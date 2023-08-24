Daily Markets: Nvidia Delivers on AI, Investors Await Powell's Speech

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day in positive territory following Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings beat after yesterday’s close except for India’s SENSEX which fell 0.28%. China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.12%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.45%, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.87%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX and South Korea’s KOSPI closed 1.17% and 1.28% higher, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 2.05% in a broad rally led by Health Services, and Health Technology names.

European markets are up across the board in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a mixed open as Dow components Boeing (BA) and Cisco Systems (CSCO), among others are seeing some pre-market pressure today.

Offsetting that pressure, blowout quarterly results and guidance from Nvidia (NVDA) are propping up U.S. equity futures this morning. As investors assess that impact, they will have another group of earnings this morning to factor into their thinking. Today begins the 2023 Economic Policy Symposium more often referred to as “Jackson Hole” due to its meeting location in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. While the event is expected to focus on structural shifts in the global economy, the focal point for the market will be Fed Chair Powell’s remarks tomorrow at 10:05 AM ET. The growing expectation is Powell will outline how the Fed will assess whether rates should be increased further and determine when it’s time to start cutting them, while also cautioning against easing policy too soon. At last year’s conference, Powell was rather blunt, but the Fed was still in the early innings of its inflation fight compared to today when how to calibrate monetary policy is the driving question.

Data Download

International Economy

The manufacturing climate indicator in France edged down to 96 in August 2023, from an upwardly revised 101 in the previous month and below market expectations of 99. This latest reading pointed to the lowest level of confidence among manufacturers since January 2021

Domestic Economy

In addition to the usual weekly Thursday data points that are weekly jobless claims and natural gas inventory data, at 8:30 AM ET July Durable Orders figures will be releases as will the Chicago Fed’s National Activity Index. After rising 4.7% in June, headline July Durable Orders are expected to fall 4% but the consensus has them rising modestly after stripping out the transportation related orders.

Markets

Anticipation surrounding Nvidia’s after-market earnings announcement buoyed stocks yesterday but could not override China-based negative sentiment on oil demand which left Energy as the sole negative performer, down 0.25%. Sector leaders included Technology (1.80%), Communications Services (1.62), and Real Estate which closed 1.47% higher. Following sector results, the Nasdaq Composite led the broad indexes, gaining 1.59% while the S&P 500 advanced 1.10%, the Russell 2000 rose 1.04% and the Dow gained 0.54%. Not everyone shared yesterday’s optimism as former highflyer Peloton Interactive (PTON) saw its shares plummet 22.60% after the company announced a disappointing quarter and outlook, citing business model cyclicality and higher than expected subscription turnover.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 4.00%

S&P 500: 15.54%

Nasdaq Composite: 31.09%

Russell 2000: 6.18%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 59.39%

Ether (ETH-USD): 40.11%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Burlington Stores (BURL), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Frontline (FRO), Hain Celestial (HAIN), and Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) will be among the handful of companies reporting their quarterly results.

As we noted above, Nvidia (NVDA) delivered July quarter results that handily beat consensus expectations as its revenue rose more than 100% YoY. Data Center revenue soared 171% YoY to $10.32 billion led by cloud service providers and large consumer internet companies as well as the adoption of the company’s NVIDIA HGX platform due to the development of large language models and generative AI. Gaming revenue climbed 22% YoY to $2.49 billion, Automotive grew 15% YoY fueled by self-driving platform demand, and Professional Visualization revenue dropped 24% YoY to $379 million. For the current quarter, Nvidia sees revenue in the range of $15.68-$16.32 billion, well ahead of the $12.59 billion consensus. In addition, the company’s Board approved an increase to its share repurchase program by an additional $25.00 billion, without expiration. That builds on the $3.95 billion remaining under the existing buyback program exiting the quarter.

Shares of Splunk (SPLK) are gapping up this morning following the company’s July quarter earnings beat and lifted guidance for the coming year. During the company’s earnings conference call, management discussed how it is harnessing AI across its product portfolio. Total average recurring revenue (ARR) during the quarter rose 16% YoY to $3.858 billion and management sees it reaching $3.98 billion in the current quarter, up 15% YoY.

Apparel and accessories company Guess? (GES) bested July quarter expectations for both its top and bottom lines. While the company issued downside guidance for its current quarter, with EPS of $0.55-$0.64 versus the $0.71 consensus, it guided its EPS for the year ahead of market expectations. For its FY2024, Guess sees EPS of $2.88-$3.08 versus the $2.78 consensus.

Solana Pay, the decentralized payment protocol by the Solana (SOL-USD) network, has been integrated into e-commerce behemoth Shopify (SHOP) to let millions of merchants pay in USD Coin (USDC-USD).

Boeing (BA) identified a manufacturing issue with its 737 Max that may have resulted in hundreds of incorrectly drilled holes in the aircraft. The company shared it has “figured out a fix” but the problem will lead to at least some near-term delivery delays.

Reports indicate General Motors (GM) will cut around 940 IT jobs in Arizona as it will shut its Arizona IT Innovation Center in October.

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Affirm (AFRM), Credo Technology (CRDO), Gap (GPS), Intuit (INTU), Marvell Technology (MRVL), Nordstrom (JWN), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) are slated to report quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, August 25

Japan: Consumer Price Index – August

Germany: GDP – 2Q 2023

Germany: Ifo Business Climate Index - August

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – August

Thought for the Day

“If June was the beginning of a hopeful summer, and July the juice middle, August was suddenly feeling like the bitter end.” — Sarah Dessen

Disclosures

