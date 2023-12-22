Daily Markets: Stocks Swayed by Inflation Data, Red Sea Shipping Woes

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed, although Japan’s Nikkei, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries, and South Korea’s KOSPI all closed flat or close to it. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.69% in a mixed session that saw Technology Services companies like NetEase (NTES) and Tencent Holdings (TECHY) (more below on both) decline 24.60% and 12.35%, respectively. China’s Shanghai Composite eased 0.13% while Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 0.30% and India’s SENSEX added 0.34%. European markets are mixed in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a lower open.

Since the Fed’s dovish tilt, the stock market has powered higher amid expectations for multiple rate cuts in 2024 with some having more aggressive expectations than others. This week, Fed officials tried to walk back the more aggressive rate cut forecasts, sharing that the central bank doesn’t need to rush the cuts given the strength of the economy and that further progress on inflation is a prerequisite for rate cuts. Even though we are going to see trading volume be pretty light today as folks head out for the Christmas holiday, the data found in the November PCE Price Index and what it shows for core inflation has the potential to reshape the number of rate cuts expected by the market.

Core PCE Price Index rose 3.2%, slightly lower than the +3.3% forecast. Normally a November print below that consensus forecast would be a reason for the market to cheer. However, bubbling in the background are potential headwinds that could slow further progress on inflation and potentially lead to a data head fake the Fed is looking to avoid. Concerns over shipments in the Red Sea have led to a rebound in oil prices, which could undo the work falling prices have done to help tame headline inflation in recent months. Shipping costs are surging as renewed issues with shipments and supply chains are being reported. The longer the Red Sea attacks go on, the stronger this potential headwind for inflation becomes, and the more likely the market will have to reconsider the number of potential rate cuts in 2024.

To the readers of Daily Markets, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and all the best this holiday season. We’ll see you in 2024 when the next edition of Daily Markets is published on January 2.

Data Download

International Economy

The annual inflation rate in Japan dropped to 2.8% YoY in November from 3.3% in the prior month. The core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food but includes fuel costs, rose 2.5% YoY in November, slowing from a 2.9% gain in October and the lowest reading since July 2022.

The British economy expanded 0.3% YoY in 3Q 2023, half the initial estimate of 0.6%, and matching the Q2 growth which was also revised down to 0.3% from 0.6%. Retail sales in the UK edged up 0.1% YoY in November, after a downwardly revised 2.5% slump in October and better than market estimates of a 1.3% decrease.

Domestic Economy

We will be getting a few other pieces of data this morning in addition to the November Personal Income and Spending report and the November PCE Price Index data that will be focus points for the market.

At 8:30 AM ET, November Durable Orders will be released, and the market consensus sees a rebound to +2.2% compared to October’s 5.4% fall. New Home Sales data for November will be published at 10 AM ET, with the market calling for a modest increase to 685K, up from 679K in October. Also at 10 AM ET, the University of Michigan will share the final reading for its Consumer Sentiment Index for December, which is expected to jump to a reading of 69.4 up from 61.3 in November.

Markets

Equities resumed the rally after taking a break on Wednesday as all sectors ticked higher, led by Consumer Discretionary (1.52%) and Healthcare (1.22%). Relative weakness was found in Utilities (0.18%) and Energy (0.39%). Broad indexes reflected the sentiment as the Dow gained 0.87%, the S&P 500 rose 1.03%, the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.26% and the Russell 2000 closed 1.73%.

Not everything was smelling like roses yesterday as Paychex (PAYX) was punished by traders, who bid shares down 7.01% after the company reported a mixed quarter, despite lifting the low end of EPS guidance for the current year. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 12.84%

S&P 500: 23.63%

Nasdaq Composite: 42.97%

Russell 2000: 15.52%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 164.15%

Ether (ETH-USD): 86.62%

Stocks to Watch

No market-moving quarterly earnings are expected to be released before equities begin trading later this morning.

Pre-market breadth is softer as 213 of the 503 names in the S&P 500 index have traded hands so far this morning with 70 gainers and 143 decliners. Names catching a bid this morning include ANSYS Inc (ANSS) as traders respond to speculation concerning a potential sale following some takeover interest while Nike (NKE) is extending yesterdays after market decline following its earnings release and guidance update (more below).

Shares of Nike are falling in pre-market trading after the company reported a mixed November quarter, cut its revenue outlook, and unveiled $2 billion in cost cuts over the next three years. Nike sees revenue for the current February quarter to be slightly negative and forecasts its May quarter to be up low single digits, leading to full year revenue growth for its current fiscal year to be up ~1%. Management shared that the updated outlook that falls below consensus expectations reflects increased macro headwinds, particularly in China and EMEA, and higher promotional activity. In response to Nike’s outlook, shares of Foot Locker (FL) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) are also trading off.

Shares of NetEase and Tencent are under pressure after the Chinese government announced new draft rules for online gaming industry aimed at curbing the amount of money and time players spend playing the games.

Following the announcement that it had secured a $515 million contract with a U.S. government customer to design, manufacture, deliver, and operate 18 space vehicles, shares of Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) are climbing in early trading this morning.

First American Financial (FAF) joined the growing list of companies, including VF Corp. (VFC), Sony (SONY) and Clorox (CLX), that recently reported a cybersecurity incident.

Canada has approved Royal Bank of Canada's (RY) acquisition of HSBC's (HSBC) Canadian unit for $10.2 billion.

Accenture (ACN) signed an agreement to acquire Customer Management IT and SirfinPA, a pair of jointly-owned Italian technology consultancies specializing in justice and public safety.

Reports suggest Ansys, an engineering software firm, is reviewing its options amid takeover interest.

President Joe Biden believes “serious scrutiny” is warranted for the planned acquisition of US Steel (X) by Japan’s Nippon Steel (NPSCY) given the potential impact on national security and supply chains.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

Ahead of the Christmas holiday, no companies are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, December 25

Japan: Leading Economic Index – October

US equity markets closed for the Christmas holiday

Tuesday, December 26

US: Chicago Fed National Activity Index – November

S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index – October

FHFA House Price Index - October

Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index - December

Wednesday, December 27

China: Industrial Profits – November

US: Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index - December

Thursday, December 28

Japan: Industrial Production, Retail Sales – November

US: Wholesale and Retail Inventories – November

US: Pending Home Sales - November

Saturday, December 30

China: NBS Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs - December

Monday, January 1

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI - December

Tuesday, January 2

Eurozone: HCOB Manufacturing PMI - December

UK: S&P Global CIPS Manufacturing PMI - December

US: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI - December

US: Construction Spending - November

Thought for the Day

