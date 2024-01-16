Daily Markets: Shipping Delays, Oil Prices Put Inflation Back in Spotlight

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day lower, except for China’s Shanghai Composite, which gained 0.27%. India’s SENSEX fell 0.27%, Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.79%, both Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and South Korea’s KOSPI gave back around 1.10% and Taiwan’s TAIEX dropped 1.14%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 2.16% lower in a broad decline led by Health Services names and saw Communications as the only positive sector. European markets are down across the board in midday trading and U.S. equity futures are pointing to a lower open as the yield on the 10-year Treasury moves back above 4%.

Yields are moving higher on fresh comments from both Fed and European Central Bank officials that pushed back on market expectations for rate cuts to begin later this quarter. Supporting that stance, more companies are starting to warn about the impact of shipping disruption in the Red Sea, something we are likely to hear much more about as we move further into the December quarter earnings season. Escalating conflict in the Middle East, specifically in and around Red Sea shipping lanes, is leading oil prices to move higher, another headwind to inflation. And geopolitical tensions are climbing following comments from Yemen's Houthi movement that it will expand its targets in the Red Sea region to include U.S. ships, and that it would keep up attacks after U.S.-led strikes in Yemen.

Data Download

International Economy

China’s central bank left its medium-term policy loan rate unchanged, defying market expectations for further policy easing to support economic growth.

Median consumer expectations for Euro Area inflation over the next 12 months dipped to 3.2% in November, marking the lowest rate since February 2022. expectations for inflation three years ahead decreased to 2.2% from 2.5%, also hitting its lowest level since early 2022. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Euro Area edged down by 0.3 points to 22.7 in January, but still surpassing market forecasts of 21.9.

European Central Bank interest rates are likely to come down from record highs this year, but policymakers say there is a cloud of uncertainty over the timing of the moves. Similar to expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve, the market sees six rate cuts by the ECB this year with the first move coming in March or April, a timeline some policymakers have openly rejected as too aggressive.

The International Monetary Fund's recent AI report reveals that almost 40% of global employment is exposed to AI. In advanced economies, about 60% of jobs may be impacted by AI while in emerging markets and low-income countries, AI exposure is expected to be 40% and 26%, respectively.

Domestic Economy

U.S. lawmakers have agreed on yet another temporary spending bill that will keep the government funded until early March, with the aim of averting a partial shutdown later this week. The stopgap spending bill would extend funds for some government agencies through March 1 (the previous deadline was January 20), while others would be funded through March 8 (the previous deadline was February 2).

FedEx (FDX) CEO Raj Subramaniam shared the company has not seen a major shift to air freight, despite Red Sea disruptions caused by Houthi attacks on ships that have extended cargo transit times by more than two weeks. However, according to the company’s chief supply chain officer, deliveries for Tractor Supply (TSCO) have been delayed anywhere from two to 20-plus days as major container ship operators re-route vessels away from the Suez Canal.

Raphael Bostic, the Atlanta Fed president and Federal Open Market Committee voting member this year, expects “to see much slower progression of inflation moving forward” and noted there are “some risks that inflation may stall out altogether.” Bostic, according to reports, believes rates may need to stay on hold until at least summer to prevent prices from rising again.

Donald J. Trump won with the largest margin in the history of the first Republican presidential nominating contest of the upcoming election as voters in Iowa affirmed his dominant position in the 2024 GOP race, likely setting up a repeat Trump-Biden election contest.

Markets

Inflation, earnings, and Red Sea shipping updates kept markets in check as expectations of increased shipping costs and lagging oil deliveries put pressure on Consumer Discretionary (-1.20%) and buoyed Energy (1.13%). Aside from these standouts, the remaining sectors ranged between -0.25% (Healthcare) and 0.57% (Utilities), although Real Estate saw a 0.79% bump due to rate expectations. Broad indexes were mixed, with the S&P 500 (0.08%) and the Nasdaq Composite (0.02%) with both having a flattish day, the Russell 2000 falling 0.23%, and the Dow closing 0.31% lower.

In individual names, Airlines continued to trade off after Delta Air Lines (DAL) lowered its guidance, and carriers were saddled with weather-related cancellations, not to mention a United Airlines (UAL) flight that returned to the airport soon after takeoff due to a door alarm, this time on an Airbus A319. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.26%

S&P 500: 0.29%

Nasdaq Composite: -0.26%

Russell 2000: -3.75%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 1.88%

Ether (ETH-USD): 9.42%

Stocks to Watch

Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanely (MS), and PNC (PNC) are expected to release quarterly earnings before equities begin trading later this morning. Pre-market breadth is unusually strong today as 303 names in the S&P 500 have traded hands so far this morning, with 55 gainers and 248 decliners. Names pointing to opening more than 3% lower than Friday’s close include PG&E Corporation (PCG), Lennar Corporation (LEN), PNC Financial Services Group and Costar Group (CSGP). Names seeing support this morning include Western Digital Corporation (WDC), Public Storage (PSA), and Stryker Corporation (SYK).

Reports indicate Apple (AAPL) is offering rare discounts on its iPhones in China, reducing retail prices by up to 500 yuan (about $70) amid rising competition in the smartphone arena. Additionally, to circumvent a potential U.S. ban, Apple will abandon the blood oxygen feature for Apple Watch.

Walt Disney (DIS) and the National Football League are in advanced discussions that could result in the NFL taking an equity stake in ESPN.

Microsoft (MSFT) announced the availability of Copilot Pro, a new subscription that delivers the most advanced features and capabilities of Microsoft Copilot to individuals looking to supercharge their Copilot experience.

Deere (DE) said it would tap SpaceX’s satellite fleet to propel the tractor maker’s digital farming push and help automate planting and harvesting in remote locations.

The Federal Aviation Administration is requiring Boeing (BA) to provide additional data before the agency approves an extensive and rigorous inspection and maintenance process for returning 737 MAX-9 aircraft to service.

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk shared "I am uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI & robotics without having ~25% voting control. Enough to be influential, but not so much that I can’t be overturned."

Uber Technologies (UBER) has announced will shut down alcohol delivery service Drizly after it purchased the company for $1.1 billion three years ago.

Thomson Reuters (TRI) announced the acquisition of approximately 53.81 percent of the shares in Pagero Group AB from key shareholders, including Summa Equity, Pagero's CEO Bengt Nilsson, as well as several members of the management team and employees, making Thomson Reuters the majority shareholder in Pagero.

HomeStreet (HNST) and HomeStreet Bank will merge with and into FirstSun and Sunflower Bank, respectively, with HomeStreet Bank continuing to operate under its tradename in its current markets. The combined entity is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq upon closing.

The Washington State Attorney General has filed a lawsuit to block the merger of grocery chains Kroger (KR) and Albertsons (ACI). Yesterday, Kroger shared that it now expects the transaction to close in the first half of its fiscal year as it continues to negotiate with the Federal Trade Commission and individual state attorneys general.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

Hancock Whitney (HWC), Interactive Brokers (IBRK), Pinnacle Software (PNFP), and Progress Software (PRGS) are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, January 17

China: Retail Sales, Industrial Production, House Price Index – December

China: GDP – 4Q 2023

Eurozone: Inflation Rate – December

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Retail Sales – December

US: Import/Export Prices – December

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – December

US: Business Inventories – November

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – January

Thursday, January 18

Japan: Machinery Orders – November

China: Foreign Direct Investment – December

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – December

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Friday, January 19

Japan: Inflation Rate – December

US: Existing Home Sales – December

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary) – January

Thought for the Day

“When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.” - Viktor Frankl

Disclosures

