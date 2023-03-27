Daily Markets: Markets Look For Upbeat Opening As Confidence Builds in Banks

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.33%, India’s SENSEX rose 0.22% and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed near flat, eking out a 0.09% gain. South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.24%, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.44%, Taiwan’s TAIEX dropped 0.53% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.75% lower on a broad decline driven by the Non-Energy Materials sector. European markets are up across the board in midday trading as the global banking picture firmed up over the weekend.

U.S. equity futures point to a positive open later this morning amid a mini-merger Monday that included word that the FDIC arranged a deal for First Citizens (FCNCA) to purchase the loans and deposits of failed Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB). The improving sentiment in the market also reflects weekend comments from the Financial Stability Oversight Council that while some institutions have come under stress, the U.S. banking system remains sound and resilient.

That meshes with other weekend comments from Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, "We know there are other banks that have exposure to long-dated Treasury bonds who have some duration risk, as we call it, on their books… We also know there are a lot of commercial real estate assets in the banking sector and there are some losses that will probably work their way through the banking sector. So that process will take time to fully become clear." Kashkari also commented that the banking system has a lot of capital to be able to withstand those pressures but reiterated that how much of these banking stresses are leading to a widespread credit crunch remains unknown at this time.

That uncertainty explains reports that U.S. regulators are evaluating expanding an existing emergency lending facility for banks. Paired with the FDIC and First Citizen news, and favorable comments from the Financial Stability Oversight Council, the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) shares are up more than 3% this morning, giving an added lift to U.S. equity futures.

Data Download

International Economy

Profits earned by China's industrial firms slumped by 22.9% YoY to CNY 887.2 billion in the first two months of 2023, as factory activity struggled to recover from the slump caused by pandemic disruptions.

Loans to non-financial corporations in the Euro Area rose 5.7% YoY to EUR 5.13 billion in February, down from a 6.1% increase the previous month and slightly below market expectations of 5.8%

The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany increased to 93.3 in March, the highest since February 2022, from 91.1 in the previous month, and beating market forecasts of 91. The proportion of businesses who want to raise prices has fallen and 41.6% complained of supply bottlenecks in March while expectations in industrial sectors have fallen slightly. Meanwhile, Ifo economists noted that a winter recession has become more unlikely.

The European Union and Germany reached a deal that will allow some combustion engines beyond 2035 if they run on C02-neutral fuels like the eFuels project currently underway from Porsche, Siemens (SMNEY), and others.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his intention to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, comparing the plans to the storage of U.S. warheads in bases across Europe.

Domestic Economy

There are no hard economic data points being released today, but as fuel stockpiles move to multi-year lows ahead of the summer driving season, warnings that U.S. motorists could see a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices are emerging .

Markets

Friday saw markets take a slightly more relaxed stance as Consumer Discretionary names declined 0.32% driven mostly by Tesla (TSLA) (-0.94%) and Amazon (AMZN) (-0.59%) which combined to contribute to just over 80% of that sector’s returns. The only other sector that fell was Financials but only by 0.06%, ending the day essentially flat. Real Estate (2.57%) and Utilities (3.12%) saw the biggest gains, propelled ahead by names like American Tower Corp (AMT), up 4.17% and NextEra Energy (NEE), gaining 2.55%, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.31%, the Dow gained 0.41%, the S&P 500 rose 0.56% and the Russell 2000 finished 0.85% higher to close out the week.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -2.74%

S&P 500: 3.42%

Nasdaq Composite: 12.97%

Russell 2000: -1.49%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 65.39%

Ether (ETH-USD): 46.07%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Carnival (CCL), and Lithium Americas (LAC) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Chinese search engine Baidu (BIDU) shared pre-recorded videos of its AI-powered chatbot Ernie summarizing financial statements and producing PowerPoint presentations, among other industry-focused capabilities.

Reports suggest Salesforce (CRM) could see another round of job cuts as it continues to focus on improving profitability.

Shares of Blackbaud (BLKB) are moving higher in pre-market trading after Clearlake Capital offered to acquire the company for $71 per share in cash, a 22.8% premium to their closing price last Friday.

Berkshire Grey (BGRY) shares are also starting the week measurably higher following a deal to be acquired by Softbank (SFTBY) for $1.40 per share.

IPOs

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

PVH (PVH) is slated to report its quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, March 28

France: Business Survey – March

Italy: Business and Consumer Confidence - March

US: Retail Inventories ex Auto – February

US: FHFA Housing Price Index – January

US: S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index - January

US: Consumer Confidence – March

Wednesday, March 29

Germany: GfK German Consumer Climate – April

European Central Bank Non-Monetary Policy Meeting

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Pending Home Sales – February

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, March 30

Eurozone: Business and Consumer Survey – March

Germany: Consumer Price Index - March

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: 4Q 2022 GDP, PCE Price Index – Third Estimate

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, March 31

Japan: Tokyo Core CPI – March

Japan: Industrial Production, Retail Sales – February

China: Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs – March

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - March

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – February

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – March

Thought for the Day

American Tower Corp (AMT) is a constituent of the Tematica BITA Digital Infrastructure & Connectivity Index

