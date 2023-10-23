Daily Markets: Wall Street Faces Big Earnings Week as Geopolitics Looms

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day lower. South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.76%, both Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries fell just under 0.85%, Taiwan’s TAIEX dropped 1.15%, and India’s SENSEX shed 1.26%. China’s Shanghai Composite closed 1.47% lower as the reaction to official inquiries into Foxconn pushed the name to trade limit down (10%) and foreign investor selling continues to impact this market. Hong Kong’s markets are closed today as the country celebrates the Double Ninth Festival which marks the ninth day of the ninth month of the Chinese calendar. The holiday has evolved to include activities such as hiking and drinking chrysanthemum tea. European markets are down in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a lower opening with the long end of the yield curve climbing higher, to levels not seen in 16 years.

The market faces a big week of corporate earnings and fresh economic data, with investors closely watching developments in the Middle East as they digest a wave of M&A activity. Also on the docket is the ongoing saga that is the election of a new Speaker of the House, which, once completed should set the stage for a functioning house as we start to bump up against the approvals needed to avoid another shutdown in mid-November.

Data Download

International Economy

At 10 AM ET, the Flash October Consumer Confidence reading for the Eurozone will be published. It’s expected to fall to -18.3 from September’s final reading of -17.8.

Domestic Economy

At 8:30 AM ET, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index will be released, and the market will be assessing how it fares vs. the -0.16 reading for August and the 0.05 consensus forecast.

The road to a potential House speaker continues. House Republicans are expected to hold a candidate forum Monday evening and more candidates are likely to throw their names into the running before then.

SAG-AFTRA, the labor union representing Hollywood actors, and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers will resume negotiations on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after talks broke down over actors' demand for a cut of streaming services' revenue.

Markets

Friday saw equities close out the week by extending losses across all the major broad indexes, deepening the YTD drawdown for the Russell 2000 and swinging the Dow into negative territory for the fifth time this year. Energy and Technology both came in just under 1.70% lower. Energy fell partially due to the U.S. government’s pledge to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) at prices below $79 and Technology traded off as rate jitters continued to spook investors.

Given recent stories about increasing subprime mortgage and auto loan delinquencies it’s no wonder traders are also starting to pay more attention to Consumer Discretionary names, bidding the sector 1.55% lower. The Dow declined 0.86%, the S&P 500 fell 1.26%, the Russell 2000 gave back 1.29% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.53% lower. Shares of Philip Morris (PM) gained 2.02% after the company announced it had applied to commercialize a new type of smokeless tobacco product.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.06%

S&P 500: 10.02%

Nasdaq Composite: 24.05%

Russell 2000: -4.57%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 78.93%

Ether (ETH-USD): 34.02%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Bank of Hawaii (BOH), Hope Bancorp (HOPE), and Philips (PHG) are on deck to report their latest quarterly results.

Pre-market trading is seeing a variety of names trade both up and down over 3% this morning. Traders are bidding up Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Agilent Technologies (A), and Regions Financial (RF) while taking Viatris (VTRS), Mosaic Corp (MOS) and Chevron (CVX) lower.

Research firm Circana found U.S. video game sales rose 10% YoY in September to $4.50 billion. Hardware sales in September dipped 8% to $451 million but were more than made up for by game content, which jumped 13% to $3.85 billion. Accessory spending also rose by 11% for the month, to $197 million. Those findings are rather timely ahead of earnings from Microsoft (MSFT), Sony (SONY), Electronic Arts (EA), Logitech (LOGI), and others.

Chevron inked an agreement to acquire Hess (HES) in an all-stock transaction valued at $53B, or $171 per share. Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. Shares of Chevron are trading 3.25% lower in pre-market selling.

Roivant Sciences (ROIV) said Roche (RHHBY) will acquire Telavant Holdings, which is developing a new treatment for inflammatory bowel diseases, for $7.1 billion upfront and a near-term milestone payment of $150 million. Telavant was formed by Roivant and Pfizer (PFE).

Fortive Corporation (FTV) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire EA Elektro-Automatik Holding GmbH, a supplier of high-power electronic test solutions for energy storage, mobility, hydrogen, and renewable energy applications, for $1.45 billion in cash.

Infrastructure fund Stonepeak agreed to buy shipping container lessor Textainer Group (TGH) for $2.1 billion.

Reports indicate Reliance Industries is nearing a deal to purchase Disney’s (DIS) India operations.

Steve Madden (SHOO) completed the acquisition of privately held Almost Famous, a designer and marketer of women's apparel.

Toyota Motor (TM) is close to being able to manufacture next-generation solid-state batteries at the same rate as existing batteries for electric vehicles.

In a filing with the SEC earlier today, Tesla (TSLA) disclosed its expects capital expenditures to exceed $9 billion in 2023, and be in the range of $7-$9 billion in 2024 as well as 2025.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

Alexandria RE (ARE), Calix Networks (CALX), Cleveland Cliffs (CLF), Crane (CR), Packaging Corp. (PKG), and Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, October 24

Japan: Jibun Bank Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI – October

Eurozone: HCOB Bank Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI – October

Germany: GfK Consumer Confidence - November

UK: S&P Global/CIPS Flash Manufacturing and Services FPMI – October

US: S&P Global Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI – October

Wednesday, October 25

Japan: Leading Economic Indicators Index (Final) – August

Eurozone: Loans to Companies and Households – September

Germany: Ifo Business Climate Index – October

Canada: Bank of Canada Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: New Home Sales – September

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, October 26

Eurozone: European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Durable Orders – September

US: 3Q 2023 GDP – Initial

US: Pending Home Sales – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, October 27

Japan: Tokyo CPI - October

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – September

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – October

Thought for the Day

“The principles of physics are predictable; human behavior, less so.” ~ Richard Feynman

