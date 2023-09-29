Daily Markets: More Insight Into Inflation, Markets Look for a Strong Quarter Close

Today’s Big Picture

Those Asia-Pacific equity markets that are not closed on account of celebrating the equivalent to Thanksgiving finished the day mixed. Japan’s Nikkei came close to flat, declining a mere 0.05%, while Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.38%, and India’s SENSEX gained 0.49%. Taiwanese, Hong Kong, and Chinese markets are closed today in observance of what is known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, similar to South Korea’s Chuseok Festival, known as the Korean Thanksgiving, which that country continues to observe with closed markets as well. European markets are up across the board in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a positive open.

Despite all the macro evidence that points to some potentially dire times ahead, traders seem to be happy knowing that those times are not yet here. Last night’s earnings update from Nike (NKE) was well-received by traders as evidenced by this morning’s pre-market action (more below) and overall, Technology stocks seem to be staging a comeback of sorts given the pressure they have been under the past few weeks. All this being said, this morning’s PCE update (more below) could sour the mood but until then, it looks like markets are preparing to end the quarter on a high note.

Data Download

International Economy

Today saw more inflation updates out of Europe as we received preliminary September CPI figures from France and the broader EU. French CPI is reported to have moderated slightly at 5.60%, lower than both expectations of 5.90% and the previously reported 5.70%. Overall, EU CPI came in at 4.30%, 0.20% lower than estimates but almost a full percentage point lower than the previous month’s results. Energy costs played into both results.

Domestic Economy

This morning sees the August update to the PCE Deflator and the Core PCE Deflator. Topline PCE is expected to increase slightly to 3.5% from the previously reported 3.3% while Core PCE is expected to moderate to 0.20% from the prior 0.22% figure. Accompanying those updates are August reports for Personal Income and Expenditures. Income growth is expected to have accelerated 0.40% from the prior 0.20% growth rate while Expenditures decelerated to 0.50% from the previous month’s 0.80% growth rate.

Chicago PMI for September will be released just after the market open and is expected to have declined to 48.0 from the previous month’s 48.7. A reminder that PMI figures above 50 indicate perceived expansion while anything below 50 points to a contraction in activity.

Markets

Equities rallied going into tomorrow’s PCE Update and ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s town hall event held after the market close. The Dow rose 0.35%, the S&P 500 gained 0.59%, the Nasdaq Composite added 0.83% and the Russell 2000 closed up 0.87%. All sectors were higher with Consumer Discretionary (1.12%) and Communication Services (1.10%) posting the largest gain while the Utilities sector fell 2.16%, assuming its traditional defensive role as traders leaned toward a risk-off posture. In individual names, shares of CarMax (KMX) were slammed yesterday, trading down 13.40% as the company reported a weak quarter. Both purchases and sales of vehicles fell 14.9% and 9.0%, respectively pushing gross profit down 5.5% YoY and leading to reported EPS of $0.75, missing estimates by $0.03.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.57%

S&P 500: 11.99%

Nasdaq Composite: 26.13%

Russell 2000: 1.88%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 62.84%

Ether (ETH-USD): 37.91%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Carnival Corporation (CCL) will report its latest quarterly results.

With what seems to be a quarter-ending rally in the making, a number of companies are seeing their shares bid up in pre-market trading, including ASML Holdings (ASML), JD.com (JD), AstraZeneca (AZN) and PDD Holdings (PDD), all up between 2% and 3% this morning.

Nike reported quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share, edging out results for last year and healthily beating estimates of $0.76 per share. Revenues were reported at $12.94 billion, which despite rising 2% came in just under expectations of $13 billion. While not necessarily a Q2 earnings trend, management reported weaker sales in China, which we have seen in some other updates lately and will keep an eye open to see what, if any other companies report lags in Chinese revenue. The company offered fiscal year 2024 guidance that looks for mid-single-digit growth. CFO Matt Fried noted that he “really feel[s] strongly that fiscal year '24 is a turning point for us and a proof point for NIKE to drive more profitable growth.” Shares are trading up roughly 7.50% in pre-market action.

Blackberry (BB) reported a loss of $0.04 but still managed to beat estimates by $0.01 but the company reported revenues of $132 million, missing analysts’ projections by almost $15 million dollars and coming in 21% lower than the previous quarter. The company indicated that the Internet of Things (IoT) business is expected to play heavily into results for the fiscal 2024 year. The most recent quarter saw Cybersecurity revenue make up 60% of total revenue, while IoT revenue accounted for 37%, and Licensing and Other revenue made up the difference. CEO John Chen added "We also expect a strong second half for revenue in our Cyber business, with a pipeline of deals that include large, mainly perpetual government opportunities that can deliver meaningful in-year revenue. Therefore, we are reiterating our full-year Cyber revenue outlook." Shares are up $0.04 in pre-market trading.

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today's Market Close

There are no significant companies slated to report quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thought for the Day

“Time is your friend, impulse is your enemy.” ~ John Bogle

Disclosures

Blackberry (BB) is a constituent of the Foxberry Tematica Research Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Index

