Daily Markets: Nasdaq-100 Rebalance Effective, Flash July PMI Data Gives Latest Inflation Update

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. A weaker Yen spurred optimism for Japanese exporters as automakers helped drive a 1.23% gain in Japan’s Nikkei, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.72%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX eked out a 0.02% return, leaving that market essentially flat. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries and China’s Shanghai Composite both fell just over 0.10%, India’s SENSEX declined 0.45%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2.13% led by Financials. European markets are mixed in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a positive open.

We have a slow start to what will be a big week for the market with earnings from 165 S&P 500 companies, including a few of the “Magnificent Seven” stocks that have been driving the market higher over the last few months. We also have the Fed’s latest monetary policy decision. While the market expects another 25-basis point rate hike, it will be focused on what the Fed and Fed Chair Jay Powell communicate about the path ahead for monetary policy. In that regard, the market, as measured by the CME FedWatch Tool, doesn’t foresee additional rate hikes in the coming months. While that may be the case, we expect the Fed will have a more cautious tone, sharing it needs to see more sustained progress in the data before it considers having tamed inflation.

Clues to what the Fed is likely to say will be had in today’s July Flash Manufacturing and Services PMI data from S&P Global at 9:45 AM ET. The Flash figure for Manufacturing is expected to tick higher to 46.4, up from June’s final reading of 46.3, while the one for Services is forecasted to trend lower to 54.0 from 54.4 the prior month. New order data and comments on inflation will be mined to gauge the speed of the economy and progress on inflation.

We also have the previously announced special rebalance in the Nasdaq-100 going into effect today. The changes are intended to boost the presence of smaller index constituents and reduce the dominance of what the market is calling “The Magnificent Seven,” which had made up close to half of the Nasdaq-100. That group of stocks includes Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN).

Data Download

International Economy

The July Flash reading showed the au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.4 from a final 49.8 in May. The figure was the lowest reading since March, also marking the sixth contraction in factory activity so far this year, as new orders fell the most since March while output, foreign sales, and buying levels all continued to shrink. The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Services PMI edged down to 53.9 in July from a final of 54.0 in May, marking the 11th straight month of growth in the services sector, but the July reading was the lowest print since January.

The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing Flash PMI fell to 42.7 in July from 43.4 in the previous month, missing market expectations of 43.5 to mark one full year of consecutive contractions. The decline in new orders sank at one of the fastest paces since 2009, widening the gap to the drop in output and signaling more decreases in future production. The Flash Services reading for July fell to 51.1 from June's 52.0, slightly below the market consensus of 51.5. The latest reading signaled the weakest pace of expansion in the region's service sector since January, as new orders decreased for the first time in seven months and backlogs of work posted the first drop in six months.

Per the Flash estimate, the S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI fell to 45 in July from 46.5 in June and below market expectations of 46.1. The July reading pointed to a 12th straight month of falling factory activity and the sharpest contraction since May 2020 as output continued to decline amid lower demand and overstocking among clients. The Flash Services figure for July dropped to 51.5 down from 53.7 the previous month and below market expectations of 53.0. While inflation pressures continued to ease, inflows of new orders rose marginally, and business optimism weakened to the lowest level so far this year, driven by concerns about the impact of higher borrowing costs on customer demand.

Domestic Economy

As we noted above, at 9:45 AM ET S&P Global will publish its July Flash readings for the Manufacturing and Services economy, with the market digesting the data and what it says about inflation pressures and the speed of the economy.

Markets

Markets seemed to want to go higher on Friday but major indexes were held back by underperforming mega-cap names like Meta Platforms [-2.73%], Nvidia [-2.66%], Apple [-0.62%], Microsoft [-0.89%], and Tesla [-1.10%]. Technology (-0.05%), Financials (-0.34%), Industrials (-0.47%), and Communication Services (-1.00%) were the only sectors closing lower. They were enough to leave the Dow and the S&P 500 flat, the Nasdaq Composite down 0.22%, and the Russell 2000 off 0.35%. In individual names, Qualcomm (QCOM) gained 3.31% after the company announced a deal with Meta Platforms (META) which would see Generative AI functionality embedded into future mobile devices.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 6.28%

S&P 500: 18.15%

Nasdaq Composite: 34.07%

Russell 2000: 11.30%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 80.29%

Ether (ETH-USD): 57.94%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Domino's Pizza (DPZ), and Phillips (PHG) are expected to report quarterly results.

Chevron (CVX) issued upside guidance for its June quarter with EPS of $3.08 vs. the $2.96 consensus estimate as Permian Basin production of 772,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day set a new quarterly record.

Driven by the immense buzz surrounding Barbie and Oppenheimer, as well as carry-over from other films, Cinemark Holdings (CNK) announced the weekend of July 21, 2023, is tracking to be its best summer weekend box office of all time, as well as one of the highest grossing box office weekends in the company's history. Reports point to Warner Bros. Pictures' (WBD) Barbie grossing $155 million in the U.S. and Canada, while Universal Pictures' (CMCSA) Oppenheimer brought in $80.5 million domestically between Friday and Sunday.

KBR (KBR) has won a significant contract worth up to $1.9 billion for the continued support of NASA's human spaceflight programs, including the International Space Station, Artemis, and Low Earth Orbit Commercialization.

Stellantis (STLA) and Samsung SDI plan to set up a second battery manufacturing facility in the US for electric vehicles with production slated for 2027.

IPOs

Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

F5 Networks (FFIV), Logitech International (LOGI), NXP Semiconductor (NXPI), Packaging Corp. (PKG), and Whirlpool (WHR) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, July 25

Germany: Ifo Business Climate Index – July

UK: CBI Industrial Trends Orders - July

US: FHFA Housing Price Index – May

US: S&P Case Shiller Home Price Index – May

US: Consumer Confidence – July

Wednesday, July 26

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: New Home Sales – June

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: FOMC Rate Decision

Thursday, July 27

China: Industrial Profits YTD 2023 – June

Germany: GfK Consumer Climate – August

European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: 2Q GDP

US: Durable Orders – June

US: Pending Home Sales – June

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, July 28

Japan: Consumer Price Index – July

Eurozone: Business and Consumer Survey – July

Germany: Consumer Price Index - July

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – June

US: Employment Cost Index – 2Q 2023

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – July

Thought for the Day

“The optimist thinks this is the best of all possible worlds. The pessimist fears it is true.” ~ J. Robert Oppenheimer

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.