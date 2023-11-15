Daily Markets: Today Brings Producer Prices, Retail Sales Data

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day strongly as global markets reacted to yesterday’s U.S. CPI print. China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.55%, India’s SENSEX gained 1.14%, Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 1.26%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries added 1.52%, South Korea’s KOSPI ended up 2.20% and Japan’s Nikkei closed 2.52% higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 3.92% in a broad rally led by Consumer Durables as all 80 constituents posted gains. Major European markets are up across the board in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a positive open following news the House passed a bill to avert a government shutdown later this week, removing another concern for the market.

Following yesterday’s better than expected October Consumer Price Index data, 8:30 AM ET brings the October Producer Price Index, which is also expected to show more progress on inflation. Headline PPI is expected to rise by 0.1% MoM and 1.9% YoY, while core PPI is expected to be up 0.3% MoM, with the annual rate staying at 2.7%. Similar to the October CPI, falling energy prices should benefit headline PPI data, but the market will continue to focus on the core data.

Also at 8:30 AM ET, the October Retail Sales report will be published, and the market is looking for that headline figure to fall 0.3%. Items investors will be paying attention to include the fall in gas prices which is expected to have impacted gasoline station sales, but countering that should be nonstore retail sales following Amazon’s (AMZN) October Prime shopping event and competing offers from the likes of Target (TGT), Best Buy (BBY), and Walmart (WMT).

In addition to a few more Fed heads today, the market and corporate America will be waiting to see what progress is made following President Biden’s meeting with China’s President Xi today at 2:00 PM ET. President Biden will hold a press conference at 7:15 PM ET tonight to share details. Expectations are low, but any indication of a larger thawing between the two countries would be a reason for the current market rally to continue.

Data Download

International Economy

Preliminary findings show Japan’s economy contracted 2.1% YoY in 3Q 2023 vs. the -0.6% market forecast and +4.5% in 2023.

China's industrial production expanded by 4.6% YoY in October, up slightly from 4.5% the prior two months and ahead of the 4.4% consensus forecast. China's retail sales surged by 7.6% YoY in October, picking up from a 5.5% increase in the previous month and surpassing market expectations of 7.0%. This continues the sequential increases that began since the data bottomed at +2.5% in July.

The inflation rate in the UK dropped to 4.6% in October from 6.7% in both September and August and was below the market forecast for +4.8%. The core inflation rate, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, has also eased to 5.7% from 6.1% the prior month, hitting the lowest since March 2022. The retail price index in the United Kingdom increased 6.1% year-on-year in October of 2023, less than 8.9% in September and below forecasts of 6.4%.

Industrial production in the Euro Area fell for the seventh consecutive month, accelerating to -6.9% YoY in September from -5.1% in August.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the October PPI and Retail Sales reports discussed above, we have the regular weekly Wednesday data for MBA Mortgage Applications and crude oil inventories. Just as retailer results come to the forefront of the current earnings season, September Business Inventory data will be released, and the market expected a 0.4% increase vs. August. Today also brings an early look at November economic data via the Empire Manufacturing Index, which is expected to remain in negative territory, coming in at -2.8 vs. -4.6% in October.

House lawmakers passed a temporary spending bill, a move that lowers the odds of a government shutdown later this week. The two-part stopgap bill, which was approved in a 336-95 vote, would extend government funding at current levels through mid-January, giving lawmakers more time to reach a consensus. The bill next goes to the Senate, which is widely expected to pass it, and then land on the desk of President Biden. Biden is expected to sign the bill into law before current government funding lapses at midnight on Friday.

Markets

Equities took the CPI update and ran with it yesterday, especially small caps as the Russell 2000 did its best to erase last week’s woes by rising 5.44% by the close. Sector-wise, Utilities also did an about-face gaining 3.99%, and Real Estate names started baking in rate cuts as the sector closed 5.40% higher. Consumer Discretionary (3.37%), Materials (2.95%), and 2.00% gainers Industrials and Technology were also jump-started on the prospects of lower rates showing up sooner.

The Dow rose 1.43%, the S&P 500 gained 1.91%, and the Nasdaq Composite closed 2.37% higher. Despite insurance premiums climbing higher per the October CPI report, insurers didn’t take part in yesterday’s relief rally as Traveler’s Companies (TRV), Chubb Limited (CB), and Progressive Corporation (PGR) all fell between 1.10% and 1.48% after Chubb released a report pointing to potential flooding risks as being underlooked.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 5.07%

S&P 500: 17.09%

Nasdaq Composite: 34.66%

Russell 2000: 2.11%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 114.23%

Ether (ETH-USD): 65.42%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets start trading today, Advance Auto (AAP), Target, and TJX Companies (TJX) are among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results.

Pre-Market breadth is healthy this morning as 226 names in the S&P 500 index have traded hands so far with 201 gainers and 25 decliners. Names getting bid up smartly include Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and Target Corporation while Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Sempra (SRE) are coming under some pressure.

Polestar (PSNY) confirmed the start of production of Polestar 4, with first deliveries to customers in China expected before the end of 2023.

Reports indicate Chevron (CVX) is weighing options for ~70K net acres of undeveloped land in east Texas' Haynesville shale after pausing development earlier this year.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) shared it is exploring strategic alternatives for the company, which could include a business combination or sale of assets.

Lithium (LTHM) announced its proposed merger with Australia's Allkem (OROCF) and has received all required pre-closing regulatory approvals.

IPOs

Readers who want to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Cisco (CSCO), J&J Snack Foods (JJSF), Kulilcke & Soffa (KLIC), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and Sonos (SONO) will report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, November 16

Japan: Machinery Orders – September

Japan: Exports – October

China: House Price Index – October

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – November

US; Import/Export Prices – October

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – November

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, November 17

UK: Retail Sales – October

Eurozone: Inflation Rate, Consumer Price Index - October

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – October

Thought for the Day

"There comes a time when people get tired of being pushed out of the glittering sunlight of life's July and left standing amid the piercing chill of an alpine November." ~ Martin Luther King, Jr.

Disclosures

