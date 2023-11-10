Daily Markets: Powell Isn't Confident Fed Has Done Enough to Fight Inflation

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day lower except for India’s SENSEX which closed 0.11% higher on Technology, Financials, and/or Energy names, depending on where you get your news. Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.24%, Taiwan’s TAIEX fell 0.38%, China’s Shanghai Composite gave back 0.47%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries dropped 0.53% and South Korea’s KOSPI shed 0.72% as Fed Chair Powell’s comments from yesterday’s IMF panel reverberated around global markets. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.76% lower in a broad decline led by Electronic Technology names. European markets are down in midday trading except for Germany, and U.S. equity futures point to a lower open.

The market continues to digest developments that snapped its recent multi-day rally, including the rebound in Treasury yields and comments from Fed Chair Powell that the Fed isn’t confident it has done enough to get inflation down to its 2% target - see more in the Markets section below. With no major economic data points being published today, the market will continue to stew on those developments as it waits for the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Tuesday. Should that report come in as expected by the Cleveland Fed’s Inflation Nowcast model it would be another blow to the Goldilocks narrative. That Nowcast model sees core CPI rising coming in at +4.16% YoY in October vs. 4.1% in September.

Waiting for that data and following Powell’s comments yesterday, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are on deck today. It would be surprising to see their comments diverge meaningfully from Powell’s yesterday, especially as we wait for next week’s inflation data. Rather, if their comments forcefully reinforce Powell’s message we could see Treasury yields rebound higher, something that would likely pressure stocks further as we close out the week.

Data Download

International Economy

China's vehicle sales soared by 13.8% year-on-year in October to 2.85 million units, marking the third consecutive month of growth.

The UK economy expanded 0.6% YoY in 3Q 2023, the same as the prior quarter, and slightly above forecasts of 0.5%.

At 8:30 AM ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will participate in a fireside chat with the Financial Times.

Domestic Economy

At 10 AM ET, the Preliminary reading on the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index will be released and it is expected to inch lower to a reading of 63.7 vs, October’s 63.8 figure.

Markets

Small caps continued to slide as the Russell 2000 extended its drop, falling 1.57% yesterday. While pre-market futures were mixed, broad indexes ended the day lower as the Dow declined 0.65%, the S&P 500 fell 0.81% and the Nasdaq composite closed 0.94% lower. All sectors fell yesterday, with Healthcare (-2.07%) and Consumer Discretionary (-1.87%) leading the way down. Relative safety was found in Industrials which declined 0.22% and Communication Services, which closed flat, down a mere 0.03%.

Markets turned on two developments: First was the weak Treasury auction that resulted in pushed-up yields. Second was Fed Chair Powell’s IMF panel discussion where he reiterated comments made at the latest FOMC press conference on November 1, stating that the economy seems to be more resilient to rate hikes than expected. Powell also shared he is not confident the Fed has achieved a position with monetary policy that will return inflation to its 2% target. The central bank chair went on to say the Fed will continue to evaluate incoming data but it was Powell’s comment that “If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so,” that caught the market’s attention.

One name that sidestepped yesterday’s market action was Walt Disney (DIS) which saw its shares rise 6.91% after the company reported an earnings beat and talked up expected cost-cutting efforts in 2024.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.25%

S&P 500: 13.23%

Nasdaq Composite: 29.19%

Russell 2000: -4.20%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 121.39%

Ether (ETH-USD): 77.62%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, no market-moving earnings reports are expected.

Pre-Market trading breadth continues to tighten as 196 names in the S&P 500 are seeing action this morning with 106 gainers and 90 decliners. Illumina Inc (ILMN) is coming under some pressure after the company reduced its full-year outlook for 2023 while shares of Coterra Energy (CTRA) are being bid up as traders are still appreciating the company’s strong reported quarter from earlier this week.

Unity Software (U) shares tumbled after the company reported September quarter results that missed consensus expectations and declined to provide forward guidance for its business.

Shares of The Trade Desk (TTD) cratered in after-market trading last night as the market focused on the company’s weaker-than-expected revenue guidance despite better-than-expected September quarter results. For the current quarter, Trade Desk guided its top line to “at least” $580 million vs the $610.4 million consensus and the $493.27 million posted in the September quarter.

Plug Power (PLUG) saw its shares shrink in aftermarket trading last night after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss due to "unprecedented supply challenges" in the North American hydrogen market. The company said it will need to tap capital markets to fund its business, as it pursues a number of potential project financing solutions, including corporate debt, loan programs through the Department of Energy, and a memorandum of understanding with Fortescue Metals (FSUMF) in which Fortescue would take a 40% equity stake in Plug's Texas hydrogen plant and for Plug to take up to a 25% equity stake in a Fortescue hydrogen plant.

Blink Charging (BLNK) reported a far smaller than expected bottom line loss for its September quarter as revenue rocketed higher more than 150% YoY to $43.38 million, soaring past the $3029 million consensus. During the quarter, the company had 5,956 charging stations contracted, deployed, or sold. Blink lifted its 2023 revenue guidance to $128-$133 million, up from $110-120 million and the $117.96 million consensus. Management shared it targets having positive Adjusted EBITDA on a run rate basis by December 2024.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported its October revenue rose 35% sequentially and 15.7% year-over-year.

Iridium Communications (IRDM) tumbled after yesterday’s market close after disclosing that Qualcomm (QCOM) terminated its satellite feature agreement. Iridium had previously said Qualcomm agreed to enable satellite messaging and emergency services in smartphones powered by Snapdragon Mobile Platforms.

Meta Platforms (META) rolled out a new feature that will allow users to link their Facebook and Instagram accounts to Amazon (AMZN) so that they can buy products directly from promotions on the social media apps.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

On the Horizon

Monday, November 13

Japan: Machine Tool Orders – October

US: Consumer Inflation Expectations – October

Tuesday, November 14

UK: Employment Change, Unemployment Rate – September

Eurozone: GDP, Employment Change – 3Q 2023

Eurozone: ZEW Economic Sentiment Index - November

US: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index – October

US: Consumer Price Index – October

Wednesday, November 15

Japan: GDP – 3Q 2023

China: Industrial Production, Retail Sales, Unemployment Rate – October

UK: Inflation Rate, Producer Price Index – October

Eurozone: Industrial Production - September

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Retail Sales – October

US: Producer Price Index – October

US: Empire Manufacturing Index – November

US: Business Inventories – September

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, November 16

Japan: Machinery Orders – September

Japan: Exports – October

China: House Price Index – October

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – November

US; Import/Export Prices – October

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – November

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, November 17

UK: Retail Sales – October

Eurozone: Inflation Rate, Consumer Price Index - October

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – October

Thought for the Day

"Another fall, another turned page..." ~ Wallace Stegner

Disclosures

Qualcomm (QCOM), Iridium Communications (IRDM) are constituents of the Tematica BITA Digital Infrastructure & Connectivity Index

