Daily Markets: September PPI, Fed Minutes, and the Middle East

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day higher: China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.12%, both Japan’s Nikkei and India’s SENSEX gained 0.60%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.70%, Taiwan’s TAIEX was up 0.92%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.29% ahead. South Korea’s KOSPI had a strong day, gaining 1.98% in a broad rally led by Technology Services and Electronic Technology names. European markets are mixed in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a positive open.

The Producer Price Index report, released this morning, showed that inflation has continued to remain a concern for the economy. The PPI increased 0.5% for the month, against estimates for a 0.3% rise. Excluding food and energy, core PPI was up 0.3%, versus the forecast for 0.2%. Excluding food, energy and trade services, the index rose 0.2%, in line with the estimate. As of this writing, markets have had a mild reaction to this report but sentiment could shift as Fed heads speak today.

Fed Governor and FOMC voting member Michelle Bowman said that "inflation remains well above the FOMC's 2 percent target. Domestic spending has continued at a strong pace, and the labor market remains tight. This suggests that the policy rate may need to rise further and stay restrictive for some time to return inflation to the FOMC's goal." Supporting Bowman’s view on the economy, the Atlanta Fed’s GDP Now model’s rolling forecast now puts 3Q 2023 GDP at 5.1% up from +4.9% earlier this month.

Adding another dimension and potential context for the above as well as tomorrow’s September Consumer Price Index (CPI) report are the meeting minutes from the Fed’s September policy meeting. Even though we’ve received additional data since that policy meeting, market watchers will scan the report for triggers that might spur the Fed to boost interest rates at its next policy meeting that concludes on November 1. Lending a helping hand will be another round of Fed officials speaking today, including Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.

Investors will also be watching developments in the Middle East with reports indicating Israel is preparing for the next phase of its retaliation, weighing a ground assault on the Gaza Strip.

Data Download

International Economy

Japan's machine tool orders dropped 11.2% YoY in September after falling 17.6% the previous month.

China's vehicle sales surged by 9.5% YoY in September, marking the second consecutive month of growth, helped by increased discounts and tax incentives for environmentally friendly and electric vehicles. Specifically, sales of EVs rose 27.7%

The German consumer price inflation rate was confirmed at 4.5% year-on-year in September, easing sharply from 6.1% in the previous month and marking the lowest level since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the September PPI report, this morning brings the usual Wednesday data, including MBA’s weekly mortgage applications index.

Markets

Despite an updated Q3 GDP estimate of 5.1%, yesterday saw traders get less hawkish vibes from the Fed and bid up all sectors. Utilities led, up 1.37%, followed by Consumer Discretionary, and Materials both up just under 1.10%. Technology (0.15%) and Energy (0.12%), leaders from the past few sessions showed some relative weakness.

Broad indexes were up across the board as the Dow rose 0.42%, the S&P 500 gained 0.52%, the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.58%, and the Russell 2000 closed 1.14% higher, moving back into a positive YTD position after being underwater since the beginning of October. After being punished for its most recent quarterly results, NextEra Energy (NEE) shares rose 4.53% as it was noted that a private credit fund had filed notice of a greater than 5% ownership stake in the company.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.79%

S&P 500: 13.51%

Nasdaq Composite: 29.58%

Russell 2000: 0.83%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 65.19%

Ether (ETH-USD): 30.93%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, no market moving earnings reports are expected.

Shares of Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) are up 7.38%, and Incyte Corporation (INCY) (up 4.30%) is also seeing buying in pre-market trading. Shares of DaVita (DVA) and Baxter International (BAX) are down 15.53% and 9.09%, respectively after it was announced that a kidney drug trail they were involved in was halted on efficacy concerns.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) in an all-stock transaction valued at $59.5 billion or $253 per share based on Exxon's closing price on October 5. At closing, Pioneer shareholders will receive 2.3234 shares of ExxonMobil for each Pioneer share.

Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) estimates a 77.9% decline in its 3Q 2023 operating profit, as its semiconductor business is still battling to recover from an industrywide downturn.

Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) shared it experienced disruptions in its Information Technology infrastructure and applications resulting from a cybersecurity incident

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) and Community West Bancshares (CWBC) have entered into a merger pact, pursuant to which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger transaction.

IPOs

Birkenstock (BIRK) priced its initial public offering at $46 a share vs. the targeted range of $44-$49. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

There are no significant companies slated to report quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, October 12

UK: GDP, Industrial Production – August

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Consumer Price Index – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Friday, October 13

China: Inflation Rate, Producer Price Index, Imports/Exports – September

OPEC Monthly Report

Eurozone: Industrial Production - August

US: Import/Export Prices – September

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Prelim) – October

Thought for the Day

“Strength does not come from winning. Your struggles develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.” Arnold Schwarzenegger

