Daily Markets: Traders Cautiously Optimistic on Fed Stance, GDP, and Earnings

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day in positive territory except for China’s Shanghai Composite which declined 0.20%, and India’s SENSEX which closed 0.66% lower as Auto, Energy, and Banking names offset gains in Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. Both South Korea’s KOSPI and Taiwan’s TAIEX advanced approximately 0.45%, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.68%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.72%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.41% higher led by Consumer Services and Financials.

European markets are ahead in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a positive open, but the economic data and earnings reports coming this morning could make for a volatile day in the market.

Following the Fed’s monetary policy decision to boost the Fed funds rate another 25-basis points, bringing the total to 525-550 basis points, and Fed Chair Powell’s comments the Fed will be making future decisions from meeting to meeting, basing decisions on forthcoming data, the market will be rather interested in today’s first look at 2Q 2023 GDP. The consensus forecast sees +1.8% for the quarter, down from 2.0% in 1Q 2023 and -0.6% in the year ago quarter. Hot on the heels of Powell’s comments, investors will also be taking stock of what the report shows for the core PCE Price Index. That metric is expected to fall to 4.0% YoY from 4.9% in 1Q 2023 and 4.7% in the year ago quarter. A reported figure above 4.0% for 2Q 2023 could challenge the market’s view that yesterday’s rate hike was the last one by the Fed.

And because today is a Thursday in the thick of the June quarter earnings season, it means just under 400 companies will be issuing their quarterly results and updating their view for the coming quarters. So, there's quite a lot to chew through today.

International Economy

Profits earned by China's industrial firms declined by 16.8% from a year earlier to CNY 3,388.46 billion in the first six months of 2023 amid weakening economic recovery, feeble demand, and persisting margin pressures. In June alone, industrial profits were down by 8.3%.

Germany's GfK Consumer Climate Indicator rose to -24.4 heading into August from a downwardly revised -25.2 in the prior month, above market forecasts of -24.7. Income expectations hit their highest level since February 2022, amid hopes for lower inflation.

At 8:15 AM ET, the European Central Bank will announce it latest monetary policy decision, one that is expected to result in another 25-basis point rate hike.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the first reading on 2Q 2023 GDP out this morning, we also have the usual weekly data for Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims as well as natural gas inventories. Today also brings the June Durable Orders data, out at 8:30 AM ET and the June Pending Home Sales report at 10 AM ET

Markets

Overall, equities took yesterday’s rate hike in stride as the Fed did not offer any surprises in either the move or post-announcement comments. There was some profit taking in Technology (-1.34%) as traders are starting to have issues justifying some companies’ current valuations. Communications Services (1.56%) saw the biggest gains as Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META) combined to contribute to just over 100% of the return of the sector. This played out in the broad indexes as the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.12%, the S&P 500 closed flat, down a mere 0.02%, the Dow advanced 0.23% and the Russell 2000 closed 0.72% higher. In individual names, Union Pacific Corp (UNP) leaped 10.42% after the company announced a strong quarter and a new CEO.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 7.16%

S&P 500: 18.84%

Nasdaq Composite: 34.98%

Russell 2000: 12.44%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 76.72%

Ether (ETH-USD): 56.10%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, American Tower (AMT), Comcast (CMCSA), H&E Equipment (HEES), HCA (HCA), Hershey Foods (HSY), Honeywell (HON), Lab Corp. (LH), Lazard (LAZ), Martin Marietta (MLM), Mastercard (MA), McDonald's (MCD), Rockwell Automation (ROK) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Meta Platforms (META) reported a strong quarter, beating both EPS and Revenue estimates with earnings of $2.98 per share and revenues hitting $32 billion in the latest quarter. The company also reported a YoY Monthly Active User (MAU) increase of 3% and while ads costs declined 16%, the number of impressions increased 34% on a YoY basis. Meta’s Reels platform continued to grow, as payouts to content creators grew to $10 billion, up from $3 billion last fall. The company noted that increased legal expenses, approximately $4 billion in restructuring costs, and continued losses at the Reality Labs division factor into 2023 guidance and that certain capital expenditures will be pushed out to 2024 to better manage cashflow.

Coca-Cola (KO) raised its 2023 revenue and profit forecasts after beating quarterly results on the back of higher pricing, with beverage demand resilient at a time when consumers are cutting back on non-essential spending.

Boeing (BA) is lifting production of its bestselling 737 narrow-body jet, but executives said it will take time for its facilities to stabilize production, even as they set their sights on future production boosts.

Lam Research (LRCX) announced quarterly earnings per share of $5.98 and revenues of $3.21 billion, beating estimates on both, despite revenues falling 30% on a YoY basis. Deferred revenue fell to $1.8 billion from $2 billion at the end of the previous quarters the company continues to work through those projects. The company offered little change in guidance seeing EPS of $5.30-$6.80, excluding non-recurring items, as compared to the $5.56 Consensus and revenues of $3.1-$3.7 billion versus a $3.3 billion estimate provided by analysts.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) reported better than expected June quarter EPS on revenue that essentially matched the consensus forecast of $2.5 billion, up 13.6% YoY. Comp sales for the quarter rose +7.4% YoY, in line with the company’s mid to high-single-digit guidance for the period. While the company continues to see mid-to-high single-digit comp growth for the year, it sees low to mid-single-digit comps for the current quarter driven by transaction growth as it starts to lap 2022 pricing action. Higher beef and avocado prices are expected to weigh on margins. Management continues to target opening 255-285 new restaurants this year with 80% having a "chipotlane" and reiterated its long-term target of 7,000 restaurants in North America.

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Digital Realty Trust (DLR), Ford Motor (F), Intel (INTC), Juniper Networks (JNPR), KLA Corp. (KLAC), and Mondelez International (MDLZ) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, July 28

Japan: Consumer Price Index – July

Eurozone: Business and Consumer Survey – July

Germany: Consumer Price Index - July

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – June

US: Employment Cost Index – 2Q 2023

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – July

Thought for the Day

“All I can say about life is, 'Oh God, enjoy it!'” ~ Bob Newhart

