Daily Markets: June Quarter Earnings Season Rolls On

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.23% as semiconductor chip stocks came under pressure, while China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 0.92%, South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.31%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave back 0.13%. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed flat, with a 0.05% gain, while Taiwan’s TAIEX rose 0.28% and India’s SENSEX closed 0.71% higher as Banking names were bid up. European markets are up in midday trading except for Ireland and the Nordics and U.S. equity futures point to a lower open.

The June quarter earnings season started off on a positive footing but as it has progressed, we have started to see more companies miss quarterly expectations and in some cases deliver softer than expected guidance. With the S&P 500 trading at stretched valuations, one of the keys to the stock market moving higher on a sustained basis has been EPS guidance for 2H 2023. That view will solidify in the coming weeks as far more earnings reports for a wider array of sectors report their quarterly results and update expectations for the back half of this year.

Before that clearer picture emerges, the market is likely to trade based on the latest batch of quarterly results. Last night Netflix (NFLX) beat on earnings but missed on revenues, as did IBM (IBM) and Discover Financial (DFS). That sets the stage for today’s market, which sees ~130 companies reporting today, including Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), whose comments will shape expectations for the cloud, data center, and smartphone markets and the companies that touch them.

International Economy

Annual producer inflation in Germany slowed to 0.1% in June, the lowest since December 2020, compared to 1% in May and market estimates of a flat reading. Excluding energy, producer prices grew by 2.8%. On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.3% in June, compared with forecasts of a 0.4% drop and after a 1.4% decline in May.

At 10 AM ET, the July Flash Consumer Confidence reading for the Eurozone will be published and it’s expected to be little changed vs. June’s -16.1 figure.

Domestic Economy

In addition to the increasingly busy earnings docket for today, we also have several pieces of fresh economic data to decode. Among them are the usual Thursday weekly data series for Weekly Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims as well as Natural Gas Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration.

Building off the New York Fed’s July Empire Manufacturing Index, at 8:30 AM ET the latest Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index will be published. Soon after the market open, June Existing Home Sales data will be released, and the market expects a modest dip to 4.2 million from 4.3 million in May.

Markets

Yesterday saw traders optimistic overall as all sectors were bid up except for Materials (-0.54%) which was under pressure as shares of Linde Plc (LIN) traded off on what looks to be profit taking, and Technology (-0.25%) which was impacted by Microsoft (MSFT) trading lower on the announcement that it will postpone closing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) until October. Real Estate (1.10%), Utilities (1.02%), and Consumer Staples (1.01%) posted the largest gains as the Russell 2000 rose 0.45%, the Dow gained 0.31%, the S&P 500 advanced 0.24% and the Nasdaq Composite ended the day flat, eking out a 0.03% gain. AT&T (T) gained 8.48% after the company announced it will be halting plans to remove lead-sheathed cables from installations in the Lake Tahoe area.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 5.77%

S&P 500: 18.91%

Nasdaq Composite: 37.18%

Russell 2000: 12.70%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 80.18%

Ether (ETH-USD): 57.56%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Abbott Labs (ABT), American Airlines (AAL), Bader Meter (BMI), D.R. Horton (DHI), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Nokia (NOK), Philip Morris International (PM), SAP SE (SAP), and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Tesla (TSLA) reported June quarter EPS of $0.11 per share, well ahead of the $0.80 consensus. Revenue for the quarter soared 47.2% higher YoY to $24.93 billion, also besting the respective consensus forecast. Driving the company’s top line was the 83% YoY increase in total deliveries to 466,140, but following price cuts during the quarter, Tesla’s operating margin fell to 9.6% in the June quarter vs. 14.6% in the year-ago one and 11.4% in the March quarter. In terms of guidance, the company shared that for this year it expects “to remain ahead of the long-term 50% CAGR with around 1.8 million vehicles for the year." However, it expects production for the current quarter will be impacted by summer shutdowns for factory upgrades.

Netflix (NFLX) also reported better-than-expected EPS for its June quarter, but the streaming service missed the consensus revenue forecast of $8.29 billion as revenue rose just 2.7% YoY to $8.19 billion. Global streaming paid net adds in the quarter were 5.89 million and the company shared it expected paid net adds in the current quarter to be around that level. For the current quarter, Netflix sees EPS of $3.52 vs. the $3.23 consensus but guided its top line to $8.52 billion vs. the $8.66 billion consensus.

June quarter results at IBM (IBM) came in ahead of Wall Street expectations for its bottom line, however, the company’s top line fell modestly short of consensus forecasts. For the period, gains in its Software and Consulting revenue were mitigated by the 15% drop in the company’s Infrastructure business. In updating its outlook for 2023, IBM shared it continues to expect constant currency revenue growth of 3%-5% and at current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be neutral to revenue growth.

United Airlines (UAL) reported June quarter EPS of $5.03 vs. the $4.04 consensus while revenue that rose 17.1% YoY to $14.18 billion also surpassed the $13.9 billion consensus. The airline upped its yearly adjusted 2023 EPS estimate to between $11-$12 from $10-$12, and third-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.85-$4.35 versus an estimated $3.68.

Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS) sank in after-hours trading last night after posting June quarter results that fell far short of the Wall Street consensus as its provision for credit losses continued to climb and net charge-offs increased.

Alcoa (AA) reported a smaller-than-expected bottom-line loss for the June quarter and revenue for the period fell 26.3% YoY to $2.68 billion, matching the consensus forecast. In assessing 2023, the company still sees total alumina and aluminum shipments between 12.7 and 12.9 million metric tons, and between 2.5 and 2.6 million metric tons, respectively.

Quarterly revenue at Steel Dynamics (STLD) fell 18.2% YoY to $5.08 billion, missing the $5.51 consensus forecast, but the company delivered better than expected EPS of $4.81 per share vs. the $4.78 consensus. The company noted order entry activity continues to be strong across all of its businesses and believes North American steel consumption will increase in the coming years, and that demand for lower-carbon emission, U.S.-produced steel products coupled with lower imports will support steel pricing.

Dell Technologies (DELL) announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Moogsoft, an AI-driven provider of intelligent monitoring solutions that support DevOps and IT Ops.

The Teamsters Union will resume contract talks with United Parcel Service (UPS) next week to prevent a strike when the current contract expires at the end of the month. The decision to resume talks ends a two-week standstill after negotiations broke down, with both parties accusing the other of stalling the process.

IPOs

Oddity Tech (ODD) priced 12.1 million shares at $35, well above of the transaction's initial price range of $27-$30.

Fitell Corp. (FTEL), and SRM Entertainment (SRM) are expected to price their IPOs in the coming days. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

CSX (CSX), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), PPG Industries (PPG), Robert Half (RHI), and Valmont Industries (VMI) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, July 21

Japan: Consumer Price Index – June

UK: Retail Sales - June

Thought for the Day

“Be real and adjust your strategy according to honest results.” –Charles Caleb Colton

