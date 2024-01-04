Daily Markets: Markets Try To Rebound as Jobs Reports Come In

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day lower except for India’s SENSEX which gained 0.69%, countering the past couple of days of losses. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended the day flat, down a mere 0.43 index points while Taiwan’s TAIEX also had a neutral day, losing only 0.06%. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries fell 0.34%, China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 0.43%, Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.53% and South Korea’s KOSPI gave back 0.78% in a mixed session that saw Consumer Services names lead that market lower. European markets are mixed in midday trading and U.S. equity futures are pointing to a positive open.

Equities look to bounce back following their sell-off over the last few days, which dashed the expected Santa Claus Rally. Following yesterday’s December Manufacturing PMI from ISM, which led to upward GDP forecasts for 4Q 2023, and the more-hawkish-than-expected leaning Fed meeting minutes, if this morning’s data shows the U.S. economy remains solid and inflation pressures aren’t receding as quickly as expected, it would point to another push back on 1H 2024 rate cut expectations.

ADP reported faster-than-expected hiring in the private sector, with payrolls rising 164,000 for the month, against expectations of 130,000. Leisure and hospitality led the way, with nearly 60,000 gains, followed by construction (24,000), other services (such as dry cleaning and support businesses, with 22,000), and financial services at 18,000.

Soon after the market opens, S&P Global will publish its December U.S. Services PMI, and the headline figure is forecasted to come in at 51.3, up from November’s 51.0. Here as well, a stronger finish to 2023 for the Service sector would suggest the Fed doesn’t need to rush rate cuts. Following the upturn in inflation found in S&P Global’s final December U.S. Manufacturing PMI report, pricing and inflation comments in S&P’s findings for the Service sector will be a focus for the market.

Data Download

International Economy

The Caixin China General Service PMI increased to 52.9 in December from 51.5 in November, beating market expectations of 51.6. It was the 12th straight month of growth in services activity and the fastest expansion since July, mainly boosted by a solid rise in new business. New orders grew the most in seven months, with export orders rising for the fourth consecutive month, hitting the highest levels since June.

The HCOB Eurozone Services PMI was revised upward to 48.8 in December, an increase from a preliminary estimate of 48.1 and nearly unchanged from November's 48.7. Input cost inflation decreased to a five-month low, while output charges increased at a quicker pace.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI rose to 53.4 in December from 50.9 in November and above preliminary estimates of 52.7, marking the second consecutive expansion in the British services sector. Wage pressures underpinned the sharpest rise in input cost inflation since August, which translated to subdued hiring and higher output charges.

At 8 AM ET Germany’s preliminary take on the December Inflation Rate will be published and it is expected to rise to +3.7% YoY from 3.2% in November.

And we can’t mention inflation and not comment on what’s happening with energy prices this morning. Oil prices are extending gains over Middle Eastern supply following disruptions at an oilfield in Libya and the Israel-Hamas war tensions.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the pre-market data discussed above, we have the usual weekly Thursday data as well which are Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims, and EIA Natural Gas Inventories. And because this is a holiday week, EIA’s EIA Crude Oil Inventories data, which is normally published on Wednesdays, will be out late morning today.

Data from Epiq AACER, a provider of U.S. bankruptcy filing data, shows U.S. bankruptcy filings jumped 18% in 2023, primarily due to increased interest rates, tougher lending standards, and a pushback from the pandemic. Total bankruptcy filings in calendar 2023 were 445,186, up from 378,390 during 2022.

Markets

Aside from Energy which rose 1.63%, Utilities was the only positive sector, posting a 0.34% gain. Yesterday’s release of recent Fed meeting minutes and the “uncertainty” that was discussed weighed on equities, extending Technology’s (-1.02%) recent losing streak and putting pressure on all other sectors. Leading the pullback were Real Estate (-2.37%) and Consumer Discretionary (-2.02%). As expected, broad market indexes reflected this activity with the Dow falling 0.76%, the S&P 500 dropping 0.80%, the Nasdaq Composite shedding 1.18% and the Russell 2000 closing 2.66% lower.

Despite yesterday’s mood shift, shares of Eli Lily (LLY) ended the day up 4.31% on observations that the company’s weight loss drug is grabbing market share from competitors’ products and speculation that it may have the potential to become a leader in the space.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -0.69%

S&P 500: -1.36%

Nasdaq Composite: -2.79%

Russell 2000: -3.35%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 1.97%

Ether (ETH-USD): -3.71%

Stocks to Watch

Conagra (CAG), Lamb Weston (LW), Lindsay Corp. (LNN), RPM Inc. (RPM), Simply Good Foods (SMPL), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) are expected to release quarterly earnings before equities begin trading later this morning. Pre-market breadth is slightly lighter today as 260 names in the S&P 500 have traded hands so far this morning with 172 gainers and 88 decliners. Names trading higher include CF Industries (CF), Micron Technologies (MU), and General Motors (GM) while CBRE Group (CBRE), Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) (more below), and APA Corporation (APA) are coming under pressure.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods are falling in pre-market trading after the company missed top and bottom line November consensus expectations. The company’s business was impacted by the ~49% decrease in the net average selling price for conventional eggs. Following the end of its November quarter, Cal-Maine Foods experienced an HPAI outbreak within its facilities in Kansas, resulting in depopulation of approximately 1.5 million laying hens and 240 thousand pullets, or approximately 3.3% of its total flock, subsequent to quarter end. While the company is contending with this, management shared HPAI is still present in the wild bird population and the extent of possible future outbreaks, with heightened risk during the migration seasons, cannot be predicted.

Ahead of next week’s 2024 CES, Microsoft (MSFT) shared it is making the first major change to a Windows PC keyboard in almost 30 years. A new button is being added to activate its artificial intelligence Copilot service.

Shares of FuboTV are moving higher in pre-market trading following the announcement of a new multi-year distribution agreement with Nexstar Media (NXST). The agreement covers 89 Nexstar-owned local TV stations, including affiliates of The CW Network, MyNetworkTV, ABC, and independents.

The Biden administration awarded $162 million to Microchip Technology (MCHP) to support the domestic production of semiconductors. The grant provides $90 million to improve a plant in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and another $72 million to expand a factory in Gresham, Oregon.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

On the Horizon

Friday, January 5

Eurozone: Inflation Rate (Flash) - December

US: Employment Report - December

US: ISM Services PMI - December

US: Factory Orders - November

Thought for the Day

“No wise pilot, no matter how great his talent and experience, fails to use his checklist.” - Charlie Munger

Disclosures

