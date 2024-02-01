Daily Markets: Powell Signals No-Go in March; Apple, Amazon Earnings

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed as those markets absorbed both yesterday’s Fed comments on the path of interest rates and China’s market stabilization efforts. China’s Shanghai Composite shed 0.64%, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.76%, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed 1.19% lower in a broad decline led by Electronic Technology, and Transportation names. Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.44%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.52%, India’s SENSEX gained 0.61%, and South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 1.82% in a broad rally that saw Commercial Services as the only sector to close lower. Major European markets are lower in midday trading and U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open.

Following Fed Chair Powell’s comments yesterday the Fed needs to see further confirmation inflation is on a sustainable path to its 2% target, investors will pay close attention to fresh data out this morning that includes 4Q 2023 Productivity & Unit Labor Cost, S&P Global’s final U.S. Manufacturing PMI for January and ISM’s January Manufacturing Index. In that mix of data, the market will be looking to determine not only whether inflation continued to cool on a year over year basis but also if the economy is weakening enough that it could get the Fed to initiate its rate-cutting cycle sooner than later. These potential answers will come soon after today’s market open when S&P publishes its final January Manufacturing PMI at 9:45 AM ET with ISM’s to follow at 10 AM ET.

Market and Fed watchers will also gather comments from those reports about job creation as they prepare for tomorrow’s January Employment Report and get ready for Big Tech earnings to continue. After today’s market close, Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta Platforms (META), will report their December quarter results.

Data Download

International Economy

The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI was at 48.0 in January, unrevised from flash data and slightly better than December’s 10-month low of 47.9. New work shrank for the 8th month, and export sales were also lower amid falling demand from China and the Asia-Pacific region.

The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly was at 50.8 in January, the same as December's figure but above market forecasts of 50.6. It was the third straight month of growth in factory activity, contrasting with official data that showed an extended weakness ahead of a Lunar New Year celebration. However, new orders grew the least since October.

The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI rose to 46.6 in January, the highest in ten months and in line with preliminary estimates. New orders and output indices both increased by over two points during the month, still contracting but at the slowest rates in nine months.

The S&P Global UK Manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 47 in January, down from the preliminary estimate of 47.3. Manufacturers also faced challenges in their supply chains due to the Red Sea crisis, which forced input deliveries to be redirected from the Suez Canal.

The flash reading indicated the inflation rate in the Euro Area inched lower to 2.8% YoY in January 2024 from December’s 2.9%, in line with market expectations. The flash data also found annual core inflation rate in the Euro Area, excluding volatile food and energy prices, eased for the 6th straight month to 3.3% in January the lowest since March 2022, and down from 3.4% in the prior month.

The Bank of England left interest rates unchanged following today’s monetary policy meeting.

Domestic Economy

In addition to this morning’s bout of January PMI data, we have the usual weekly jobless claims data and natural gas inventory figures out later this morning. We also have the December Construction Spending report, which should show nonresidential construction continuing to benefit from infrastructure and other stimulus spending.

Markets

Traders got sober pretty quickly during Fed chair Powell’s press conference when they realized that the rate cut fairy would not be visiting any time soon. From a sector perspective and to borrow some poker phraseology, the big stacks continue to push the table around. The Magnificent Seven laden sectors of Consumer Discretionary (-1.82%), Technology (-2.10%), and Communication Services (-2.47%), which make up almost 50% of the S&P 500, led markets lower. The Dow fell 0.82%, the S&P 500 gave back 1.61%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.23%, and the Russell 2000 closed 2.45% lower.

Strong earnings helped Stryker Corporation (SYK), and Cencora (COR) pop yesterday as both companies saw shares rise 5.95% and 5.51%, respectively. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.22%

S&P 500: 1.59%

Nasdaq Composite: 1.02%

Russell 2000: -3.93%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 1.48%

Ether (ETH-USD): -0.48%

Stocks to Watch

Altria (MO), Cardinal Health (CAH), Eaton (ETN), Gildan Activewear (GIL), Honeywell (HON), Lazard (LAZ), Merck (MRK), Parker-Hannifin (PH), Quest Diagnostics (DGX), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), and Tractor Supply (TSCO) are expected to release quarterly earnings before equities begin trading later this morning.

Pre-market breadth is healthy today as 239 names in the S&P 500 have traded hands so far this morning with 203 gainers and 36 decliners. Names coming under pressure include C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW), Aflac Corporation (AFL), and Honeywell International (HON) while Align Technology (ALGN) and Norfolk Southern (NSC) are poised to open well above yesterday’s close after a strong reported quarter, and activist investor action, respectively.

Qualcomm (QCOM) delivered better than expected December quarter EPS of $2.75 vs. the $2.37 consensus as revenue rose 4.9% YoY to $9.92 billion topping the $9.51 billion consensus. Handset revenue rose 16% to $6.69 billion, and Automotive grew 31% to $598 million, while loT fell 32% to $1.14 billion. During the earnings call, Qualcomm called out it extended a multiyear agreement with Samsung (SSNLF) relating to Snapdragon platforms for flagship Galaxy smartphone launches starting this year and it also extended a global patent license agreement with Apple for an additional two years, that takes the agreement through to March 2027. For the current quarter, Qualcomm sees EPS of $2.20-$2.40 compared to the $2.25 consensus with revenue in the range of $8.9-$9.7 billion vs. the $9.28 billion consensus.

Chip company Qorvo (QRVO) bested December quarter expectations led by the 44.5% YoY increase in revenue to $1.07 billion. Management shared that for calendar 2024 it expects total smartphone units to grow in the low-single digits, with 5G units growing over 10%. During the company’s earnings call, management also shared it sees healthier channel inventories and improving smartphone unit demand in China. For the current quarter, Qorvo guided EPS to $1.20, compared to the $1.16 consensus with revenue in the range of $900-$950 million compared to the $910.68 million market forecast and $1.07 billion in the December quarter.

Silicon carbide chip company Wolfspeed (WOLF) delivered better than expected top and bottom line results for its December quarter but guided current quarter revenue below market forecasts. Pointing to slower demand and sales of EVs, management guided current quarter revenue to $185-$215 million compared to the $223.85 million consensus and the $208.4 million posted for the December quarter. In terms of design wins, Wolfspeed booked a record of $2.9 billion, which was heavily weighted towards EVs and included 28 different electric vehicle models.

While semiconductor and electronics assembly solutions company Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC) reported solid December quarter results, the company issued downside guidance for the current quarter. The company sees EPS of $0.225-$0.275 compared to the $0.39 consensus with revenue in the range of $160-$180 million, below the market forecast of $192.33 million.

Even though December quarter revenue fell 17.6% YoY to $1.64 billion, homebuilder Meritage (MTH) delivered results that came in ahead of consensus forecasts. New orders for the quarter came in at 2,892 homes, down from 3,474 in the September quarter. Entry-level made up 88% of total sales orders in the fourth quarter of 2023, relatively consistent with the prior-year quarter.

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk x-ed that Tesla will move immediately to hold a shareholder vote to transfer the state of incorporation to Texas.

Hyundai Motor (HYMTF) and Iveco Group announced a supply agreement for an IVECO-badged all-electric light commercial vehicle for Europe, based on Hyundai's Global eLCV platform.

Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google said it signed its largest offshore wind project ever and announced that it was adding over 700 megawatts of clean energy capacity to European grids.

Deutsche Bank (DB) plans to cut around 3,500 jobs in a bid to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency.

Bloomberg reports New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) may have its credit rating cut to junk by Moody’s Investors Service as the firm stockpiles money to cover troubled loans and spends more to fund operations.

IPOs

Amer Sports (AS), which owns sports brands such as Salomon, Wilson Sports, and Arc'teryx priced its initial public offering of 105 million shares at $13.00 per share.

Readers who want to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Clorox (CLX), Columbia Sportswear (COLM), Coursera (COUR), Deckers Outdoor (DECK), Hologic (HOLX), Meta Platforms (META), Microchip (MCHP), Post (POST) and Skechers (SKX) are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, February 2

Eurozone: ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters

US: Employment Report – January

US: Factory Orders – December

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – January

