Daily Markets: What to Watch as the Data Deluge Begins

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day ahead. India’s SENSEX added 0.12%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.18%, South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.34%, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and Taiwan’s TAIEX both closed 0.69% higher. China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 1.20% as policy support for mainland equities continued to stoke a near-term rally, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 1.95% on a broad rally led by Producer Manufacturing names. European markets are up just about across the board in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a positive open.

Today starts the tidy sum of economic data over the next few days that will bring fresh indications for the strength of the U.S. economy and potential clues on the outlook for Fed policy. Following comments last week from Fed Chair Powell, the Fed is ready to raise rates further if the data suggests that is appropriate, making the importance of these reports greater than usual. Paired with thinning trading volumes leading up to the Labor Day weekend, investors are likely to take a risk-off mood until all the data is in hand. As each of the week’s data is released, we would suggest readers gauge market reaction by watching both the Fed Funds Futures curve through the CME FedWatch Tool and the movement in 10-year Treasury yields. As of this morning, the prevailing probability shown by the CME FedWatch Tool sees no rate hike at the Fed’s September meeting, but a better than 50% chance for another 25-basis point rate hike exiting the November meeting.

International Economy

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg now see China’s GDP expanding 5.1% YoY this year, down from an earlier expectation of 5.2%, and closer to the government’s target of about 5%. Back in March, that 5% figure was widely seen as conservative.

The GfK Consumer Climate Indicator of Germany dropped to -25.5 heading into September from a revised August figure of -24.6, missing the market forecast of -24.3. It marked the lowest reading since May, as persistently high inflation continued to weigh on sentiment. German wages rose at a record annual pace of 6.6% in 2Q 2023, giving a boost to consumers’ spending power while also fueling concerns about inflation being pushed up by rising labor costs.

Italy approved two decrees providing for the economy ministry to take a stake of up to 20% in Telecom Italia's (TIAIY) landline grid.

Domestic Economy

At 9 AM ET, the NAHB and S&P Case-Shiller will publish their respective June Home Price indices. Then at 10 AM ET, the July JOLTS Job Openings report will be released, and it will provide another vantage point for labor demand and the degree of tightness in the labor market. Also at 10 AM ET, the Conference Board will publish its Consumer Confidence index for August.

At 3 PM ET Michael Barr, the vice-chair for supervision at the Fed, will speak and we suspect investors will be comparing his comments to those from Fed Chair Powell and other Fed heads at Jackson Hole.

Markets

Equities extended Friday’s gains as investors and traders alike became more comfortable with Fed positioning. Communication Services led sector returns after both Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) and Meta Platforms (META) more than reversed prior session losses, helping lift the sector 1.22%. All other sectors posted sub 1% but healthy gains except for Utilities which ended the day essentially flat, down 0.02%. Broad indexes did well, as the Dow and the S&P 500 both advanced just over 0.60%, and the Russell 2000 and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.83% and 0.84% higher, respectively. Shares of 3M (MMM) gained 5.22% after the company announced a $6.0 billion settlement with the U.S. military over the issue of defective earplugs which prompted 260,000 lawsuits from affected service members.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 4.26%

S&P 500: 15.47%

Nasdaq Composite: 30.94%

Russell 2000: 6.12%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 57.26%

Ether (ETH-USD): 37.85%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Best Buy (BBY), Big Lots (BIG), JM Smucker (SJM), and Malibu Boats (MBUU) will be among the handful of companies reporting their quarterly results.

OpenAI announced the launch of ChatGPT Enterprise, which offers enterprise-grade security and privacy, unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows for processing longer inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities, and customization options. Open AI works closely with Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure cloud business, and Microsoft is an investor in the company.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will host tech leaders including Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Meta Platforms (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Alphabet (GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai at an artificial intelligence forum on Sept. 13.

Alphabet’s Google is planning to license new sets of mapping data to a range of companies to use as they build products around renewable energy and is hoping to generate up to $100 million in its first year. Among the new offerings will be a Solar API, which could be used by solar installers like SunRun (RUN) and Tesla Energy.

Intel (INTC) shared its new data center chip, “Sierra Forest,” that will be launched next year and will handle more than double the amount of computing work that can be done for each watt of power used.

Toyota (TM) faces a standstill at its factories in Japan due to a production malfunction. The 14 plants account for around a third of Toyota's global production.

The sale of Goldman Sachs’s (GS) GreenSky consumer lending business is entering the home stretch, with suitors asked to submit a third round of offers. Goldman is also selling its investment-advisory arm, aimed at the mass-affluent market, to wealth manager Creative Planning.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

Ambarella (AMBA), Box (BOX), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE), HP (HPQ), and PVH (PVH) are slated to report quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, August 30

Japan: Consumer Confidence – August

Eurozone: New Car Registrations – July

UK: Bank of England Consumer Credit – July

Euro Area: Economic Sentiment, Consumer Confidence – August

Germany: Inflation Rate (Prelim.) - August

US: ADP Employment Change Report – August

US: 2Q 2023 GDP – Second Estimate

US: Pending Home Sales – July

Thursday, August 31

China: NBS Manufacturing & Non-Manufacturing PMI – August

Germany: Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices – July

Eurozone: Flash Inflation Rate - August

US: Challenger Job Cuts – August

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – July

Friday, September 1

Japan: Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI - August

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI - August

Eurozone: HCOB Manufacturing PMI – August

UK: S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI - August

US: Employment Report – July (8:30 AM ET)

US: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Index (Final) – August

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – August

US: Construction Spending – August

