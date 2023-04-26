Daily Markets: Tech Earnings Lift Market's Mood

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.71% on Steel, Banking, and Precision Instruments declines, South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.17%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries shed 0.13% while China’s Shanghai Composite and Taiwan’s TAIEX ended the day flat, down 0.02% and up 0.03%, respectively. India’s SENSEX gained 0.28% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.71% led by Health Technology and Consumer Durables names.

European markets are lower in midday trading and futures point to a mixed open as Nasdaq Composite futures are rallying while S&P futures are slightly positive and Dow futures are lower.

While the sharp drop in deposits at First Republic (FRC) reignited concerns for the banking sectors, better than expected March quarter results from Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Chipotle (CMG) are lifting equity futures. Those reports will be joined by quarterly results from Meta Platforms (META) after today’s market close, which could add to what looks to be a returning risk-off sentiment in the market. Depending on what the 1Q 2023 GDP print and the March PCE Price Index data show later this week, that mood could be short-lived, especially if they confirm the Fed’s monetary policy playbook.

Data Download

International Economy

Germany's GfK Consumer Climate Indicator increased for a seventh straight month to -25.7 heading into May 2023, the highest since April 2022 and compared with market forecasts of -27.9.

Domestic Economy

If it’s Wednesday, that means we have the usual weekly data points for the MBA Mortgage Applications Index and Crude Oil Inventories from the Energy Information Administration to look forward to. Today’s economic calendar also brings the March Durable Orders Report at 8:30 AM ET, and it’s expected to rise 0.7% MoM vs. February’s 1.0% decline.

Markets

Yesterday saw the markets start strong once again, with Pepsi (PEP) posting consensus beating Q1 earnings, and raising full-year guidance. However, a dour United Parcel Service (UPS) forecast coupled with First Republic Bank collapsing prompted a midday turn down and saw major indexes close lower. The Dow fell 1.02%, the S&P 500 declined 1.58%, the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.98% and the Russell 2000 was 2.40% lower, dragging that index into negative territory YTD. While Financials (-1.72%) did take a hit, those results were eclipsed by Energy (-1.88%), Consumer Discretionary (-1.98%), Technology (-2.13%), and Materials (-2.17%). Relative safety was found in Consumer Staples and Utilities, down only 0.13% and 0.10%, respectively. Brown & Brown (BRO) gained 3.19% on a strong quarter driven by what the company described as “better organic growth” as well as improved guidance.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.16%

S&P 500: 60.05%

Nasdaq Composite: 12.73%

Russell 2000: -0.87%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 70.77%

Ether (ETH-USD): 55.86%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, American Tower (AMT), Boeing (BA), CME Group (CME), General Dynamics (GD), Hilton (HLT), Masco (MAS), Norfolk Southern (NSC), Silicon Labs (SLAB), Stifel Financial (SF), Thermo Fisher (TMO), and United Micro (UMC) are expected to report their quarterly results.

March quarter results at Alphabet came in better than expected with EPS of $1.17 vs the $1.07 consensus spurred on by revenue that rose 2.6% YoY to $69.79 billion, beating the $68.8 billion consensus. Google Advertising revenue was essentially flat YoY at $54.5 billion and YouTube Ads revenue slipped 2.6% to $6.69 billion but that was made up by the 28% YoY climb in Google Cloud revenue to $7.45 billion. Moreover, Google’s cloud business was profitable for the first time since the company began reporting operating metrics for the division three years ago. Framing the shift to AI, the company compared it to the move from desktop to mobile computing, sharing the technology will be foundational to its ads business but also improving its other products. The company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $70 billion of Class A and Class C shares.

Microsoft also handily beat consensus expectations for its March quarter with EPS of $2.45 on revenue of $52.86 billion, up 7.1% YoY. Gains in the company’s Productivity and Business Processes segment and 27% YoY growth at its Azure business more than offset the 9% YoY decline at its More Personal Computing business, which came in stronger than the company’s prior guidance. Microsoft shared channel inventory levels remained elevated which negatively impacted results at its More Personal Computing business. Tallying Microsoft’s guidance for its individual business segments points to revenue of $54.85-$55.85 billion for the current quarter vs. the $54.94 billion consensus and $51.87 billion posted in the year ago quarter. While revenue at the More Personal Computing segment is expected to be flattish QoQ, the company sees double digits gains at its other business led by 26%-27% revenue growth at Azure.

Visa (V) reported March quarter EPS of $2.09 vs. the consensus of $1.99 on revenue that climbed 11.1% YoY to $7.99 billion, topping the $7.79 billion consensus. Payments volume in the quarter rose 10% YoY in constant dollars with cross-border volume up 24% and processed transactions up 12%. That compares with the prior quarter’s payments volume growth rate of 7%, cross-border volume up 22%, and processed transaction gain of 10%.

Chipotle (CMG) crushed March quarter bottom line expectations by serving up EPS of $10.50 per share vs. the $8.95 consensus. Revenue for the quarter soared 18.8% YoY to $2.4 billion, topping the $2.34 billion expectation. Comp sales rose 10.9% during the quarter vs. the expected 8.5% and 5.6% in the December quarter. The company’s operating margin for the March quarter came in at 15.5% vs. 9.4% in the year ago quarter and the 14.0% consensus forecast. In-restaurant sales increased 22.9% during the quarter, while digital sales represented 39.3% of total food and beverage revenue. For the current quarter and all of 2023, Chipotle sees comparable restaurant sales growth in the mid to high-single digit range. In terms of new restaurant openings, the company sees 255-285 new restaurant openings and reiterated its long-term target of 7,000 restaurants in North America.

Juniper Networks (JNPR) topped March quarter consensus expectations for its top and bottom line with revenue climbing more than 17% YoY. Total orders softened during the March quarter, declining more than 30% YoY, but on the earnings call management called out continued strength in the data center market. For the current quarter, Juniper sees EPS of $0.49-$0.59 vs. the $0.53 consensus and the $0.48 posted in the March quarter.

Shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH) slid in after-market trading last night after the company reported better than expected March quarter earnings but guided its current quarter below Wall Street consensus. The company sees revenue for its current quarter in the range of $700-$750 million vs. the $760 million consensus with gross margins of 41%-44%, below those posted for the March quarter.

First Republic Bank is exploring divesting $50-$100 billion of assets, which include long-dated mortgages and securities, to reduce the mismatch between the bank’s assets and liabilities.

After Today’s Market Close

American Water Works (AWK), Celestica (CLS), eBay (EBAY), Ethan Allen (ETD), Helen of Troy (HELE), KLA Corp. (KLAC), Mattel (MAT), Meta Platforms (META), Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC), Roku (ROKU), ServiceNow (NOW), Teladoc (TDOC), United Rentals (URI), Waste Management (WM), and Wolfspeed (WOLF) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, April 27

China: Industrial Profits YTD – March

Eurozone: Business and Consumer Survey - April

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: 1Q 2023 Advance GDP

US: Pending Home Sales – March

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, April 28

Japan: Bank of Japan Interest Rate Decision

Germany: 1Q 2023 GDP

Eurozone: 1Q 2023 GDP

Germany: Consumer Price Index - April

US: Chicago PMI – April

US: Employment Cost Index – 1Q 2023

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – March

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment – Final April

Thought for the Day

“It’s like déjà vu all over again.” ~ Yogi Berra

Disclosures

