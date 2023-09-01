Daily Markets: Key Reports Come Ahead of Long Weekend

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day ahead except for Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries, which declined 0.37%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX, which came close to flat, eking out a 0.06% gain. Both Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s KOSPI gained just under 0.30%, China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.43%, and India’s SENSEX closed 0.88% higher led by Auto, Bank, and Energy names. Hong Kong’s markets are closed today for what is simply called out as a “Market Holiday.” European markets are mostly higher in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a positive open.

Even though many are finishing up the last of their summer vacations with the Labor Day holiday that will have the U.S. equity market closed on Monday, we have several key pieces of data coming this morning. Such pieces have the potential to recast expectations for the economy and Fed monetary policy. At 8:30 AM ET, the August Employment Report was released, showing that the economy added 187,000 jobs against expectations of 170,000. Average hourly earnings increased 0.2% for the month, below forecasts of 0.3%.

Then at 9:45 AM ET, S&P Global will issue its final U.S. Manufacturing PMI for August, which will quickly be followed at 10 AM ET by the Institute for Supply Management’s analogous report. Economists and market watchers will be contrasting what these have to say about the strength of the domestic manufacturing economy, if new orders point to it strengthening ahead, and insights on inflation ahead of the August CPI and PPI data in the coming weeks.

Rather than read each report piecemeal, we would instead suggest reading all three in tandem. This should produce a more well-rounded perspective on the data and what it means for the economy and Fed policy. To see if the aggregated view supports the soft-landing narrative, our recommendation would be to watch the reaction in U.S. Treasury yields. Should they trend lower, stocks may rally into the holiday weekend, potentially more than usual given what will likely be thinner than usual trading volumes, especially as we head towards the closing bell.

The next edition of Daily Markets will be on Tuesday, September 5. Enjoy the Labor Day weekend!

International Economy

The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI was revised slightly downward to 49.6 in August from a flash reading of 49.7. The latest result was the same as July's final figure, indicating the third straight month of fall in factory activity. On inflation, cost burdens increased at a quicker pace for the first time since September 2022 to hit a 3-month peak, due to high raw material and labor costs as well as the weak yen. Selling prices, however, rose the least in 2 years.

The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.0 in August from 49.2 in July, beating market estimates of 49.3. This was the strongest pace of expansion in factory activity since February, also marking the fifth time of increase since the start of the year amid multiple efforts from Beijing to revive a weakening post-pandemic recovery. Both output and new orders returned to expansion while employment gained for the first time in 6 months. Input cost rose for the first time since February, but firms continued to lower selling prices amid tough competition.

The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI came in at 43.5 in August, up from July’s 38-month low of 42.7 and the preliminary estimate of 43.7. The reading was still indicative of another sharp worsening in the health of the Euro Area manufacturing economy, as total new orders and new export business declined at record rates and backlogs of work were sharply reduced. Input costs fell sharply and output prices dropped for a fourth successive month.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI was revised slightly higher to 43.0 in August, up from the preliminary estimate of 42.5. Nevertheless, this reading remained below July's 45.3 and represented the lowest point since May 2020. The rate of output decline accelerated to its steepest in a year and ranked among the fastest in the survey's history. Purchasing costs experienced the most significant drop since January 2016, while selling prices decreased marginally.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the potentially market-moving economic data discussed above, today also brings the July Construction Spending report at 10 AM ET. Given the influence of infrastructure spending out of Washington, the expectation is overall construction spending rose 0.5% MoM, matching its June increase.

Markets

Equities were mixed after yesterday’s jobs and Personal Consumption data. Overall, sectors weren’t thrilled with the results and what they may mean for future Fed actions. Technology (0.49%), Consumer Discretionary (0.31%), and Communication Services (0.10%) were the only positive sector results, and even then, those results were tied mostly to “Magnificent Seven” price action. Technology did see some broader participation as Broadcom (AVGO), Adobe Inc (ADBE), and Salesforce (CRM) sat at the top of that sector leader table combining to contribute to just over 60% of the sector’s returns. The Nasdaq Composite (0.11%) was the only positive broad index as the S&P 500 declined 0.16%, the Russel 2000 fell 0.19% and the Dow closed 0.48% lower. Despite a recent credit downgrade, the resolution of 3M’s (MMM) lawsuit with U.S. military service members saw some analyst firms shift their view on the company as shares traded up 2.13% on price target increases and analyst recommendation upgrades.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 4.75%

S&P 500: 17.40%

Nasdaq Composite: 34.09%

Russell 2000: 7.86%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 56.32%

Ether (ETH-USD): 37.36%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today and ahead of the Labor Day Weekend, no companies are expected to report their quarterly earnings.

July quarter results from Broadcom (AVGO) included EPS that topped consensus expectations while revenue rose 4.5% YoY to match the $8.85 billion consensus. Per the management team, "Broadcom's third quarter results were driven by demand for next generation networking technologies as hyperscale customers scale out and network their AI clusters within data centers. Our fourth quarter outlook projects year-over-year growth, reflecting continued leadership in networking for generative AI.” During its earnings call, Broadcom shared that it sees its wireless business up 20% QoQ but down low single digits YoY. For its October quarter, the company calls for revenue of $9.27 billion, matching the consensus forecast.

Dell (DELL) handily beat July quarter EPS expectations and its revenue for the quarter climbed 13.2% YoY to $22.93 billion, also well ahead of the $20.86 billion consensus. Revenue for the company’s Infrastructure Solutions Group was $8.5 billion, down 11% YoY and up 11% QoQ. The Client Solutions Group delivered revenue of $12.9 billion, down 16% YoY and up 8% QoQ. “Demand for our proprietary software-defined storage solution has now grown for eight consecutive quarters. Our client solutions group business was up 8% sequentially with strong attach rates. And AI is already showing it's a long-term tailwind, with continued demand growth across our portfolio." For the current quarter, Dell sees EPS of $1.35-$1.55 vs. the $1.37 consensus with revenue of $22.5-$23.5 billion, well ahead of the $21.7 billion consensus.

lululemon (LULU) reported July quarter EPS of $2.68 per share vs. the $2.54 consensus forecast with revenue up 17.8% YoY to $2.2 billion, besting the $2.17 billion consensus. Total comparable sales increased 11% and comp comparable same-store sales increased 7%. Direct to consumer net revenue for the quarter increased 15%. For the current quarter, the company guided EPS to $2.23-$2.28 vs. the $2.23 consensus with its top line coming in at $2.165-$2.190 billion vs. the $2.15 billion consensus.

Ford Motor (F) presented an offer on the upcoming UAW contract that would provide hourly employees with 15% guaranteed combined wage increases and lump sums, and improved benefits over the life of the contract. Wages (including overtime) and lump sum bonuses for Ford's UAW-represented hourly workers would increase from $78,000 on average in 2022 to $92,000 in the first year of the contract. In addition, workers would receive health care coverage worth $17,500 and other benefits worth an additional $20,500 in the first year.

Shares of Nutanix (NTNX) surged after the company reported quarterly results that exceeded expectations and served up a favorable outlook. The company anticipates revenue for the current quarter between $495-$505 million versus the consensus of $487.74 million and the $494.21 million reported for its July quarter. Nutanix also announced a new $350 million share repurchase authorization.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

On the Horizon

Tuesday, September 5

Japan: Household Spending – July

Japan: Jibun Bank Services PMI – August

China : Caixin Services PMI – August

Eurozone: HCOB Services PMI – August

UK: S&P Global/CIPS Services PMI - August

UK: New Car Sales – August

Eurozone: Producer Price Index - July

US: Factory Orders – July

Wednesday, September 6

Germany: Factory Orders – July

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: S&P Global Final Services PMI – August

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – August

US: Fed Beige Book

Thursday, September 7

China: Imports/Exports – August

Japan: Leading Economic Index (Preliminary) – July

Germany: Industrial Production – July

Eurozone: 3Q 2023 GDP – Third Estimate

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Productivity and Unit Labor Cost – 2Q 2023

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Friday, September 8

Japan: 2Q 2023 GDP (Final)

Germany: Inflation Rate, Consumer Price Index – August

China: Inflation Rate, Producer Price Index - August

US: Consumer Credit – July

Thought for the Day

“Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August. Winters are simply a time to count the weeks until the next summer.” ~ Jenny Han

