Daily Markets: October CPI and What’s Next for the Fed

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day higher except for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which declined 0.17%. China’s Shanghai Composite and Japan’s Nikkei both closed just over 0.30%, Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 0.45% and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.87%. South Korea’s KOSPI closed 1.23% higher in a broad rally led by Producer Manufacturing names that overcame some selling in Financials. India’s market are closed today as the country continues its Diwali celebrations. European markets are mixed in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a muted but positive open.

Readers will want to revisit equity futures after the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is published. On the back of falling gas prices, the expectation is headline CPI will fall to 3.3% YoY from 3.7% YoY in September, however, the core reading is expected to remain unchanged in October at 4.1% YoY. Should the October core print match that forecast or come in higher than that, it will renew the market’s concern that one more rate hike from the Fed may be on the table in December. However, if there is meaningful progress lower in the October core data versus September, it would be another notch in the market’s belt pointing to the Fed being finished. Following the report, investors will be interested in comments from several Fed heads, looking for their take on the core CPI data.

Data Download

International Economy

Bloomberg reports China plans to provide at least 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) of low-cost financing to the nation’s urban village renovation and affordable housing programs in its latest effort to shore up the struggling property market.

The number of employed persons in the Euro Area rose by 0.3% QoQ to 168.7 million people exiting 3Q 2023, above market expectations of a 0.1% gain. GDP in the Euro Area rose 0.1% YoY in 3Q 2023, in line with the preliminary estimate, and the weakest performance since the contractions in 2021. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Euro Area jumped to 13.8 in November from 2.3 in the prior month, well above market forecasts of 6.1. This was the highest reading since February this year; however, the indicator of the current economic situation dropped by 9.4 points to -61.8 and inflation expectations climbed by 4.8 points to -72.7.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the October Consumer Price Index discussed above, this morning the NFIB published its October Small Business Optimism Index that edged down for a third consecutive month to 90.7. While ahead of the expected reading of 90.5, it was the lowest reading since May’s 90.8 figure. Per the report, “The October data shows that small businesses are still recovering, and owners are not optimistic about better business conditions. Small business owners are not growing their inventories as labor and energy costs are not falling, making it a gloomy outlook for the remainder of the year."

Today we should know if short-term funding plan for the U.S. government from House Speaker has enough support to move forward. The plan, which would temporarily fund some parts of the U.S. government through January 19 and other parts through February 2, faces opposition from ultra-conservatives who want immediate spending cuts or changes to immigration law as a condition for any interim measure. This means the bill will need some Democrats to support the plan, but many object to leaving out aid to Israel and Ukraine and to the threat of a two-step shutdown in the new year. The White House had been seeking to tie emergency Ukraine, Israel, humanitarian and disaster aid to the package.

The CNBC/National Retail Federation (NRF) Retail Monitor found consumers took a spending break ahead of the holiday season, with October retail sales, excluding autos and gas, falling by 0.08%, and core retail, which also excludes restaurants, fell by 0.03%. Year over year, overall retail and core retail sales were both up 2.6%.

Markets

Equities took a breather yesterday in anticipation of today’s CPI print as evidenced by mixed broad market index results. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.22% while the S&P 500 (-0.08%) and the Russell 2000 (0.01%) both were essentially flat. The Dow was the lone gainer, closing 0.16% higher. Energy showed some leadership gaining 0.72% as oil prices saw a slight rebound while Utilities fell 1.19%. There still were some bright spots yesterday as Boeing (BA) gained 4.01% on news of large orders coming through and Tesla (TSLA) rose 4.22% after it was announced that the company had inked an agreement to provide its “ultra-fast” charging technology to European gas station owner EG Group.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 3.59%

S&P 500: 14.90%

Nasdaq Composite: 31.54%

Russell 2000: -3.17%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 120.15%

Ether (ETH-USD): 72.12%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Energizer (ENR), Home Depot (HD), Paysafe (PSFE), and Sally Beauty (SBH) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

Pre-Market breadth is a little stronger this morning as 206 of the 503 names in the S&P 500 are seeing action with 141 gainers and 65 decliners. Prudential Financial (PRU) is having a strong early session while CF Industries (CF) and Huntington Bank (HBAN) are coming under some pressure.

Shares of Snap (SNAP) moved higher on reports Amazon (AMZN) will allow users to make direct purchases from ads within the Snapchat app. The deal, initially rolled out for U.S. customers, follows a similar agreement between the e-commerce giant and Meta (META) for shopping on Facebook and Instagram last week.

The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) came up short relative to consensus expectations for its September quarter. Moreover, the company lowered its revenue guidance to $385-$400 million, down from $460-4480 million and the $461.35 million consensus, and announced CEO Andrew Stanleick will depart, effective November 19. Board member Marla Beck will serve as Interim CEO.

EV company Fisker (FSR) reported a wider bottom-line loss for its September quarter and revenue of $71.8 million for the quarter fell exceedingly short of the $143.1 million consensus. During the three-month period, the company produced 4,725 vehicles and delivered 1,097 vehicles. Management shared Fisker delivered over 1,200 vehicles in October. The company also disclosed finding it has material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting. Those material weaknesses will be discussed in the company pending reporting with the SEC.

Chrysler parent Stellantis (STLA) is offering to buy out roughly half of its U.S. white-collar employees to reduce headcount and cut costs of the automaker’s North American operations.

DocuSign (DOCU) announced the launch of WhatsApp Delivery that sends users real-time notifications that link directly to agreements and enable quick, secure signing.

IPOs

Readers who want to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Alcon (ALC) and Varex Imaging (VREX) will report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, November 15

Japan: GDP – 3Q 2023

China: Industrial Production, Retail Sales, Unemployment Rate – October

UK: Inflation Rate, Producer Price Index – October

Eurozone: Industrial Production - September

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Retail Sales – October

US: Producer Price Index – October

US: Empire Manufacturing Index – November

US: Business Inventories – September

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, November 16

Japan: Machinery Orders – September

Japan: Exports – October

China: House Price Index – October

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – November

US; Import/Export Prices – October

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – November

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, November 17

UK: Retail Sales – October

Eurozone: Inflation Rate, Consumer Price Index - October

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – October

Thought for the Day

“Inflation is when you pay fifteen dollars for the ten-dollar haircut you used to get for five dollars when you had hair.” ~ Sam Ewing

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.