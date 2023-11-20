Daily Markets: Nvidia, Retailer Earnings Headline Holiday-Shortened Week

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mostly higher except for Japan’s Nikkei which fell 0.59% after bouncing off a 33-year high, and India’s SENSEX which declined 0.21%. Taiwan’s TAIEX closed flat, up a mere 0.01%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.11%, China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.46% and South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.86%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.86% higher in a broad rally led by Health Services names. European markets are mostly higher in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a flat to positive open.

Last week saw the stock market continue its latest surge, approaching stiff technical resistance for the S&P 500 at the 4,600 level. We have an abbreviated trading week with the U.S. equity market closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, which means we will likely see trading volume wane on Wednesday afternoon as folks begin traveling for the holiday. The focal point of the shortened week will be the next wave of retailer earnings that will set the tone for the upcoming holiday shopping weekend better known as Black Friday to Cyber Monday. That horde hits on Tuesday as will quarterly results from Nvidia (NVDA) and the meeting minutes from the Fed’s recent monetary policy meeting.

Data Download

International Economy

The People’s Bank of China left its one and five-year loan prime rates steady at 3.45% and 4.2%, respectively, in line with expectations. Producer prices in Germany declined by 11.0% YoY in October, matching market forecasts and following September's record drop of 14.7%. The latest figures marked the fourth consecutive month of decline led by the 27.9% tumble in energy prices, with electricity prices plunging 36.2%. Excluding energy, producer prices grew 0.2%.

Crude oil rebounded Friday from four-month lows hit in the previous session following reports that OPEC+ is expected to consider whether to make additional oil supply cuts when the group meets later this month.

The Washington Post reports Israel and Hamas are close to an agreement on a U.S.-brokered deal that would free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting.

Domestic Economy

At 10 AM ET, the October print for the Conference Board’s Leading Indicators Index will be published. The market consensus calls for another 0.7% decline like the one posted in October.

Research firm Circana found that while about four out of five Americans plan on celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday this year, nearly a third said that while they will buy the same number of items as last year, they are expecting to pay more. Circana found Thanksgiving prices have risen more than 27% since 2019.

Markets

Friday saw equities close out the week on a softer tone as both the Dow (0.01%) and the Nasdaq Composite (0.08%) ended the day just about flat. The S&P 500 gained 0.13%, and the Russell 2000 closed 1.35% higher. Sectors also came in slightly softer except for Energy which led, gaining 2.10% as investors increasingly expect Saudi Arabia and other members of OPEC+ to extend production cuts into 2024. Consumer Discretionary (0.67%) and Industrials (0.64%) were the next highest returning sector while Technology (-0.21%) and Healthcare (-0.20%) saw some selling.

Helping Consumer Discretionary were shares of Ross Stores (ROST) which were bid up 7.22% after the company posted a strong quarter fueled by increased traffic as consumers are fighting inflation by finding ways to stretch their dollars any way they can.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 5.43%

S&P 500: 17.57%

Nasdaq Composite: 34.96%

Russell 2000: 2.07%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 120.27%

Ether (ETH-USD): 63.50%

Stocks to Watch

Before US equity markets begin trading today, no market-moving earnings reports are expected. Pre-market breadth is healthy as 230 of the 503 names in the S&P 500 index have traded hands so far this morning with 1449 gainers and 81 decliners. Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Sherwin Williams (SHW), and Boeing (BA) are seeing a healthy bid while Bristol Meyers (BMY) and United Rentals (URI) are under some pressure.

After being ousted late on Friday from OpenAI and following board negotiations that did not agree to the proposed terms of his reinstatement over the weekend, Sam Altman, and former OpenAI President and co-founder Greg Brockman, have joined Microsoft (MSFT) to lead a new advanced AI research team. MSFT shares are moving higher this morning on that news.

Walt Disney (DIS) will hold a company-wide town hall on November 28, at which CEO Bob Iger is expected to discuss future opportunities for the company and share a clearer picture of his plans for the company.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) entered into a definitive agreement with Aboitiz Equity Ventures to jointly acquire Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines from Coca-Cola (KO).

Kyle Vogt resigned as chief executive officer of General Motors’ (GM) Cruise self-driving company less than a month after the company said it would pause operations of its autonomous vehicles entirely.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

Agilent (A), KeySight (KEY), and Zoom Video (ZM) will report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, November 21

Eurozone: New Car Registrations – October

UK: Labor Productivity – 3Q 2023

US: US Chicago Fed National Activity Index – October

US: Existing Home Sales – October

US: FOMC Meeting Minutes

Wednesday, November 22

Eurozone: Flash Consumer Confidence - November

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Durable Orders – October

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – November

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, November 23

Eurozone: HCOB Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs – November

UK: S&P Global/CIPS Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs - November

Friday, November 24

Japan: Inflation Rate – October

Japan: Jibun Bank Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs – November

Germany: Ifo Business Climate Index – November

US: S&P Global Flash Manufacturing & Services PMIs – November

Thought for the Day

“Hey, this could be our new Thanksgiving tradition.

What, hiding from our own family?” ~ Modern Family

Disclosures

