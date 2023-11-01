Daily Markets: Packed Day Ahead for Investors

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day higher except for India’s SENSEX which declined 0.44% ahead of today’s Fed rate decision while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed close to flat, down a mere 0.06%. China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.14%, Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 0.23%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries added 0.82% and South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 1.03%. Japan’s Nikkei closed 2.41% higher as the Bank of Japan left rates unchanged prompting investors to cover shorts in place ahead of the decision. European markets are mostly higher in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a lower open.

We have quite the economic gauntlet to get through today and it’s one that will inform investors if the strength seen in 3Q 2023 with its initial +4.9% GDP reading continued in October. The S&P Global Final U.S. Manufacturing PMI and the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing Index for October will be released at 9:45 AM ET and 10 AM ET, respectively. The back-to-back reports are expected to show the manufacturing economy was little changed to slightly weaker in October, but what their combined new order data says will chart expectations for November.

The market will also get twin looks at job creation first with ADP’s Employment Change Report, which showed 113,000 jobs created for October, less than the 130,000 expected. At 10 AM, the September JOLTs Job Openings report will be out, and the market consensus sees job openings falling to 9.25 million from 9.61 million in August.

These are the appetizers of the day, as the market waits for the Fed’s latest monetary policy statement at 2 PM ET and Fed Chair Powell’s subsequent press conference. The wide expectation is the Fed will leave the fed funds rate unchanged exiting today’s meeting but leave the door open for another rate hike if needed. The key item to watch will be Powell’s tone during the press conference. We expect it will be sobering given the lack of recent progress in the inflation data, with Powell reiterating the Fed will continue until its job is done. This could lead to a pushout in the expected first Fed rate cut from June to something in 2H 2024. That would be the latest development the stock market would have to wrap its head around.

Data Download

International Economy

The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI was revised upward to 48.7 in October from a flash figure and September’s 7-month low of 48.5. The latest result, however, was the fifth consecutive fall in factory activity, as output and new orders contracted further.

The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in October from 50.6 in September, missing market forecasts of 50.8. This was the first contraction in factory activity since July and will raise questions over the rebound in China’s economy. Foreign sales declined for the 4th month and new order growth slowed for two months in a row. Input cost inflation was at a 9-month peak, due to higher prices for raw materials and oil, while selling prices rose moderately.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI was revised to 44.8 in October 2023, slightly down from a preliminary estimate of 45.2 and compared with September's 44.3.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the barrage of data mentioned above that could sway today’s trading, we will also receive the usual weekly fare which is the MBA Mortgage Applications Index and EIA Crude Oil Inventories. Also at 10 AM ET, September Construction Spending Data will be published and we suggest that readers will want to note the differences between residential and non-residential spending and their implications.

Markets

Equities extended Monday’s gains ahead of today’s rate decision led by Real Estate (2.00%) and Financials (1.09%). All sectors ended the day in positive territory with relative weakness from Energy (0.33% and Consumer Staples (0.35%). Broad indexes followed suit as the Dow rose 0.38%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.48%, the S&P 500 advanced 0.65% and the Russell 2000 closed 0.91% higher. In individual names, the euphoria over the recent appointment of a returning CEO faded abruptly as V.F. Corporation (VFC) reported an earnings miss and took down forward guidance, prompting share price target reductions from various analysts and sending shares 13.85% lower.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.28%

S&P 500: 9.23%

Nasdaq Composite: 22.78%

Russell 2000: -5.62%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 108.75%

Ether (ETH-USD): 51.41%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Apollo Global Management (APO), Brinker (EAT), CVS Health (CVS), Dine Brands (DIN), DuPont (DD), Estee Lauder (EL), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Martin Marietta (MLM), Radware (RDWR), and Yum! Brands (YUM) will report their latest quarterly results.

In trading ahead of today’s open, shares of Paycom Software (PAYC) are looking to open 40% lower from yesterday’s close and Match Group (MTCH) is also coming under some pressure this morning (see more below on both names). Caesars Entertainment (CZR) is being bid up its morning as investors react to yesterday’s earnings beat. From an S&P 500 index perspective, the advance/decline line reflects futures and has just under 40% of names active in pre-market trading at 59/130.

AMD (AMD) topped consensus expectations for its September quarter led by growth in its Client Segment (+42% YoY) while Data Center revenue was flat, Gaming fell 8% YoY and Embedded was down YoY. Management shared that inventory levels in the PC market normalized during the quarter and demand began returning to seasonal patterns. AMD commented it is working closely with Microsoft (MSFT) on the next generation of Windows that will take advantage of the AI engine. For the current quarter, AMD called for revenue of $5.8-$6.4 billion versus the $6.39 billion consensus.

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) dropped to a near five-month low following a Wall Street Journal report the company may be forced to cancel up to $5 billion worth of advanced chip orders to China in compliance with new U.S. government restrictions.

Paycom Software shares were under pressure last night after the company missed third-quarter revenue estimates and issued downside guidance for the current quarter. Revenue for the September quarter came in at $406.3 million versus the $411.2 million consensus. For the current quarter, Paycom forecasted its top line to be in the range of $420-$425 million as compared to the $452.28 million consensus.

Shares of infrastructure company MasTec (MTZ) were hard hit after the company widely missed September quarter expectations and slashed its full-year guidance. MasTec posted adjusted EPS of $0.95 for the September quarter versus the $1.84 consensus. The company’s revenue, which was $3.26 billion for the quarterly period, also fell short of analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. For the current quarter, the company now sees EPS of $0.44 against the $1.46 consensus.

While Match Group delivered better than expected September quarter results, the company issued downside revenue guidance for the current quarter of $855-$865 million vs. the $894.17 million consensus. Management shared an early thought on 2024 that calls for full-year revenue growth ”in the high-single-digits” vs. the consensus revenue growth forecast of 10.9% for 2024.

Yum China (YUMC) missed top and bottom-line consensus expectations for its September quarter. Same-store sales for the quarter increased 4% YoY, with increases of 4% at KFC and 2% at Pizza Hut in constant currency. However, its restaurant margin came in at 17.0% vs. 18.8% in the year-ago quarter mainly due to the lapping of austerity measures and temporary relief. Regarding the current quarter, its management said, "the fourth quarter is a seasonally small quarter in terms of sales and profits; hence, small fluctuations in sales could have a more pronounced impact on our margins. It is important to highlight that during the fourth quarter last year, we received temporary relief of $26 million, which is not expected to repeat this year."

The Wall Street Journal reports WeWork (WE) aims to file bankruptcy as soon as next week.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

Airbnb (ABNB), CF Industries (CF), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Door Dash (DASH), ELF Beauty (ELF), Electronic Arts (EA), Ingersoll Rand (IR), Mondelez International (MDLZ), PayPal (PYPL), Qorvo (QRVO), Qualcomm (QCOM), Roku (ROKU), and Zillow (ZW) will report their quarterly results after equities stop trading.

On the Horizon

Thursday, November 2

Eurozone: HCOB Final Manufacturing PMI – October

UK: Bank of England Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Productivity and Unit Labor Cost – 3Q 2023

US: Factory Orders – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, November 3

China: Caixin Services PMI – October

UK: S&P Global-CIPS Final Services PMI – October

Eurozone: Unemployment Rate - September

US: Employment Report – October

US: S&P Global Final US Services PMI – October

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – October

Thought for the Day

“While we wait for life, life passes.” ~ Seneca

