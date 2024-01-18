Daily Markets: Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Provides Upbeat Guidance for 2024

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed as some markets started to claw back some of yesterday’s sharp decline. Still, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries fell an additional 0.62% in a mixed day that saw Commercial Services lead that market lower, and India’s SENSEX fell another 0.40%. Japan’s Nikkei had a flat day, down a mere 0.03% while South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.17%, Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.38%, China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.43%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 0.75% higher in a broad rally held back only by Energy Minerals.

European markets are mixed in midday trading and U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open following an upbeat 2024 outlook issued by Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) - see Stocks to Watch below.

Following yesterday’s December Retail Sales and Industrial Production reports, we’ve seen upward revisions to December quarter GDP expectations. The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model puts 4Q 2023 GDP at +2.4% and that upward adjustment means investors will be tuning into this morning’s December Housing Starts report. Out at 8:30 AM ET, headline housing starts are expected to fall to 1.426 million from 1.56 million in November. A stronger-than-forecast print would be another data point indicating the economy continues to hum, supporting the patient path to rate cuts for the Fed.

As the market chews through this morning’s housing data, it will be factoring comments from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who is scheduled to speak on three different occasions today. We doubt the recent string of data will change Bostic’s view about only two or three rate cuts this year, and the odds are high he reiterates his view rates need to remain as is until at least the summer.

Japan's core machinery orders, which exclude those for ships and electric power companies, fell 4.9% MoM in November, reversing from October’s 0.7% gain and worse than market expectations for a 0.8% decline. On an annual basis, private-sector machinery orders declined by 5% in November, accelerating from a 2.2% drop in October and defying forecasts for a 0.2% gain.

OPEC maintained its forecast for continued growth in global oil demand this year and predicted world oil demand will rise by 1.85 million barrels per day (bbl/day) in 2025 to 106.2 million bbl/day after growing by 2.25 million bbl/day for 2024. The group forecasts global economic growth will pick up in 2025 and reach 2.8% from an estimated 2.6% in this year.

Because of the compressed trading week, we have a host of weekly economic data coming at us today, including the latest iteration of initial and continuing jobless claims as well as both oil and natural gas inventory data from the Energy Information Administration.

All sectors were down yesterday led by Real Estate (-1.83%) and Utilities (1.45%). Relative safety was found in Consumer Staples, which came close to flat, down a mere 0.07%. Thankfully, U.S. markets did not take their cue from Asian markets, which saw some country indexes down 2% to almost 4% as the Dow declined 0.25%, the S&P 500 fell 0.56%, the Nasdaq shed 0.59% and the Russell 2000 closed 0.73% lower.

Given the recent turmoil in the airline industry, it should come as no surprise that the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), which tracks the global airline industry, is down 8.21% since last Thursday. Given that the top 4 holdings -- Southwest (LUV), Delta Air Lines (DAL), American Airlines (AAL) and United Airlines (UAL) -- account for just under 43% of the fund’s holdings, the group has provided an anchor of sorts while other industry players deal with their own current bouts of turbulence.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -1.12%

S&P 500: 0-.64%

Nasdaq Composite: -1.04%

Russell 2000: -5.62%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 1.75%

Ether (ETH-USD): 10.08%

Fastenal (FAST), First Horizon (FHN), KeyCorp (KEY), and Northern Trust (NTRS) are among the companies slated to report quarterly earnings before equities begin trading later this morning. Pre-market breadth is slightly lighter today as 249 names in the S&P 500 have traded hands so far this morning with 181 gainers and 68 decliners. Names catching a strong bid this morning include Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), Truist Financial (TFC), and a group of semiconductor names following Taiwan Semiconductors latest earnings report (more below). Traders seem to be backing away from Humana Inc (HUM) and Discover Financial Services (DFS) (more below).

Taiwan Semiconductor reported better than expected results for its December quarter - EPS of $1.44 per share bested the $1.38 consensus forecast with revenue that largely matched market expectations. For the current quarter, the company sees its top-line in the range of $18.0-$18.8 billion compared to the $18.27 billion consensus with typical smartphone seasonality offset by continued HPC-related demand. On the earnings call, management shared it expects full year 2024 revenue to grow in the low-to-mid 20% range. In terms of the company’s capital budget, the company guided it to $28-32 billion for this year compared to $30.4 billion in 2023.

Shares of Discover Financial are under pressure this morning following disappointing bottom-line results for its December quarter. Revenue for the period rose 12.8% YoY to $4.2 billion, edging out the $4.1 billion consensus. However, the company’s EPS of $1.54 for the quarter, well below the $2.47 consensus as its provision for credit losses rose to $1.9 billion. Discover Card sales volume rose to $57.1 billion from $55.0 billion in the prior quarter and $55.7 billion. Credit card net principal charge-off rate rose to 4.68% from 4.03% in 3Q 2023 and 2.37% in 4Q 2022.

Following a legal setback in its patent dispute with Masimo Corp. (MASI), Apple (AAPL) will begin selling versions of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches without a blood oxygen feature in the U.S.

Bayer (BAYRY) reached an agreement with employee groups on a plan that includes "significant" workforce reductions in the course of the company's restructuring in Germany, as it seeks to streamline operations and improve performance.

Sun Pharma and Taro Pharma (TARO) entered into a definitive merger agreement in which Sun Pharma, Taro's controlling shareholder, has agreed to acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of Taro for $43 per share in cash.

Before stocks begin trading on January 23, Peabody (BTU) will replace e.l.f. Beauty (ELF), which will move up to the S&P MidCap 400, where it will replace Spirit Realty Capital, which is being acquired by S&P 500 member Realty Income (O).

Meta Platforms's (META) Sheryl Sandberg posted on Facebook that she will not stand for reelection this May to the Board of Directors.

After Today’s Market Close

Friday, January 19

Japan: Inflation Rate – December

US: Existing Home Sales – December

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – January

