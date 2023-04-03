Daily Markets: OPEC+ Production Cut Rekindles Inflation, Recession Worries

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.18%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended the day essentially flat, eking out a 0.04% gain while India’s SENSEX advanced 0.19%, Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gained 0.52% and 0.58%, respectively. China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.72% on a broad rally despite weakness in some industrial names. Taiwan’s markets are closed today as the country observes Children’s Day, which serves as a time to celebrate children and the future they represent. European markets are mixed in midday trading while U.S. equity futures point to a mixed market open later this morning.

Ahead of key data for the U.S. manufacturing economy out shortly after equities begin trading today, energy stocks are moving higher in pre-market trading following the surprise 1.16 million barrel a day production cut announcement from OPEC+. That announcement, while good for the likes of Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), has rekindled inflation concerns, which could alter the market narrative that emerged to power stocks higher in March. This unexpected development is likely to push out expectations for the Fed to reach its inflation target and also raises worries about the global economy tipping into a recession. This will place an even greater focus on the manufacturing and service sector PMI data coming at us this week.

Data Download

International Economy

The Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau reported March gross revenue soared 247% YoY (23% MoM) to HKD 10.3 billion after Chinese tourists flocked to the gambling hub as the end of Covid Zero sparked a travel boom.

The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly fell to 50.0 in March 2022 from February's 8-month peak of 51.6, missing market forecasts of 51.7. Both output and new orders rose at softer paces while foreign sales and employment fell leading Dr. Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group, to share "The foundation for economic recovery is not yet solid. Looking forward, economic growth will still rely on a boost in domestic demand."

The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI increased to 49.2 in March from February’s 47.7, marking the fifth straight month of contraction. However, business sentiment strengthened to a five-month high, amid new product launches and hopes for a broad domestic and global demand recovery.

The S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI came in at 47.3 in March, little changed from a preliminary estimate of 47.1 and down from 48.5 in the previous month. Input costs dropped for the first time in almost three years, amid improved availability of items, falling input demand, and lower energy costs, while output price inflation eased to a 26-month low.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI came in at 47.9 in March, down from the flash estimate of 48.0 and February's seven-month high of 49.3. The final March reading pointed to an eighth consecutive month of contraction in the country's manufacturing sector, as output contracted due to subdued market demand, declining new export orders, and inventory reductions.

OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady and posing a new risk for the global economy.

Domestic Economy

At 9:45 AM ET, S&P Global will publish its final March Manufacturing PMI, which is expected to climb to a reading of 49.3 vs. February’s 47.3 reading.

AT 10 AM ET, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will also report its March Manufacturing PMI, which is expected to inch lower to 47.5 from 47.7 the prior month.

Also at 10 AM ET, we’ll get an update on the non-residential construction market and the impact of various spending bills out of Washington with the February Construction Spending Report.

Markets

Friday saw March go out like the proverbial lamb (bull?) as equities had a strong last day of the quarter. The Dow gained 1.26%, the S&P 500 rose 1.44%, the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.74% and the Russell 2000 closed 1.93% higher. All sectors posted gains led by Consumer Discretionary (2.67%), Real Estate (2.19%), and Communication Services (1.97%). Relative laggards included Consumer Staples (0.81%) and Utilities (0.73%), which, for laggards, was still a healthy one-day return. Setting the pace was Tesla (TSLA), which was bid up 6.24% on reporting Q1 deliveries that eclipsed analyst expectations.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 0.38%

S&P 500: 7.03%

Nasdaq Composite: 16.77%

Russell 2000: 2.34%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 71.72%

Ether (ETH-USD): 52.14%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Science Applications (SAIC) is expected to report its quarterly results

Tesla reported it delivered 422,875 vehicles in the March 2023 quarter, edging past the consensus expectation for 421.2K deliveries. Those deliveries for 1Q 2023 compared to 310,048 in 1Q 2022 and 405,278 in 4Q 2022.

Reports suggest McDonald's Corp. (MCD) has informed corporate employees that its U.S. offices will remain closed early this week so the company can announce layoffs as part of a broad restructuring.

Other reports suggest World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is in advanced talks to be sold to Endeavor Group (EDR), the parent company of UFC.

Bloomberg reports Apple (AAPL) will introduce its highly anticipated mixed-reality headset at WWDC 2023, which will kick off on June 5.

Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reports that as part of UBS (UBS) taking over Credit Suisse (CS), the deal may reduce the overall workforce by up to 30%, with as many as 11,000 cuts in Switzerland and another 25,000 worldwide.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

On the Horizon

Tuesday, April 4

Eurozone: Producer Price Index - February

US: Factory Orders – February

US: JOLTs – Job Openings Report – February

Wednesday, April 5

Japan: Nikkei S&P Global Services PMI – March

Eurozone: S&P Global Services PMI – March

UK: S&P Global Services PMI - March

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Change Report – March

US: S&P Global Services PMI – March

US: ISM Non-manufacturing Index – March

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, April 6

China: Caixin Services PMI - March

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, April 7

US: Employment Report – March

US: Consumer Credit – February

Thought for the Day

