Daily Markets: What Investors Are Watching After Digesting March Jobs Report

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.37% and India’s SENSEX ended the day flat, up a mere 0.02%. Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 0.25%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.42%, and South Korea’s KOSPI closed 0.87% higher as Energy Materials names dragged that market into positive territory with a little help from the only other positive sector, Electronic Technology. Australia and Hong Kong markets are closed today marking the Easter Holiday.

European markets with the exception of Turkey are also closed today to mark the Easter Holiday. US futures point to a flat to mixed open.

Defense companies and related spending are likely to be top of investor minds this morning following China conducting military drills that seemed to simulate an attack on Taiwan and reports that Ukraine may run out of air defenses by May. Technology stocks will grapple with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) missing March quarter revenue expectations, while Tesla (TSLA) investors ponder the potential impact of the company’s latest round of price cuts.

Following Friday’s March Employment Report that showed the economy isn’t spiraling into a recession and that wage pressures remain, we expect comments from New York Fed President John Williams after today’s market close will be more than a passing interest for market watchers and economists. Sparking that interest will be the sharp move in the CME FedWatch Tool, which after the March Employment Report, shows the market calling for a 25-basis point rate hike at the Fed’s upcoming May meeting. With that tool still postulating several rate cuts before the end of 2023, we suspect interest will be more focused on thoughts from Williams about the future direction of monetary policy.

Data Download

International Economy

With European markets closed to mark the Easter holiday, today is a light day on the economic data front.

Japan's Economy Watchers' Survey showed service sector sentiment increased 1.3 points MoM to 53.3 in March, topping the market consensus of 52.9. The Survey’s Outlook component rose to 54.1 in March up from 80.8 the prior month.

Domestic Economy

At 11 AM ET, March Consumer Inflation Expectations data will be published, and the March figure is expected to fall to 4.0% vs. 4.2% the prior month.

The Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to announce significant limits on tailpipe emissions this week that would require as much as 67% of new vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2032 to be all-electric cars.

Markets

Last week’s trading ended the shortened week on a positive note as the Dow eked out a 0.01% gain to finish the day flat, the Russell 2000 closed 0.13% higher, the S&P 500 rose 0.36% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.76%. Economic concerns overshadowed announced OPEC+ cuts as Energy names fell 1.52%, by far the largest sector decline on Thursday. Communication Services provided some balance as the sector gained 1.25% but the remaining sectors were mixed, with Industrials and both Consumer Staples and Discretionary ending the day essentially flat. In individual names, Catalent (CTLT) gained 5.40% on no particular news. The company was the subject of takeover speculation earlier in the year but no further announcements have been made since.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.02%

S&P 500: 6.92%

Nasdaq Composite: 15.49%

Russell 2000: -0.39%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 69.02%

Ether (ETH-USD): 56.22%

Stocks to Watch

Before US equity markets begin trading today, Albertsons (ACI) and CarMax (KMX) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Chip foundry company Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported its March revenue fell 10.9% MoM and 15.4% YoY to NT$145.41 billion. Revenue for its March quarter rose 3.6% YoY to NT$508.6 billion but came up short vs. the NT$525.15 billion consensus.

IC packaging company ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) reported its March revenue rose 27.9% MoM but fell 22.0% YoY to NT $1,837.7 million. That brought its March quarter revenue to NT$4,605.1 million, down 1.7% QoQ and down 31.5% YoY.

Following the 18.6% YoY drop in sales, United Microelectronics (UMC) reported its March sales fell 20.11% to NT$17.69 billion.

In response to tougher standards for the $7,500 EV tax credit, Tesla (TSLA) announced its fifth price cut since the start of 2023.

As part of its restructuring, McDonald’s (MCD) announced it will incur hundreds of layoffs and in some cases reduced compensation packages.

Evotec SE (EVO) announced its IT systems were the victim of a cyber-attack.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) along with Joaquin Castro (D-TX), David Cicilline (D-RI), and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) requested the US Department of Justice investigate Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) deal over alleged anticompetitive behavior a year that has led to reduced consumer choice and harmed workers in affected labor markets.

Toyota Motor (TM) announced it will introduce 10 new battery-powered models and target sales of 1.5 million EVs a year by 2026.

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No companies are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading, however, readers should be on the watch for earnings pre-announcements. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, April 11

China: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index – March

Eurozone: Retail Sales - February

US: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index – March

Wednesday, April 12

Japan: Unemployment Rate, Bank Lending, Core Machinery Orders, Producer Price Index – March

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Consumer Price Index – March

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Treasury Budget – March

Thursday, April 13

China: Imports, Exports – March

UK: Industrial and Manufacturing Production – February

Germany: Consumer Price Index – March

Eurozone: Industrial Production – February

OPEC Monthly Report

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Producer Price Index – March

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, April 14

US: Retail Sales – March

US: Import/Export Prices – March

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – March

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment – April Preliminary

Thought for the Day

“Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships.: ~ Michael Jordan

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.