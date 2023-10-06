Daily Markets: Jobs Report Closes Out See-Saw Week for Stocks

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day ahead except for Japan’s Nikkei, down 0.26% as rate jitters continue to rattle that market. South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.21%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gained 0.36%, Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.41%, and India’s SENSEX added 0.55%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.58% higher on a broad rally led by Technology Services names. China’s markets are closed for the final day of Golden Week and will be open again after the weekend. European markets are up across the board in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a positive market open later this morning. However, results from this morning’s September Employment Report could change the direction of those futures.

Following the push-pull this week between the stock market and the 10-year Treasury yield, all eyes are on not only the number of jobs created during September but also the degree of labor market tightness it reveals and the direction of wage pressures. The consensus forecast has the September Employment report showing 170,000 jobs were created during the month, down from 187,000 in August. Expectations also call for an Unemployment Rate of 3.7%, a tick lower than 3.8% the prior month. Stronger job creation or a larger move lower in the Unemployment Rate would be viewed as unexpected strength from the economy.

This, in turn, could be interpreted as a failure of the Fed’s efforts to slow the economy and would likely trigger a renewed climb in the 10-year Treasury yield. Our take is that we would likely see stocks rally if September job creation came in below that consensus figure and/or the Unemployment Rate for September was larger than expected.

Market watchers will also be closely watching average hourly wage data in the report. After falling in late 2022 and early 2023, over the last six months, average hourly wage gains have remained in the 4.3% to 4.4% range and the consensus sees that continuing with 4.3% expected for September. Here too, a larger figure would be a contributing factor to the 10-year Treasury yield moving higher, while a surprise below 4.3% would be a positive for the stock market.

When we have three data points under the microscope like we do this morning, there is the potential they do not all move in the same direction. That would be viewed as a mixed picture by the market and the Fed as it formulates its next step with monetary policy. As much as investors want the market to rebound, a mixed picture in this morning’s data means there will be an even greater emphasis put on next week’s September Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index reports.

Data Download

International Economy

An August flash reading for Japan’s index of leading economic indicators increased to 109.5 from July’s final reading of 108.2, above the expected 109 figure.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the September Employment report, the August Consumer Credit Report will be published at 3 PMET and is expected to show consumers taking on more credit during the month. The consensus forecast sees $11.7 billion being added following $10.4 billion taken on during July.

Markets

Sectors ended yesterday mixed with Consumer Staples (-1.97%) lagging as Ozempic-fuelled profit concerns weighed on Mondelez (MDLZ), Coca-Cola (KO), and PepsiCo (PEP), combining to contribute to just over 60% of the sector’s return. Strength came from Real Estate (0.72%) and Healthcare (0.55%), while Energy continued its recent slide, down another 0.62%. Broad indexes were modestly lower, except for the Russell 2000, which closed 0.14% higher. The Dow came close to flat, declining a mere 0.03%, and both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gave back just over 0.10%. Investors gobbled up news of a strong quarter from Lamb Weston (LW) as shares were bid up 8.02% by the close.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.08%

S&P 500: 10.93%

Nasdaq Composite: 26.31%

Russell 2000: -1.69%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 65.18%

Ether (ETH-USD): 34.48%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, no market-moving earnings reports are expected.

Stocks seeing action in pre-market trading this morning include Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) (more below), Excel Energy (XEL), and ASML Holdings (ASML), both up over 1.40% while Tesla (TSLA) and Veralto Corporation (VLTO) are coming under some pressure down roughly 2.90%, and 2.00%, respectively.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) reported August quarter revenue and EPS that missed the consensus forecasts. Citing the current macro environment, the company is taking a “cautious approach” with its guidance for the current quarter and is reviewing its operating model and cost structure. Levi Strauss aims to deliver material cost savings from this move starting next year but lowered its revenue outlook for this year to +0%-1% from +1.5%-2.5%.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported September revenue of $NT180.43 billion, down 4.4% MoM. For 3Q 2023, TSM’s revenue rose 13.7% QoQ to $NT546.7 billion from $480.4 billion in 2Q 2023, topping the consensus forecast of $NT531.5 billion.

MGM Resorts (MGM) shared that the previously reported cybersecurity attack that affected its properties during September will have a negative impact on its 3Q 2023 results. Management also expects a minimal impact during the current quarter.

Micron (MU) announced it will start construction on a memory fab in Idaho, which is expected to come online in phases starting in 2025.

In a filing with the SEC, Juniper Networks (JNPR) shared it approved a restructuring plan, including a headcount reduction of 440 employees. The company estimates the total costs incurred by the plan to be ~ $59 million.

Reports indicate Amazon (AMZN) has cut more than 5% of the communications division at Amazon Studios, Prime Video, and Music. The layoffs come one day after Amazon shut down its live-streaming audio service, Amp, nearly a year after it first launched.

The Wall Street Journal reports Exxon Mobil (XOM) is nearing a deal to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources in a deal that would be worth ~$60 billion. Pioneer is estimated to be the second-largest producer in the Permian Basin by operated oil production. Pioneer is up over 11% in pre-market trading.

Reuters reports Microsoft (MSFT) backed OpenAI is thinking of manufacturing its own artificial intelligence (AI) chips. Options include making its own AI chip, working more closely with other chipmakers including Nvidia (NVDA), and also diversifying its suppliers beyond Nvidia.

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No significant companies are slated to report quarterly results after equities stop trading, it is Friday after all. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, October 9

Germany: Industrial Production - August

Tuesday, October 10

Japan: Eco Watchers Survey Outlook, Machine Tool Orders – September

Germany: Inflation Rate, Consumer Price Index – September

US: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index - September

US: Wholesale Inventories – August

Wednesday, October 11

Japan: Machinery Orders – August

Japan: Producer Price Index – September

China: Vehicle Sales, Loan Growth - September

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Producer Price Index – September

US: Treasury Budget – September

Thursday, October 12

UK: GDP, Industrial Production – August

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Consumer Price Index – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Friday, October 13

China: Inflation Rate, Producer Price Index, Imports/Exports – September

OPEC Monthly Report

Eurozone: Industrial Production - August

US: Import/Export Prices – September

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Prelim) – October

Thought for the Day

“How long are you going to wait before you demand the best for yourself?” – Epictetus

Disclosures

