Daily Markets: Traders Anticipate Higher Rates From the Fed

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. India’s SENSEX closed down close to 1% on the day, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.63%, South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.53%, Taiwan’s TAIEX dropped 0.30%, and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.22% lower. On a positive note, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 0.14% and Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.63% on the day. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are lower, and U.S. futures point to a lower open.

Recent economic data points to a more resilient-than-expected U.S. economy but following comments this week from Fed Chair Powell, the central bank may raise interest rates higher than previously anticipated, and investors are bracing for what may come next. With Powell adding that no decision has been made yet regarding potential Fed monetary policy action at its upcoming March meeting, investors will be laser focused on tomorrow’s February Employment Report and next week’s Consumer as well as Producer Price Indices for April. What that data says about efforts to reduce inflation pressures and the degree of tightness in the labor market will influence what the market expects the Fed to do later this month. With a modest lull in the data today, we could be in for a quiet trading session subject to how the February Challenger Job Cuts Report and the weekly jobless claims data comes in.

The Japanese economy grew by 0.1% on an annualized basis during 4Q 2022 vs. the preliminary figure of +0.6% and the revised -1.1% in 3Q 2022.

China's annual inflation rate fell to 1.0% in February 2023 from 2.1% in the prior month, missing market forecasts of 1.9%. This was the lowest point since February 2022, with prices of both food and non-food slowing sharply. China's producer prices fell 1.4% YoY in February, faster than the prior month’s 0.8% drop and a tad quicker than the-1.3% market forecast. This was the fifth consecutive month of producer deflation amid easing commodity prices.

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said French inflation should peak between now and June. Galhau shared the European Central Bank will do what’s needed to bring it back to its 2% goal, adding ''We will bring inflation back to 2% by end-2024, early 2025." We’d note an increasing number of economists sees the European Central Bank’s deposit rate reaching a historic high of 4%, from the current 2.5%.

At 7:30 AM ET, the February Challenger Job Cuts Report will be released. While there is no consensus forecast for the forthcoming data, the market will be sizing it up against recent reduction in force announcements and 102,943 cuts the Challenger data reported for January.

At 8:30 AM ET we will get the next iteration of the initial and continuing jobless claims data for the week ending March 4. Consensus expectations are looking for 195,000 and 1.659 million, respectively.

The Wall Street Journal shares Janice Eberly, a finance professor at Northwestern University, is the leading candidate for the No. 2 job at the Federal Reserve.

After the second day of testimony, Fed Chair Powell slightly walked back his strong comments from the previous day and suggested that a 50-basis point move wasn’t fully decided on and we saw traders ease up a little on the panic button. While the Dow still managed to shed 0.18%, the Russell 2000 ended the day essentially even, up 0.04%, the S&P 500 gained 0.14% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.40%. Sectors were mixed, with the biggest drawdown coming from Energy (-1.03%) which was countered somewhat by the 1.41% gain in Real Estate. Aside from Technology (0.83%) none of the other sectors came close to a 1% move either way.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -1.05%

S&P 500: 3.97%

Nasdaq Composite: 10.60%

Russell 2000: 6.71%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 30.86%

Ether (ETH-USD): 28.14%

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, BJ’s Wholesale (BJ), FuelCell Energy (FCEL), JD.com (JD), Paysafe (PSFE), and Toro (TTC) are expected to report their latest quarterly results.

Bloomberg reports Apple (AAPL) is reshuffling management of its international businesses to put a bigger focus on India.

Test and assembly company ASE Technology (ASX) reported its February revenue fell 8.8% YoY and 11.4% MoM.

Microsoft’s (MSFT) Bing has crossed 100 million daily active users for the first time, which the company attributes to Bing Chat.

Reports suggest Uber (UBER) is considering spinning off its Freight division in an IPO, or possibly selling the business.

Health and wellness company Nava Health (NAVA) and fracking material provider Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) are expected to start trading this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

Allbirds (BIRD), American Outdoor Brands (AOUT), DocuSign (DOCU), Gap (GPS), Mission Produce (AVO), Oracle (ORCL), Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities markets close for the day. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

Friday, March 10

Japan: Producer Price Index – February

UK: Industrial & Manufacturing Production – January

Germany: Consumer Price Index - February

US: Employment Report – February

