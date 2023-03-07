Daily Markets: Markets Await Powell's Testimony

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day up, except for China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which finished down 1.11% and 0.33%, respectively. South Korea’s KOSPI ended the day essentially flat, up a mere 0.03% while Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.25%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.49%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed 0.60% higher. India’s markets are closed today marking the Holi holiday which celebrates the general triumph of good over evil as well as the transition from winter to spring.

By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mostly higher, and U.S. futures point of positive albeit modest market open ahead of Fed Chair Powell beginning his two-day, semi-annual monetary policy reports to the Senate Banking Committee and the House Financial Services Committee. Those events begin today at 10 AM ET and it is rather safe to say investors and market watchers will be looking for clues as to what’s next for monetary policy following the combination of stronger-than-expected economic data and persistent inflation. As of now, the CME FedWatch Tool shows investors are expecting a 25-basis point rate hike exiting the Fed’s March 21-22 policy meeting.

We would suggest readers keep tabs not only on the stock market to gauge its reaction to Powell’s comments, but also on the dollar and 10-year Treasury yields. The recent drop in those yields helped lift the market over the last few days, but should they venture back above 4.0% in response to Powell’s comments or economic data coming in the next few days, the market isn’t likely to react too fondly.

While we digest all things Powell-related this morning, we are also seeing an uptick in geopolitical tension. China’s new foreign minister Qin Gang said relations with the U.S. have left a “rational path” and warned the U.S. risks plunging the two countries into conflict. More than likely, we will see some response out of Washington later today, but how much of this is just rhetoric will be determined in the coming days and weeks.

Data Download

International Economy

Exports from China fell 6.8% YoY in January-February less than the market consensus of a 9.4% drop. Imports to China tumbled 10.2% YoY during the first two months of the year, not quite double the expected fall of 5.5% and sharper than December’s 7.5% fall.

The latest European Central Bank Consumer Expectations Survey showed the median rate of perceived inflation over the previous 12 months declined to 9.5% in January vs. 9.9% in December. Median expectations for inflation over the next 12 months edged down to 4.9% from 5.0%, while median expectations for inflation three years ahead declined significantly to 2.5%, from 3.0% in the previous month. The survey also showed consumers expect their nominal income to grow by 1.3% over the next 12 months, up from 1.0% in December. But it also revealed expectations for nominal spending growth over the next 12 months moderated significantly to 3.8%, from 4.2% in the previous month.

Domestic Economy

At 2 PM ET, January Consumer Credit data will be published, and it is expected to show consumer tacking on another $20 billion in debt after adding $11.56 billion in December.

Markets

Friday’s good vibes were absent yesterday as the mood shifted more towards risk-off. The Dow rose 0.12%, the S&P 500 came close to flat, eking out a 0.07% gain and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.11% while the Russell 2000 took the biggest hit, down 1.48%. Sectors were similarly mixed with many coming close to unchanged and the largest move coming from Materials, down 1.62% with the next largest decline coming from Consumer Discretionary, down 0.73%. In individual names, Enphase Energy (ENPH) gained 3.77% as it began shipping new microinverters to projects in Illinois as well as traders bidding up the stock as they keep an eye on crude prices and the effects on alternative energy demand.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 0.86%

S&P 500: 5.44%

Nasdaq Composite: 11.55%

Russell 2000: 7.86%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 34.94%

Ether (ETH-USD): 30.59%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), Dole plc (DOLE), Squarespace (SQSP), and Thor Industries (THO) are expected to report their latest quarterly results.

Blackberry (BB) issued downside guidance for its February quarter with revenue of ~$151 million vs the $166.40 million consensus. For its fiscal 2023, Blackberry expects fiscal 2023 revenue of $656 million, with cybersecurity revenue coming in near $418 million, lower than its prior outlook.

Trip.com (TCOM) reported December quarter results that topped consensus expectations with revenue up 7.5% YoY to RMB 5.03 billion vs the RMB 4.86 billion consensus. Outbound air-ticket bookings and hotel bookings increased by over 200% and 140% YoY, respectively, during the quarter. Per the company, “We have seen rapid growth for China's outbound travel since the beginning of 2023, showing a strong pent-up demand for outbound travel.”

Shares of medical device maker Zynex (ZYXI) are under pressure after the company delayed the release of its Q4 and full-year financials as well as the corresponding earnings call, all of which was previously scheduled for after yesterday’s market close.

After laying off 11,000 employees in November, reports indicate Meta Platforms (META) will cut “thousands” of additional jobs in another round of layoffs that could come as soon as this week.

Software development and project management tools company Atlassian (TEAM) announced it would be laying off 500 workers, or about 5% of its workforce.

Atrium Health and Best Buy Health (BBY) will develop hospital-at-home offerings to offer patients hospital-level care in the home.

JetBlue (JBLU) expects the Justice Department this week to sue the airline to try to block its acquisition of Spirit Airlines (SAVE).

Shares of Rivian Automotive (RIVN) were down in pre-market trading this morning following the company announcing it intends to offer $1.3 billion of green convertible senior notes due in 2029.

IPOs

Health and wellness company Nava Health (NAVA) and fracking material provider Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) are expected to start trading this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Arlo Technologies (ARLO), Casey’s General (CASY), Couchbase (BASE), CrowdStrike (CRWD), and Stitch Fix (SFIX) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities markets close for the day. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, March 8

Japan – Leading Indicators – January

Germany: Industrial Production, Retail Sales – January

Eurozone: 4Q 2022 GDP

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Change Report – February

US: JOLTS Job Openings Report – January

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Fed Beige Book

Thursday, March 9

Japan: 4Q 2022 GDP

China: Consumer & Producer Price Indices - February

US: Challenger Job Cuts Report – February

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, March 10

Japan: Producer Price Index – February

UK: Industrial & Manufacturing Production – January

Germany: Consumer Price Index - February

US: Employment Report – February

Thought for the Day

“I always feel like I have to keep going. You can sit back and say, 'Maybe I can stop.' But then you're yesterday, and I love tomorrow.” ~ Ralph Lauren

Disclosures

CrowdStrike (CRWD) is a constituent of the Foxberry Tematica Research Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Index

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.