Daily Markets: June Flash PMI Data, Inflation, and the Economy on Tap Today

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day down across the board. India’s SENSEX declined 0.41%, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.91%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries gave back 1.29%, Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.45%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed 1.71% lower on a broad decline led by Health Technology and Health Services names. Chinese and Taiwanese markets are closed again today as both countries continue to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival. European markets are down in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a lower open.

Investors are digesting this morning’s Flash June PMI data that showed the Manufacturing economy continued to contract during the month while the Services sector continues to carry the global economy. Weak new order growth for the manufacturing economy suggests the odds of a snapback to be rather dim, while inflation pressures in the Services economy persist. At 9:45 AM ET, S&P Global will publish its Flash June PMI reports for the U.S. and the data will be top of mind following Fed Chair Powell’s testimony this week. The data will give a fresh view of the speed of the economy, but we suspect market watchers will be as focused on what is said about inflation, especially in the Services economy.

Today also brings yet another round of Fed heads, including Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester, and Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard. In assessing their comments, market watchers will be looking to see how hawkish they are, especially after S&P publishes this morning’s data.

Data Download

International Economy

The June Flash reading for the au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI declined to 49.8 from a final 50.6 in May, the highest reading in seven months. The Flash reading for the au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Services Business Activity Index unexpectedly slipped to 54.2 in June from a record-high of 55.9 in May.

The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing Flash PMI fell by 1.2 points MoM to 43.6 in June, missing market expectations of 44.8. This marked the eleventh straight contraction in the bloc’s factory activity but with the worst decline in new orders since October odds of a rebound in July are dim. The HCOB Eurozone Services Flash PMI fell by 1.7 points MoM to 52.4 in June, missing the expected reading of 54.5, as consumer spending lost momentum and new business activity eased.

The S&P Global/CIPS United Kingdom Manufacturing Flash PMI dropped to 46.2 in June vs. 47.1 the previous month and missed the market forecast of 46.8. While vendor lead times fell for the fifth consecutive month, that progress was accompanied by a sharp decline in new orders. The S&P Global/CIPS UK Services PMI fell to 53.7 in June of 2023 from 55.2 in the previous month, extending the growth trend for British service providers for the fifth straight month but missing market expectations of 54.8.

Retail sales in the UK fell for the 14th consecutive month, falling 2.1% YoY in May but the figure was better than the expected decline of 2.6%.

Domestic Economy

At 9:45 AM ET, S&P Global will publish its June Flash PMI data for the U.S. and the market expects the preliminary reading for the Manufacturing economy to remain little changed at 48.5. The June Flash figure for the Services economy is expected to dip to 54 from May’s final reading of 54.9.

Citing the resilience of the labor market, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sees the risk of the U.S. falling into recession falling and suggested that a slowdown in consumer spending may be the price to pay for finishing the campaign to contain inflation.

Markets

Sectors were mixed yesterday but winners and losers seemed to align on investors moving away from defensive positioning as Consumer Discretionary (1.28%), Technology (0.82%), and Communications Services (0.78%) led yesterday. Energy shed 1.34% on worries that additional rate hikes will put a damper on overall demand. The Russell 2000 fell 0.80%, the Dow ended the day essentially flat, down 0.01%, the S&P 500 gained 0.37% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.95% higher. In individual names, FedEx (FDX) closed up 3.14% after posting mixed results, beating profit estimates but missing on the revenue side. The company continues to reposition its capacity on expected lower volumes as the economy works its way through the current efforts of the Fed to deleverage its balance sheet.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.41%

S&P 500: 14.13%

Nasdaq Composite: 30.23%

Russell 2000: 4.94%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 80.49%

Ether (ETH-USD): 56.55%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, CarMax (KMX) and Apogee Enterprises (APGO) will report their quarterly results.

Ford Motor (F) is planning additional layoffs to further reduce costs and streamline operations amid its push toward EVs. The layoffs will mostly affect U.S. salaried workers in Ford's gas-engine business. Previously, Ford announced 1,000 job cuts at its European plant. It is also reportedly looking at cutting 1,300 jobs in China.

Shares of Siemens Energy (SMEGF) are under pressure this morning after the company scrapped its 2023 profit forecast after a review of its wind turbine business revealed deeper-than-expected problems that could cost the company more than $1.1 billion.

Science Applications (SAIC) was awarded a $1.3 billion single source seven-year contract by the Department of the Treasury to provide T-Cloud, a complete range of cloud and professional services.

Moderna (MRNA) completed its submission to the FDA for its updated COVID-19 vaccine for the XBB.1.5 variant.

The states of California, New York, Illinois, Minnesota, Washington, and Wisconsin joined a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lawsuit to stop Amgen’s (AMGN) $27.8 billion deal to buy Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP).

3M (MMM) agreed to pay up to $10.3 billion over 13 years in a broad class resolution to provide funding for U.S. public water suppliers that have detected PFAS chemicals in drinking water or may do so in the future.

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

There are no companies slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, June 26

Germany: Ifo Business Climate Index - June

Tuesday, June 27

Italy: Consumer and Business Confidence - June

US: Durable Orders – May

US: FHFA Housing Price Index – April

US: S&P Case Shiller Home Price Index – April

US: Consumer Confidence – June

US: New Home Sales – May

Wednesday, June 28

Germany: GfK Consumer Climate Index - June

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, June 29

Japan: Retail Sales – May

UK: Bank of England Consumer Credit – May

Eurozone: Business and Consumer Survey – June

Germany: Consumer Price Index - June

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: GDP (Third Estimate) – 1Q 2023

US: Pending Home Sales – May

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, June 30

China: Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI – June

UK: Business Investment, GDP – 1Q 2023

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - June

US: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index – May

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – June

Thought for the Day

“Decision-making is a skill. Wisdom is a leadership trait.” ~ Mark Millar

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.