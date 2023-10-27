Daily Markets: Stocks Look to Recover Amid Energy Earnings, Inflation Data

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day up across the board. South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.16%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.19%, Taiwan’s TAIEX advanced 0.38%, both China’s Shanghai Composite and India’s SENSEX added 1.00% and Japan’s Nikkei closed 1.27% higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng saw a broad rally led by Health Technology and Health Services names pushing the index 2.08% higher at the close.

European markets are mostly higher in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a positive start for the last trading day of the week led in part by the shares of Amazon (AMZN) and Intel (INTC), which are up considerably in pre-market trading. Looking back, this week’s string of favorable economic data raised concerns about the path ahead for monetary policy while the market reacted to a flurry of earnings, some of which were less than pristine. Added to other declines in the last few months, that combination has the S&P 500 down almost 10% from its July peak leaving it on the brink of a market correction as well as oversold on a technical basis.

Whether the market ends this week on a positive note will likely hinge on this morning’s wave of earnings and what the Fed’s preferred metric says about inflation. This morning’s September Personal Income & Spending report brings the latest PCE Price Index and core PCE Price Index data. Should those figures accelerate from August or come in higher than expected, it would likely rekindle Fed-related concerns ahead of the central bank's next monetary policy meeting, which concludes next Wednesday, November 1. The consensus forecast calls for the headline PCE price index to come in at +3.4% YoY in September, down from 3.5% the prior month, and the core PCE price index to tick down to +3.7% YoY vs. +3.9% in August.

While the core PCE Price Index has made considerable progress moderating as compared to 5.1% in September 2022, there is still ample distance between the 3.9% registered in August to the Fed’s 2% target. We will need to see more meaningful progress in the data for the Fed to concede that additional rate hikes are off the table. Until that time, we’re likely to see the Fed keep its options open.

International Economy

Japan’s Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased to 2.80% YoY in September from 2.90% in August, while the CPI reading rose 2.7% YoY in October, up from 2.5% in September.

China's industrial profits grew at a slower rate in September but showed signs of improvement over the first nine months of the year as stimulative efforts to shore up the country’s economic recovery took hold. Industrial profits rose 11.9% from a year earlier in September, down from the 17.2% increase recorded in August. In the January to September period, industrial profits fell 9.0%, easing from the 11.7% drop seen in the first eight months of the year.

Oil prices were moving higher earlier today following reports the U.S. military struck Iranian targets in Syria, raising concerns of widening tensions in the Middle East, which could impact supply from the region.

Domestic Economy

At 9 AM ET, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr will give opening remarks on the second day of the Economics of Payments XII Conference. With the Fed in its usual pre-policy meeting blackout period, we would be surprised if Barr offers any insight on recent economic data and what it may mean for monetary policy.

In addition to the September Personal Income and Spending data, the University of Michigan will publish its final October reading for its Consumer Sentiment Index at 10 AM ET.

Markets

Technology (-1.91%) and Communication Services (-2.18%) led markets lower yesterday as all of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” stumbled between 1.50% and 3.75% lower, representing just over a $300 billion in market cap reduction in aggregate. Safety was found in Materials (0.70%), Utilities (0.86%), and Real Estate which added 2.11%. The Dow fell 0.76%, the S&P 500 declined 1.18% and the Nasdaq Composite gave back 1.76% while the Russell 2000 closed 0.34% higher. Shares of American Tower (AMT) gained 8.11% after the company posted a strong quarter and stated that it sees a coming surge of network development spending as 5G networks continue to densify.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -1.09%

S&P 500: 7.75%

Nasdaq Composite: 20.34%

Russell 2000: -5.92%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 105.78%

Ether (ETH-USD): 50.51%

Stocks to Watch

Before US equity markets begin trading today, Abbvie (ABBV), AutoNation (AN), Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH), Charter Communications (CHTR), Chevron (CVX), Colgate Palmolive (CL), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), and T. Rowe Price (TROW) will be among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results.

Pre-market action is seeing shares of DexCom Inc (DXCM) soaring over 16% after the company posted a strong quarter and raised guidance. Share of Amazon and Intel are also up (more on both names below). Early advance/decline figures are just about flipped from yesterday at 190/34 of S&P 500 constituents. Renewable Energy is coming under pressure again this morning as shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH) are down over 21% prompting some selling in Solar Edge Technologies (SEDG) and First Solar (FSLR).

As we noted above, Amazon shares are moving higher in pre-market trading following September quarter results that bested consensus expectations. Total revenue for the period rose 12.6% YoY to $143.1 billion with Amazon Web Services (AWS) up 12.3% YoY and Amazon’s Advertising Segment revenue up 25% YoY to $12.1 billion. Overall operating income clocked in at $11.9 billion, significantly ahead of the $5.5-$8.5 billion guidance as the company’s cost reduction measures are paying off. For the current quarter, Amazon sees revenue of $160-$167 billion vs. the $167.14 billion consensus with operating income in the $7-$11 billion range. The company also shared the number of companies building generative AI apps is substantial and growing very quickly on AWS, and it increasingly sees Prime Video as a large and profitable business, especially as it begins limited advertising on that platform in 2024.

Quarterly results at Intel topped consensus expectations and the company guided current quarter EPS to $0.44, well ahead of the $0.33 consensus forecast. Management also sees revenue rising to $14.6-$15.6 billion in the current quarter up from $14.2 billion in 3Q 2023.

Shares of Ford Motor (F) are moving lower in response to the company missing consensus expectations for its September quarter and pulling its 2023 guidance as it waits for the UAW to ratify its tentative labor agreement.

September quarter EPS at Chipotle (CMG) handily beat consensus expectations as the company’s revenue for the quarter rose more than 11% YoY to $2.47 billion, matching the consensus forecast. Comp sales increased +5.0% YoY, coming in at the higher end of the company's previous low to mid-single digit forecast. Management continues to see 2023 comp sales growth in the mid to high-single-digit range and targets opening 255-285 locations this year and 285-315 in 2024. For the current quarter, comp sales are expected to accelerate to the mid-to-high single-digit range due in part to recent pricing actions of about 3%.

Publicly traded software company SolarWinds (SWI) which Silver Lake Management and Thoma Bravo control, is reportedly exploring options including a potential sale.

Himax Technologies (HIMX) reported it executed a Memorandum of Understanding with China-based Nexchip Semiconductor, for the supply of ICs for the automotive display market.

Target (TGT) is kicking off its “biggest savings of the holiday season” with early Black Friday Deals starting October 29.

On the Horizon

Monday, October 30

UK: Bank of England Consumer Credit – September

Eurozone: Economic Sentiment and Consumer Confidence – October

Germany: Inflation Rate (Preliminary) – October

Tuesday, October 31

China: NBS Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI – October

Japan: Consumer Confidence – October

Germany: Retail Sales – September

Eurozone: 3Q 2023 Flash GDP Growth

Eurozone: Inflation Rate (Flash) – October

US: Chicago PMI – October

US: Employment Cost Index – 3Q 2023

US: FHFA Housing Price Index – August

US: S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index – August

US: Consumer Confidence – October

Wednesday, November 1

Japan: Jibun Bank Final Manufacturing PMI – October

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI – October

UK: S&P Global-CIPS Final Manufacturing PMI - October

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Change Report – October

US: S&P Global Final US Manufacturing PMI – October

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – October

US: JOLTs – Job Openings Report – October

US: Construction Spending – September

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: FOMC Rate Decision

Thursday, November 2

Eurozone: HCOB Final Manufacturing PMI – October

UK: Bank of England Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Productivity and Unit Labor Cost – 3Q 2023

US: Factory Orders – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, November 3

China: Caixin Services PMI – October

UK: S&P Global-CIPS Final Services PMI – October

Eurozone: Unemployment Rate - September

US: Employment Report – October

US: S&P Global Final US Services PMI – October

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – October

Thought for the Day

“Nobody ever figures out what life is all about, and it doesn't matter. Explore the world. Nearly everything is really interesting if you go into it deeply enough.” ― Richard Feynman

