Daily Markets: Markets Wait for Inflation Data Before Fed Meeting

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day ahead except for China’s Shanghai Composite, which declined 0.08%, and South Korea’s KOSPI, which fell 0.45% led by Consumer Services names. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.07%, India’s SENSEX gained 0.16%, Taiwan’s TAIEX advanced 0.41% and Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.52% higher led by pharmaceutical, and semiconductor chip names. Australia’s markets are closed today as sections of the country celebrate the King’s Birthday holiday, formerly known as the Queen’s Birthday. European markets are mixed in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a mixed stock market open later this morning, but interestingly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) is also higher, at least at the point of writing.

Investors are cautiously waiting for the next batch of inflation reports, including the latest on Consumer Inflation Expectations out today and tomorrow’s May Consumer Price Index data. Ahead of that data, the market is signaling expectations for the Federal Reserve to deliver a policy “skip” when it concludes its next monetary policy meeting this Wednesday afternoon. In recent weeks, Fed officials shared some tough talk given the lack of meaningful progress in the core CPI data received thus far in 2023 and the Fed’s 2% target.

If the data published in the next day or two suggests a resurgence in inflation’s decline, and the July Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices (SLOOS) report shows a clearer picture of tightening credit, the Fed is likely to stay on the sidelines. Even so, it will likely remind the market of the long path ahead to its 2% inflation target with prospects for a cut to the fed funds rate before the end of 2023 being next to nil.

International Economy

Producer prices in Japan rose 5.1% year-on-year in May, slowing for the fifth straight month to its lowest level in nearly two years. May’s figure also followed a revised 5.9% gain in April and came in below expectations for a 5.5% growth. Data from Japan Machine Tool Builders’ Association showed Japan’s machine tool orders dropped 22.2% YoY in May, slipping further from an upwardly revised 14.4% fall in the previous month.

Domestic Economy

At 11 AM ET, the May data for Consumer Inflation Expectations will be published, and the consensus sees it dipping to 4.2% YoY from 4.4% the prior month and 6.6% in May 2022.

Oil prices declined ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting as investors tried to gauge prospects for further rate hikes, while concerns about China's fuel demand growth and rising Russian crude supply weigh on the market.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, consumers now owe a record $988 billion on their cards, up 17% from a year earlier, or about $5,700 per person. Interest rates are compounding the issue, with the average annual percentage rate (APR) now over 20%, making it an even more costly debt to carry for consumers. It's also higher than at any point since the Fed started tracking card APRs in 1994.

Over the weekend, the Port of Seattle shut down due to the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) refusing to dispatch labor to work at the container terminals. As background, the Port of Seattle is one of the top maritime ports in North America that U.S. ag exporters rely on to ship their produce and grain.

Friday saw a generally positive but muted end to last week. The S&P 500 gained 0.11%, the Dow advanced 0.13% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.16% higher while the Russell 2000 dipped 0.80%. Sectors showed a little more life as Energy, Utilities and Real Estate all fell between 0.50% and 0.60%, and Materials declined 0.83% while Technology and Consumer Discretionary both posted gains of around 0.50%. Overall, the week was positive with Consumer Discretionary names leading markets with gains of 2.68% followed by Utilities (1.95%) and Energy (1.79%). In individual names, shares of Dish Network (DISH) fell 11.84% on Friday as the company is reported to be having issues meeting 5G rollout deadlines due to insufficient project funding.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.20%

S&P 500: 11.96%

Nasdaq Composite: 26.68%

Russell 2000: 5.93%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 59.46%

Ether (ETH-USD): 53.47%

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, no market-moving quarterly earnings reports are expected.

Reports suggest Glencore (GLCNF) approached Teck Resources (TECK) about buying its coal assets, providing an alternative to Glencore's original proposal for a full-blown merger of the two companies.

Spurred by strong cloud growth and e-commerce adoption, as well as continued investment in 5G, Equinix (EQIX) plans to open its first data center in Kuala Lumpur in Q1 2024.

EV company Nio (NIO) announced it will cut prices by 30K yuan ($4.2K) for all models as of today, June 12, including its revamped ES6 and ES8 SUVs. The company also shared it will no longer provide free battery-swapping services to buyers.

UBS (UBS) completed its $3.25 billion deal to buy rival Credit Suisse and reportedly imposed strict curbs on Credit Suisse bankers to address 11 financial and 12 non-financial risks.

Novartis (NVS) will acquire biopharmaceutical company, Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) for $40 per share in cash, a 67% premium to Chinook’s closing share price on June 9.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) is acquiring financial software company Adenza for $10.5 billion in a cash-and-stock deal from Thoma Bravo.

Lab Corp. (LH) announced record and distribution dates for the spin-off of Fortrea Holdings, which will hold Labcorp's Clinical Development and Commercialization Services business. The record date will be 5 PM ET on Tuesday, June 20 and Labcorp's stockholders will receive one share of Fortrea common stock for every share of Labcorp common stock held as of the record date.

Oracle (ORCL) is slated to report its quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

Tuesday, June 13

UK: Employment Change – April

Eurozone: ZEW Economic Sentiment - June

US: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index - May

US: Consumer Price Index - May

Wednesday, June 14

UK: Industrial and Manufacturing Production – April

Eurozone: Industrial Production - April

US: Producer Price Index - May

US: Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Decision

Thursday, June 15

Japan: Core Machinery Orders – April

China: Industrial Production, Retail Sales – May

Eurozone: European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision

US: Import/Export Prices, Retail Sales – May

US: Philly Fed Index, Empire State Manufacturing Index – June

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – May

US: Business Inventories – April

Friday, June 16

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index – May

Eurozone: Labor Cost Index – 1Q 2023

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey (Preliminary) - June

“We cannot solve problems with the kind of thinking we employed when we came up with them.” — Albert Einstein

