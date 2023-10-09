Daily Markets: War in Middle East Sends Oil, Gold, and Treasuries Higher

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. India’s SENSEX declined 0.73% on the unfolding situation in Israel, China’s Shanghai Composite played catch up and fell 0.44% in its first session in a week, and Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.26%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.18%, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gained 0.20% as losses in many sectors were overcome by big gains in Utilities names.

South Korea’s markets are closed today as the country marks Hangul Day, a holiday that celebrates the 15th-century invention of Hangul, the Korean alphabet. Taiwan’s markets are closed today and tomorrow as the country celebrates its National Day. European markets are mixed in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a lower open this morning.

Weighing on U.S. equity futures is the upward move in Treasury yields as well as oil and gold prices following Hamas's assault on Israel and concerns for a wider Middle East conflict. In response to that attack, Israel formally declared war on Hamas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation. As fighting continued for a third day, the death toll topped 1,100. Western officials have said they’ve not yet seen evidence that Iran was directly involved, and the U.S. is sending a carrier group and weapons to the region. If Iranian involvement in the attack is affirmed, the U.S. could sanction Iran's crude exports, which recently have moved back toward pre-2018 levels, and odds are if Israel strikes any Iranian infrastructure, crude oil prices would move even higher amid disruption concerns.

The above injects another layer of uncertainty into the market, which is already contending with the ongoing UAW strike and others as well as a questionable path for U.S. monetary policy. Ahead of this week’s September CPI and PPI reports, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman (voting FOMC member) shared "it will likely be appropriate for the Committee to raise rates further and hold them at a restrictive level for some time to return inflation to our 2 percent goal in a timely way." Today also brings comments from Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, the first in a series of Fed heads making the rounds this week, one that sees September quarter earnings kick into a higher gear toward the end of it.

Given all of the above, the market is starting this week in a risk-off mode and odds are it will once again trade day to day based on the latest headlines. Because today is Indigenous People’s Day/Columbus Day, the bond market and many businesses are closed, which may mute movements in the equity markets, which are open for trading. Because of the holiday, there will be no economic data published for the U.S. today, and no corporate earnings either.

Data Download

International Economy

Industrial production in Germany dropped by 0.2% MoM in August, missing the -0.1% forecast but better than July’s -0.6% results. The August figure was the fifth decline this year, reflecting weakness in energy production (-6.6%), construction (-2.4%), and the manufacture of machinery and equipment (-2.3%).

Domestic Economy

As we noted above, given the holiday, no U.S. economic data points are being published today. We do have several on tap this week, including the September Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index that, following last week’s far stronger-than-expected September Employment Report, will be a focal point for the stock market.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture updated data confirming the first case of avian flu detected from a commercial poultry farm since April. The outbreak has affected 47,300 turkeys in Jerauld County, South Dakota.

Reports suggest House Republicans may have a new Speaker of the House this week.

Markets

Friday saw markets strike a positive tone heading into the weekend as all sectors save Consumer Staples (-0.55%) closed higher. Leadership came from Technology (1.87%) and Communication Services (1.84%). Broad indexes reflected those gains, with the Russell 2000 rising 0.81%, the Dow gaining 0.87% and moving back into positive YTD territory, the S&P 500 adding 1.18%, and the Nasdaq Composite closing 1.60% higher. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) soared 10.45% as investors cheered the company’s pending acquisition by Exxon Mobil (XOM), which, in turn, fell 1.67% as both companies followed their respective historical precedent of post-merger announcement trading.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 0.79%

S&P 500: 12.22%

Nasdaq Composite: 28.33%

Russell 2000: -0.89%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 68.41%

Ether (ETH-USD): 37.36%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, no market-moving earnings reports are expected.

In response to the weekend's events, Defense and Oil names are seeing heavy buying in today’s pre-market. Lockheed Martin (LMT) is up 4.88%, RTX Corporation (RTX) shows gains of 4.20%, and Northrop Grumman (NOC) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) are both bid up over 4.50%.

Data from Trip.com Group revealed that during China's 8-day Golden Week holiday period, which encompasses both the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, outbound travel volume surged by over eight times compared to the same period in 2022.

At its annual developers' conference next month, reports suggest Microsoft (MSFT) may unveil its first AI processor. The chip will reportedly be aimed at data center servers and AI features in the company's productivity apps.

Four thousand UAW members at Volvo’s (VLVLY) Mach Trucks voted to reject a tentative agreement and are expected to strike later today.

Pharmacy employees at some Walgreens (WBA) stores, including pharmacists, technicians, and support staff, are planning a walkout between October 9-11.

Citigroup (C) announced it will sell its onshore consumer wealth portfolio in China, including clients, assets under management, and deposits, to HSBC (HSBC). Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Data from the China Passenger Car Association showed Tesla (TSLA) sold 74,073 China-made EVs in September, a 10.9% drop YoY.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) agreed to purchase cancer drug maker Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) for about $4.8 billion.

IPOs

Sandal maker Birkenstock Holding (BIRK) is expected to price its initial public offering at the high end of its indicated range of $44–$49 a share. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No significant companies are slated to report quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, October 10

Japan: Eco Watchers Survey Outlook, Machine Tool Orders – September

Germany: Inflation Rate, Consumer Price Index – September

US: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index - September

US: Wholesale Inventories – August

Wednesday, October 11

Japan: Machinery Orders – August

Japan: Producer Price Index – September

China: Vehicle Sales, Loan Growth - September

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Producer Price Index – September

US: Treasury Budget – September

Thursday, October 12

UK: GDP, Industrial Production – August

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Consumer Price Index – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Friday, October 13

China: Inflation Rate, Producer Price Index, Imports/Exports – September

OPEC Monthly Report

Eurozone: Industrial Production - August

US: Import/Export Prices – September

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Prelim) – October

Thought for the Day

“Ability may get you to the top, but it takes character to keep you there.” ~ John Wooden

Disclosures

Microsoft (MSFT) is a constituent of the Tematica Research Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.