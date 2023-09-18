Daily Markets: Market Sees Fed Holding Firm, Keeps an Eye on Oil Prices

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day lower except for China’s Shanghai Composite, whose component companies are still basking in the glow of surprise retail strength, nudging the index ahead 0.26%. India’s SENSEX declined 0.36%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries fell 0.73%, South Korea’s KOSPI gave back 1.02%, Taiwan’s TAIEX was down 1.32%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.39% lower in a broad decline led by Electronic Technology, and Retail Trade names. Japan’s markets were closed today as the country marks Respect For the Aged Day, celebrated every third Monday in September. European markets are lower across the board except for Italy in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a positive open.

While the Fed is expected to hold rates steady this week at the current 5.25% - 5.50% range, most of the rest of the world is still playing catch up when it comes to the current rate tightening cycle. This week sees meetings from not just the Fed but also the Swiss National Bank (SNB), Sweden’s Riksbank, Norway’s Norges Bank, and the Bank of England (BOE) all of which are expected to tighten by 25 basis points (0.25%). Other macro pressures include the ongoing saga of the management of global oil supply, which, if the Fed has truly managed to engineer a soft landing, has the potential to nullify much of the progress made in reining in inflation and could prompt additional rate hike action.

While the macro picture is worth keeping an eye on, investors are gearing up for a number of IPOs coming to market, kicked off by last week’s ARM Holdings (ARM) debut and continued by Instacart owner Maplebear’s event tomorrow.

Data Download

International Economy

Today is a light day from an international economic data perspective. Canadian Housing Starts for August are scheduled to be released at 8:15 AM ET. Similar to U.S. housing numbers, the past couple of months have seen this figure print below recent near-term highs as higher interest rates are taking their toll on these markets as well. Canadians are only offered 5-year Adjustable Rate mortgages as opposed to 30-year fixed rate so a high rate environment impacts not only new borrowers but existing homeowners as well.

Domestic Economy

The week starts off with updates from the housing market with Monday providing a September look at the latest National Association of Homes Builders(NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. Expectations are for this measure to remain unchanged from August at 50 out of a scale of 0 – 100. This index started 2023 at 35, peaked in July at 56 and if expectations are met seems to be settling in at 50 heading into the fourth quarter. For reference, the 10-year monthly average sits at 62.

Markets

Friday saw markets trade lower as the United Auto Workers (UAW) initiated a strike against Detroit’s “Big-3” which includes General Motors (GM), Ford Motor Company (F), and Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM brand owner Stellantis (STLA). What is interesting is that not only has the UAW initiated this action against all three manufacturers, but they seem to be being strategic in their approach, setting work stoppages that will effectively cripple production without calling for a general strike. Given a general budget of $825 million and considering the $500 per week stipend workers are provided, the 13,000 workers currently on strike are costing $6.5 million a week as opposed to a general strike which would see all 146,000 workers draining coffers weekly by $73 million.

All sectors were lower, with Technology (-1.92%), Consumer Discretionary (-1.71%) and Energy (-1.45%) taking the biggest hits. The Dow dropped 0.83%, the Russell 2000 declined 1.05%, the S&P 500 fell 1.22% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.56% lower. Despite airlines generally feeling fuel and labor contract pressures, Southwest Airlines (LUV) saw its shares bid up 2.59% after CEO Bob Jordan presented at a Morgan Stanley conference in Laguna, CA and was quoted as stating “I feel very, very prepared for this winter.”

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 4.44%

S&P 500: 15.91%

Nasdaq Composite: 30.97%

Russell 2000: 4.87%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 60.51%

Ether (ETH-USD): 37.10%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Stitch Fix (SFIX) is slated to report its quarterly results.

In premarket action, Micron (MU), Vertex Pharmaceutical (VRTX), Paccar (PCAR), and Match Group (MTCH) are being bid up while CoStar Group (CSGP), Comerica (CMA), Clorox Company (CLX) and NetApp (NTAP) are coming under some pressure.

In response to UAW strikes, Ford Motor Company announced it is laying off 600 workers who have been idled due to striking workers at an upstream production facility. Related to the UAW strike action, non-union auto manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) has potentially been put into a position to grab more market share in the EV space depending on the severity and duration of the UAW strike.

Proponents of psychedelic therapies for the treatment of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) were feeling good about recent phase 3 trial results published in naturemedicine which showed that recipients of MDMA treatments saw significant improvements over patients receiving placebo treatments. Names like COMPASS Pathways (CMPS), Cybin (CYBN), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) are expected to benefit. Applications are in the process of being made for FDA approval, which some analysts see happening in 2024.

The state of California has joined the chorus of states seeking to do oil companies what they were able to do to tobacco companies in the 1990s, which is sue them for damages and force companies to use future profits to combat the effects of the use of their product. In this case the plaintiff is essentially the environment, and companies targeted in the lawsuit include Exxon Mobil (XOM), Shell (SHEL), BP (BP), Conoco Phillips (COP), and Chevron (CVX).

IPOs

On the heels of ARM’s recent IPO, grocery delivery app Instacart’s parent Maplebear Inc. raised the proposed price range of its upcoming IPO, indicating a fully-diluted valuation of $10 billion. Shares are scheduled to start trading Tuesday September 19. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

There are no companies expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thought for the Day

“If you are not having fun, you are doing something wrong” ~ Groucho Marx

