-market breadth is slightly lower today, as 225 names in the S&P 500 have traded hands so far this morning with 135 gainers and 90 decliners. Individual standouts include United Airlines (UAL) which is seeing its share bid significantly higher following its latest earnings release (more below). Veralto Corporation (VLTO) is coming under some pressure, and General Electric (GE) shares are trading off despite the company’s quarter earnings beat earlier this morning.

United Airlines reported December quarter EPS of $2.00 compared to the $1.70 consensus forecast. Revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% YoY to $13.63 billion, besting the $13.55 billion market consensus. United's premium cabin saw an increase in revenue of 16% for the quarter year-over-year, while its Basic Economy offering again saw a substantial revenue increase of 20% for the quarter year-over-year. For the current quarter, United sees EPS sees EPS of $(0.85) - (0.35) vs. the ($0.24) consensus due to the grounding of the Boeing Max 9. For 2024, the company sees EPS of $9-$11 compared to the $9.48 consensus.

Despite reporting better than expected quarterly results, shares of software solutions company Agilysis (AGYS) were moving lower in after-market trading. While the company reiterated its $235-$238 million revenue forecast for its fiscal year, its guidance suggests slower revenue growth and some near-term margin pressure.

Bloomberg reports Scott Stuber, who built the movie studio business at Netflix (NFLX) will depart in March to start a new company. In his new role, Stuber is expected to continue producing content for Netflix.

In a bid to boost its rare disease business, Sanofi (SNY) agreed to buy the drug development project INBRX-101 from its parent company Inhibrx Inc (INBX) for around $2.2 billion.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Netflix (NFLX), Steel Dynamics (STLD), and Texas Instruments (TXN) are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, January 24

Japan: Jibun Bank Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs – January

Eurozone: HCOB Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs – January

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: S&P Global Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs – January

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, January 25

Eurozone: European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Durable Orders – December

US: GDP – 4Q 2023

US: New Home Sales – December

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, January 26

Japan: Tokyo CPI – January

Japan: Leading Economic Index (Final) – November

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Prices – December

US: Pending Home Sales – December

Thought for the Day

“History shows us, over and over, that bull markets can go well beyond rational valuation levels as long as the outlook for future earnings is positive.” ~Peter Bernstein

