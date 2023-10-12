Daily Markets: Key Inflation Data Out Today as Earnings Commences

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets had a relatively strong day, finishing higher. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed close to flat, up a mere 0.08% and India’s SENSEX rose 0.60% but China’s Shanghai Composite and Taiwan’s TAIEX both gained just over 0.90%, South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 1.21% and Japan’s Nikkei added 1.75%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.93% higher in a broad rally led by Consumer Durables, which helped offset selling in Energy Minerals, and Communications. European markets are up across the board in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a positive open.

Following a string of stronger-than-expected economic data, including yesterday’s hot September Producer Price Index, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said, "policy rate may need to rise further and stay restrictive for some time to return inflation to the FOMC's goal." Those comments were softened by more dovish ones from Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who also shared the view that it's hard to see a link between Mideast violence and Fed policy. The potential tipping point for the Fed’s next move for monetary policy could be today’s September Consumer Price Index (CPI) report.

The September data revealed that the CPI rose 0.4% on the month, more than the expected 0.3%, and 3.7% from a year ago, versus expectations of 3.6%. Core CPI, meanwhile, 0.3% on the month and 4.1% on the year, exactly in line with expectations. The Fed has been focused on the Core CPI numbers in particular, but the September headline CPI came in above expectations for the third consecutive month, something that is sure to get the Fed’s attention.

International Economy

The UK economy grew by 0.2% MoM in August, matching market estimates while shifting from a revised 0.6% contraction in July. The rebound was led by the 0.4% increase in Services output following the 0.6% drop in July.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the September CPI report at 8:30 AM ET, we have the usual complement of Thursday data which includes weekly jobless claims and natural gas inventory data.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins, and Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan are scheduled to speak later today.

Markets

Yesterday’s PPI print buoyed markets as traders continued to react to recent Fed signals. Anticipating a rate ceiling, Real Estate was the best-performing sector yesterday, up 2.02%, followed by Utilities (1.62%). Energy (-1.29%) continued to trade off as expected supply disruptions have yet to materialize as a result of the fighting in Israel. The Russell 2000 (-0.15%) was the only broad index to close lower as the Dow rose 0.19%, the S&P 500 gained 0.43% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.71% higher. Shares of Eli Lilly Company (LLY) rose 4.48% as the company looks to join other pharmaceutical manufacturers in repurposing diabetes treatments as weight-loss medications.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.98%

S&P 500: 14.00%

Nasdaq Composite: 30.51%

Russell 2000: 0.68%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 61.68%

Ether (ETH-USD): 30.50%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Delta Air Lines (DAL) Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), Fastenal (FAST), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) will report their latest quarterly results.

In pre-market action, First Solar (FSLR) is trading 3.68% higher on a rating change to overweight from Barclay’s, and Target Corporation (TGT) is up about 2% while Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) is down 2.56% after reporting a revenue miss earlier this morning.

Yesterday, United Auto Workers shut down Ford's (F) biggest plant globally, halting production of lucrative pickup trucks as the strike against the Detroit Three automakers escalates further. Shares are down 2.20% in pre-market trading.

Kaiser Permanente and union negotiators are due to return to the bargaining table for the first time since a three-day strike by some 75,000 healthcare workers in a labor dispute centering on staffing shortages, pay, and outsourcing.

Microsoft (MSFT) backed OpenAI plans to introduce major updates for developers next month to make it cheaper and faster to build software applications based on its artificial intelligence models.

Walt Disney (DIS) said it is raising some theme-park ticket prices for its Disneyland resort in California and Walt Disney World in Florida with those increases effective immediately.

Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) hosts a meeting for investors and analysts to share the Company's strategic growth plan to support its ambition to be the world's leading fashion retailer of intimate apparel and deliver the full potential of the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

IPOs

Following its IPO yesterday, Birkenstock (BIRK) shares finished the day down more than 12% below its $46 IPO price.

After Today’s Market Close

On the Horizon

Friday, October 13

China: Inflation Rate, Producer Price Index, Imports/Exports – September

OPEC Monthly Report

Eurozone: Industrial Production - August

US: Import/Export Prices – September

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Prelim) – October

Thought for the Day

“Just remember, you can't climb the ladder of success with your hands in your pockets.” ~Arnold Schwarzenegger

