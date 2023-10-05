Daily Markets: Quartet of Fed Speakers on Deck

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. India’s SENSEX fell 0.62% as small-caps weighed on that market while South Korea’s KOSPI came close to a flat day, down a mere 0.09%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.10%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.50%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed 1.11% higher. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.80% as that market reacted to easing US treasury yields and investors felt better about getting back into the market. China’s markets remain closed as the country celebrates Golden Week, an extended national holiday. European markets are mixed in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a lower market open later this morning.

We have another look at the jobs market this morning from the September Challenger Job Cuts report, but with that being the only release of note today, the focus will be on a quartet of Fed speakers. That group is comprised of Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester (9 AM ET), Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin (11:30 AM ET), San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly (12 PM ET), and Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr (12:15 PM ET). Once again the market will be looking for indications of which way those Fed heads are leaning when it comes to a potential rate hike later this year and, as important, the timing of the first rate cut.

With 27 days until the next Fed meeting and several pieces of data ahead of us, including next week’s September CPI and PPI reports, the Fed quartet will likely reiterate their position of remaining data dependent. Following that, odds are they will also share that a stronger than expected economy could lead the Fed to “do more”. That will have the market keenly interested in the rate of September job creation, labor market tightness, and wage gains found in tomorrow’s September Employment Report.

Data Download

International Economy

Exports from Germany declined 1.2% MoM to €127.9 billion in August, the lowest value since March 2022, and well below the expected 0.4% drop. Sales to the EU and US were lower (-1.5%) and (-1.3%) but rose to China (+1.2%).

Domestic Economy

In addition to the usual Thursday economic fare that is initial jobless claims and natural gas inventories, today also brings the September Challenger Job Cuts report and the latest Fed Balance Sheet data.

Markets

A pleasant surprise in the employment picture softened traders’ views on potential Fed action, which, in turn, led to Treasury yields backing off from historic highs and saw equities being bid up. The clearest beneficiaries of this mood shift were Consumer Discretionary (1.97%), led by Tesla (TSLA) and Amazon (AMZN) which combined to account for about 80% of the sector’s return, and Technology (1.25%), boosted by Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL).

Energy was the odd man out yesterday as the sector fell 3.14% as both Brent and WTI oil futures fell about 5.60%. Despite Energy’s downward move, broad indexes were up across the board. The Russell gained 0.11%, the Dow rose 0.39%, the S&P 500 advanced 0.81% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.35% higher. In individual names, NextEra Energy (NEE) extended losses as shares fell an additional 4.09% yesterday, bringing the week-to-date return to -11.64%.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.05%

S&P 500: 11.05%

Nasdaq Composite: 26.46%

Russell 2000: -1.83%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 67.45%

Ether (ETH-USD): 37.57%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Conagra (CAG), Constellation Brands (STZ), and Lamb Weston (LW) are expected to report their latest quarterly results.

In pre-market action, IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) and Targa Resources (TRGP) are seeing some active buying while Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) and Clorox Corp (CLX) are coming under some selling pressure.

AbbVie (ABBV) guided 3Q 2023 and full year 2023 EPs below consensus expectations due to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense of $66 million on a pre-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact of $0.04 to adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. The company now sees 3Q 2023 EPS of $2.76-$2.86 vs. the $2.89 consensus. For full-year 2023, Abbvie now sees EPS of $10.86-$11.06 vs. the $11.07 consensus.

Clorox (CLX) guided September quarter EPS to -$0.40 to $0.00 vs. the $1.29 consensus with revenue for the quarter dropping 23%-28% YoY to $1.25-$1.34 billion vs. the $1.77 billion consensus. Organic sales are expected to fall 21%-26% YoY compared to prior predictions of mid-single-digit growth. The sharp fall-off is “due to the impacts of the recent cybersecurity attack disclosed in August, which caused wide-scale disruption of Clorox's operations, including order processing delays and significant product outages.” Shares are trading off approximately 4.50% in pre-market trading.

Shares of Cambium Networks (CMBM) moved lower last night after the company issued preliminary 3Q 2023 results with revenue between $40-$45 million vs. its prior guidance of $62-$70 million. Management explained the shortfall relative to prior expectations being primarily due to a delay in government defense orders due to U.S. federal budgetary timing issues.

Buckle (BKE) reported its net sales for the 5-week fiscal month ended September 30 fell 10.7% YoY to $103.1 million.

Despite another slip this morning in oil prices, Exxon Mobil (XOM) shared it expects higher prices for crude oil, natural gas, and fuel products will deliver operating profit for 3Q 2023 in the $8.3-$11.4 billion. While below record earnings in the year ago quarter, that upper end of that range is ahead of $9.8 billion reported for 2Q 2023.

Costco Wholesale (COST) reported its September net sales rose 6% YoY to $22.75 billion. Total company comparable sales for September were up 4.5% and adjusted comp sales that exclude the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange rose 3.7%. US comparable sales for the month came in at +3.2% and rose 2.7% excluding gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Walmart's (WMT) CEO, U.S. Operations John Furner shared that the rising use of drugs used for diabetes and weight loss is starting to have an impact on shopper behavior. Per Furner, the company is seeing "a slight pullback in overall basket" in terms of items purchased and calories in them.

Clear Secure (YOU) expanded into the financial services vertical with the launch of its Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions.

Blackberry’s (BB) Board has determined that separating the IoT and Cybersecurity business units into two independently operated entities is the optimal strategic direction for the company.

AT&T (T) is reportedly looking over options on the joint venture in which it holds 70% of satellite TV provider DirecTV. These options may include a dividend recapitalization, adding a new investor, or selling out of the joint venture as soon as next August.

Reports suggest Citigroup (C) is reviewing staff rosters ahead of a potential November layoffs as part of the company’s biggest reorganization in decades.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

Levi Strauss (LEVI) will report its latest quarterly results, and share its outlook, which will include the start of the holiday shopping season. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, October 6

Japan: Leading Economic Index (Preliminary) – August

US: Employment Report – September

US: Consumer Credit – August

US: Total Vehicle Sales, Used Car Prices - September

Thought for the Day

“If you don’t have time to do it right, when will you have time to do it over?” ~ John Wooden

Disclosures

