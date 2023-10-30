Daily Markets: Stocks Aim to Rebound in a Hyper Week for Investors

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed: Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.95% as investors are getting jittery ahead of central bank meetings in both Japan and the US, while Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 0.77%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Taiwan’s TAIEX both closed essentially flat, up 0.04% and 0.09%, respectively, and China’s Shanghai Composite came close to flat, adding 0.12%. South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.34% and India’s SENSEX closed 0.52% higher, aided by buying in bank names. European markets are up across the board in midday trading except for Italy which is down about 0.80%.

Following last week’s move lower that put the U.S. stock market into a technical correction, U.S. equity futures point to a positive open later this morning. As the market attempts to regain some lost ground, we have a rather frenetic week ahead that could be another challenging one for investors, and investor sentiment. It will be the peak of the current earnings season as well as the start of the October economic data cycle that will help us understand the state of the U.S. and global economy as we enter the final quarter of 2023.

We also have the Fed’s latest monetary policy and not one but two events from Apple (AAPL) this week: The first is Monday's "Scary Fast" event, expected to focus on its Apple Silicon and Mac products, while the second will be its quarterly results Thursday. Investors will also be anxiously looking to see if tensions in the Middle East expand, boosting oil concerns, and whether economic improvement in China adds to a potential supply-demand imbalance.

Data Download

International Economy

Consumer credit in the United Kingdom grew by £1.391 billion in September, slowing from the upwardly revised, five-year high of £1.681 billion in the previous month and marginally below market forecasts of a £1.4 billion increase. Compared to September 2022, consumer credit rose by 8%, the most since November 2018 and largely driven by increased credit card borrowing.

The economic sentiment indicator in the Euro Area came in at its lowest reading since November 2020 (93.3) in October. While down slightly MoM, the October figure came in ahead of the expected 93.0.

The German consumer price inflation rate was confirmed at 4.5% YoY in September, easing sharply from 6.1% in the previous month and marking the lowest level since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February 2022. The core rate, which excludes volatile items like food and energy, slowed to a one-year low of 4.6%. However, both rates remained well above the European Central Banks’ target of 2.0%.

Oil and gas markets are set for another volatile week of trading after Israel began its long-anticipated ground invasion of Gaza. Concerns that the war may spill over into a broader regional conflict with the potential to disrupt oil supplies could drive oil prices higher.

Domestic Economy

House Speaker Mike Johnson shared that his "first priority" in leadership is to reach an agreement on government funding. Johnson also expects the Republican-led chamber to pass an Israel aid bill this week while President Joe Biden aims for a broader package that includes support for Ukraine.

Markets

Consumer Discretionary (1.05%) and Technology (0.58%) were the only positive sectors on Friday and helped push the Nasdaq Composite into a 0.38% gain by the close. Everything else was lower as the Fed continued its blackout period before the November 1st meeting and markets took their cues from the mixed messages provided by recent economic data. Energy took the biggest hit, down 2.40% followed by Utilities (-1.89%) and Financials (-1.81%). The S&P 500 fell 0.48%, the Dow dropped 1.12% and the Russell 2000 closed 1.21% lower.

Helping the Technology sector was Intel Inc (INTC), which saw its shares rise 9.29% after the company reported a strong quarter and upbeat outlook. As an aside, company size matters when it comes to indexes. Intel’s 9.29% return was attributed to about 28% of the Technology sector’s return but its effect on the sector was eclipsed by Apple’s roughly 32% contribution on a mere 0.80% gain.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -2.20%

S&P 500: 7.24%

Nasdaq Composite: 20.80%

Russell 2000: -7.06%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 104.36%

Ether (ETH-USD): 48.66%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Check Point Software (CHKP), McDonald’s (MCD), On Semiconductor (ON), and SoFi Technologies (SOFI) will report their latest quarterly results.

The pre-market advance/decline line for S&P 500 names is tilted 195/63 which makes sense given futures’ positive tilt this morning. Shares of Monster Beverage (MOS) are being bid up about 2.50% while Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) shares are being sold, pushing that name close to 6% lower ahead of the open.

At 8 PM ET tonight, at its “Scary Fast” event, Apple is expected to unveil refreshed MacBook Pro laptops and iMac desktops with the company’s first M3 3-nanometer processors.

Stellantis (STLA) and the United Auto Workers (UAW) agreed to terms on a new four-year contract that would bring an end to a strike that began in September. However, Canadian labor union Unifor said more than 8,200 workers have gone on strike at Stellantis' facilities in Canada, as negotiators failed to reach an agreement before the Sunday midnight strike deadline. Saturday night, the UAW expanded its strike against General Motors (GM) to include a Tennessee engine factory that is the automaker's largest facility in North America.

Over the weekend, Mueller Water Products (MWA) reported it was hit by a cybersecurity incident impacting its operational and information technology systems. The company shared that the incident has led to delays in some of its business operations that could adversely affect financial results.

Pfizer (PFE) is reportedly closing two facilities in the Raleigh, NC, area as part of a cost-efficiency initiative.

Workers from some of the nation’s biggest pharmacy chains, from CVS Health (CVS) to Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), have planned another “walkout” starting Monday as they continue to plead for better working conditions.

IPOs

Readers who want to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Chegg (CHGG), Denny’s (DENN), Harmonic (HLIT), Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), Monolithic Power (MPWR), Pinterest (PINS), Simon Properties (SPG), Trex (TREX), Welltower (WELL), and Wolfspeed (WOLF) are on tap to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, October 31

China: NBS Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI – October

Japan: Consumer Confidence – October

Germany: Retail Sales – September

Eurozone: 3Q 2023 Flash GDP Growth

Eurozone: Inflation Rate (Flash) – October

US: Chicago PMI – October

US: Employment Cost Index – 3Q 2023

US: FHFA Housing Price Index – August

US: S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index – August

US: Consumer Confidence – October

Wednesday, November 1

Japan: Jibun Bank Final Manufacturing PMI – October

China: Caixin Manufacturing PMI – October

UK: S&P Global-CIPS Final Manufacturing PMI - October

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Change Report – October

US: S&P Global Final US Manufacturing PMI – October

US: ISM Manufacturing Index – October

US: JOLTs – Job Openings Report – October

US: Construction Spending – September

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: FOMC Rate Decision

Thursday, November 2

Eurozone: HCOB Final Manufacturing PMI – October

UK: Bank of England Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Productivity and Unit Labor Cost – 3Q 2023

US: Factory Orders – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, November 3

China: Caixin Services PMI – October

UK: S&P Global-CIPS Final Services PMI – October

Eurozone: Unemployment Rate - September

US: Employment Report – October

US: S&P Global Final US Services PMI – October

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – October

Thought for the Day

“My Halloween costume was so bad that people opened their doors and took candy from me.” Glen Nesbitt

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.