Daily Markets: Middle East Concern, Earnings and More Fed Heads

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed as Chinese debt woes in addition to fighting in Israel continue to weigh on the region. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gained 0.29% in a mixed day that saw Health Technology, and Energy Minerals tip the scales positive. South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.10% and Japan’s Nikkei ended the day flat, eking out a 0.01% gain. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 0.23%, and China’s Shanghai Composite and India’s SENSEX both fell approximately 0.80%. Taiwan’s TAIEX closed 1.21% lower on a broad decline led by Consumer Services and Electronic Technology names.

European markets are down in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a lower open.

Equities are under pressure this morning following escalating tensions in the Middle East after a blast at a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of Palestinians raising concerns the conflict could spread through the region. Oil and gold are trading higher in response, but equities also face a step up in the pace of quarterly earnings, some of which are showing the impact of the Middle East conflict and ongoing inflation pressures.

Today also brings another round of Fed speakers today, five in all, and the market will be eyeing their comments following yesterday’s upward GDP forecast revision by the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model to 5.4% for 3Q 2023 from 5.1%. That lift was prompted by stronger-than-expected September data for Retail Sales and Industrial Production. Paired with recent inflation data, it renewed concerns the Fed may need to do more with monetary policy. In response, the yield on 10-year Treasuries closed last night at their highest level in 16 years.

Ahead of Fed Chair Powell speaking tomorrow, market watchers will pore over the release of today’s latest Fed Beige Book, layering in those learnings alongside aggregated Fed speaker comments this week. The puzzle they are solving for is what, if anything, Fed Chair Powell will say tomorrow about the course of policy action.

Data Download

International Economy

The Chinese economy expanded by 4.9% YoY in 3Q2023, down from 6.3% in 2Q 2023 but ahead of the expected 4.4% figure, offering hope China’s economy may meet the official annual target of around 5% for this year.

China's industrial production growth was unchanged at 4.5% in September, maintaining its highest reading since April and slightly exceeding market forecasts of 4.3%.

China's retail sales climbed by 5.5% YoY in September, accelerating from a 4.6% gain the prior month and exceeding market estimates of 4.9%. The September print was the largest increase in the pace of trade since May.

The inflation rate in the UK remained stable at 6.7% in September, holding at August's 18-month low and defying market expectations of a slight decrease to 6.6%. The annual core inflation rate eased to 6.1% in September, the lowest since January, but slightly higher than market forecasts of 6%.

The inflation rate in the Euro Area was confirmed at 4.3% YoY in September, down from August's 5.2% and the lowest since October 2021. The annual core inflation rate in the Euro Area, which excludes prices for energy, food, alcohol & tobacco, fell to 4.5% in September, the lowest since August 2022, from 5.3% in August, and was in line with the preliminary estimate.

Reports indicate the White House is considering a supplemental request of approximately $100 billion that would include defense assistance for Israel and Ukraine alongside border security funding and aid to nations in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan.

Domestic Economy

Today brings the latest weekly data for the MBA Mortgage Applications Index and crude oil inventory data from the Energy Information Administration.

September House Starts and Building Permits will be published at 8:30 AM ET. Housing Starts are expected to come in at 1.38 million vs. 1.283 million in August while the consensus sees September Building Permits falling to 1.45 million from 1.541 million the prior month.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced further restrictions to prevent the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. These additional restrictions are intended to close the loopholes that appeared after last year’s curbs.

Republicans postponed any more House speaker votes until Wednesday at 11 AM ET.

Markets

Sectors were mixed yesterday with Real Estate (-0.52%) and Technology (-0.46%) lagging the most and Materials (0.98%) leading. Energy was the lone standout, gaining 1.04% on better than expected Industrial Production data and Middle East-related supply concerns. Broad index results were also mixed as the Russell 2000 gained 1.09%, both the Dow (0.04%) and the S&P 500 (0.01%) ended the day flat and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.25%.

Shares of VF Corp (VFC), owner of the North Face and Vans brands jumped 13.96% yesterday. Activist investor Engaged Capital has acquired a significant position in the company and anticipates that a combination of cost-cutting and noncore asset review can “unlock shareholder value.”

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.57%

S&P 500: 13.90%

Nasdaq Composite: 29.31%

Russell 2000: 0.27%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 71.20%

Ether (ETH-USD): 30.50%

Stocks to Watch

Before US equity markets begin trading today, Abbott Labs (ABT), ASML (ASML), Elevance Health (ELV), Morgan Stanley (MS), Procter & Gamble (PG), Travelers (TRV), and US Bancorp (USB) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results.

Shares of Pentair (PNR) and Baker Hughes (BKR) are being bid up ahead of the open while United Airlines (UAL), Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO), and AstraZeneca (AZN) are under pressure.

While United Airlines landed better than expected September quarter EPS of $3.65 vs. the $3.38 consensus forecast, the airline issued downside guidance for the current quarter. Revenue for the December quarter is expected to be $13.516-$13.700 billion versus the $13.57 billion consensus but EPS is expected to be $1.50-$1.80 vs. the $2.09 consensus. Rising jet fuel prices and flying restrictions to Tel Aviv that could last until December were factors behind the low end of United’s December quarter guidance. Shares are 5.81% lower in pre-market trading.

ASML (ASML) reported mixed September quarter results with EPS coming in stronger than expected while revenue fell 3.3% YoY to €6.67 billion, missing the €6.78 billion consensus. Bookings for the September quarter fell 42% QoQ to €2.6 billion. For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of €6.7-7.1 billion versus the €6.89 billion consensus but warned it sees 2024 as a “transition” year and expects revenue to be similar to 2023. Shares are trading 2.88% lower in the pre-market session.

Transportation and logistics company JB Hunt (JBHT) missed top and bottom-line consensus forecasts for its September quarter. Revenue fell 17.6% YoY due to a 14% and 22% decrease in Intermodal and Truckload revenue per load, a 38% decrease in volume in Integrated Capacity Solutions, a 20% decrease in stops in Final Miles Services, and a 1% decline in average revenue-producing trucks in Dedicated Contract Service. The company’s profit for the quarter was also pressured by higher professional driver and non-driver wages and benefits and equipment-related and maintenance expenses.

Alongside announcing a leadership change, Terex (TEX) also issued downside EPS guidance for 2023 for ~$7.05 as compared to the $7.16 consensus.

Reports point to Amazon (AMZN) committing more than $1 billion over five years to secure more than one million Microsoft (MSFT) Microsoft 365 license seats. This would shift Amazon from local Office products to cloud-based tools for corporate employees and frontline workers starting next month around when Microsoft releases its newest version of 365 with AI capabilities.

Bank of America (BAC) estimates the ongoing UAW strike that started on September 15 will have a ~$200 million impact on General Motors (GM) in 3Q 2023 and ~$120 million for Ford Motor (F) in 3Q 2023 with a more sizable hit expected in the current quarter.

General Motors (GM) is delaying the production of all-electric trucks at Orion Assembly in suburban Detroit until late 2025.

Qualcomm (QCOM) is collaborating with Alphabet's (GOOGL) unit Google to manufacture wearable devices such as smartwatches using chips based on RISC-V technology.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

Alcoa (AA), Crown Castle (CCI), Discover Financial Services (DFS), Lam Research (LRCX), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Netflix (NFLX), PPG Industries (PPG), SAP SE (SAP), Steel Dynamics (STLD), and Tesla (TSLA) report their latest quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, October 19

China: House Price Index – September

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – October

US: Existing Home Sales – September

US: Leading Indicators – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, October 20

Japan: Inflation Rate – September

Germany: PPI – September

UK: Retail Sales – September

