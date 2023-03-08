Daily Markets: Powell's Hawkish Comments Reverberate Around Global Markets

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day down except for Japan’s Nikkei, which closed 0.48% higher. Yesterday’s hawkish Fed comments reverberated across the globe as China’s Shanghai Composite ended the day flat, losing 0.06%, Taiwan’s TAIEX declined 0.25%, India’s SENSEX fell 0.37%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries dropped 0.78%, South Korea’s KOSPI was off 1.28% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 3.25% lower. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are lower, and U.S. futures point to a slightly positive open.

Following yesterday’s hawkish comments that signaled interest rates are poised to be higher than previously expected, we have another day of testimony by Fed Chair Powell today in front of the House Financial Services Committee. Odds are Powell will stick to the script, reinforcing yesterday’s comments. Before that begins, at 8:30 AM ET, we’ll get the February Employment Change Report for ADP, which is expected to show 200K jobs created during the month, up from 106K in January. Alongside that report, ADP will also publish its Pay Insights report, and we will be comparing the February data vs. the 7.3% YoY pay growth reported in the January report for job stayers and 15.4% for job changers. And at 10 AM ET, the January JOLTS report will be released, and the market will be examining it for another view on the tight labor market ahead of Friday’s February Employment Report.

Should today’s jobs data point to a more resilient economy than expected with continued wage inflation pressure and a tight labor market, it would support Powell’s hawkish interest rate comments. We continue to suggest readers gauge the market's reaction in the dollar and Treasury yields, but also get ready for Friday’s February Employment Report.

Data Download

International Economy

The preliminary reading for Japan’s index of leading economic indicators in Japan declined to 96.5 in January from a downwardly revised final figure of 96.9 in December 2022, missing the market consensus of 96.9.

Industrial production in Germany advanced 3.5% MoM in January, recovering from a downwardly revised 2.4% drop in December, coming in well ahead of market expectations for a 1.4% rise. Retail Sales in Germany decreased 6.9% YoY in January vs. 6.4% in December, falling more than the expected drop of 6.1% for the month.

The third estimate for 4Q 2022 GDP in the Euro Area was revised to 1.8% YoY, slightly less than the prior 1.9% figure and below the upwardly revised 2.4% in 34Q 2022. The European Commission forecasts the GDP to rise by 0.9% in 2023 and 1.5% in 2024.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the usual weekly Wednesday data that is the MBA Mortgage Applications Index and Crude Oil Inventories from the Energy Information Administration, we also have the latest iteration of the Fed’s Beige Book. That anecdotal recap of Federal Reserve bank findings on the economy will be thumbed over rather closely following comments yesterday by Fed Chair Powell regarding inflation and likely prospects for monetary policy.

Markets

Following his pledge to remain data-dependent, Chairman Powell stated clearly that he expects the Fed will be raising rates higher, faster, and for longer than previously stated based on recent employment and inflation data. The markets reacted as expected and yesterday saw all major equity indexes trade-off. The Russell 2000 dropped 1.11%, the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.25%, the S&P 500 declined 1.53%, and the Dow closed down 1.72%.

All sectors were lower with Financials (-2.58%) and Real Estate (-2.51%) taking the biggest hits. Consumer Staples and Communications Services were the least impacted but were both still down about 1%. Airlines had a relatively strong day, with United Airlines (UAL) up 2.99%, Delta Airlines (DAL) adding 1.57%, American Airlines (AAL) gaining 1.49%, and Alaska Airlines (ALK) rising 1.27% as the Justice Department announced it will seek to block the Spirit Airlines (SAVE) / JetBlue (JBLU) merger and several airlines received analysts upgrades.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.88%

S&P 500: 3.83%

Nasdaq Composite: 10.16%

Russell 2000: 6.67%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 33.68%

Ether (ETH-USD): 30.30%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Brown-Forman (BF.B), Campbell Soup (CPB), Ebix (EBIX), The Children’s Place (PLCE), Vita Coco (COCO), and United Natural Foods (UNFI) are expected to report their latest quarterly results.

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (CRWD) delivered top and bottom-line beats for its January quarter and issued upside guidance for the current quarter. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 48% YoY to $2.56 billion at the end of January, which included $221.7 million of net new ARR in the quarter. The company added 1,873 net new subscription customers in the quarter, bringing its total to 23,019 subscriptions. For the current quarter, CrowdStrike sees EPS of $0.50-$0.51 on revenue of $674.9-$678.2 million vs. the consensus forecast of $0.43 on revenue of $666.29 million.

January quarter results at Stitch Fix (SFIX) came up short relative to expectations for its bottom line even though revenue for the quarter matched consensus forecasts despite falling 20.2% YoY. Exiting the quarter, the company’s number of active clients fell 11% YoY to 3.574 million. During the quarter, net revenue per active client decreased 6% YoY to $516. For the current quarter, Stitch Fix sees revenue of $385-$395 million vs. the $394.9 million consensus.

IPOs

Health and wellness company Nava Health (NAVA) and fracking material provider Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) are expected to start trading this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Asana (ASAN), MongoDB (MDB), Noodles & Co. (NDLS), and Sovos Brands (SOVO) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities markets close for the day. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, March 9

Japan: 4Q 2022 GDP

China: Consumer & Producer Price Indices - February

US: Challenger Job Cuts Report – February

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, March 10

Japan: Producer Price Index – February

UK: Industrial & Manufacturing Production – January

Germany: Consumer Price Index - February

US: Employment Report – February

Thought for the Day

“I am not interested in the past, except as a road to the future.” ~ Gianni Versace

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.