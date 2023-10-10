Daily Markets: Investors Watching Oil, Gold Prices Amid Fighting in Middle East

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.70% as debt woes continue, despite government pledges to provide overall economic support, and South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.26%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.84%, India’s SENSEX rose 0.87% and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed 1.03% higher. Japan’s Nikkei had a strong showing, up 2.43% led by energy names and, by our estimate, the attack on Israel quashing speculation of BoJ rate action, which also led to renewed optimism in that market.

Taiwan’s markets are closed as the country continues its National Day celebrations. European markets are up across the board in midday trading, and U.S. equity futures point to a positive open amid declines in oil prices and the 10-year Treasury yield.

After days of fighting, Israel regained control over the towns near Gaza; meanwhile, European Union foreign ministers are convening to discuss the situation in the Middle East, inviting Israeli and Palestinian foreign ministers. Investors will be watching those developments and their impact on oil as well as gold prices, but also another round of Fed official comments. Speakers today include Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Fed Governor Christopher Waller, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, and after the market close, San Francisco President Mary Daly. As we digest their remarks, let’s remember the September Producer Price Index and the Consumer Price Index will be reported Wednesday and Thursday morning, respectively. Given that timing, the market is likely to place a greater emphasis on comments from Fed speakers Thursday and Friday versus those today.

Data Download

International Economy

Economy Watchers Survey Outlook in Japan fell to an eight-month low of 49.50 points in September from 51.40 points, amid expectations that the economy will gradually recover due to the impact of price pressures.

Domestic Economy

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index decreased half of a point in September to 90.8. September’s reading marks the 21st consecutive month below the 49-year average of 98. Forty-three percent of owners reported job openings that were hard to fill, up three points from August and remaining historically high as owners can’t hire enough workers due to few qualified applicants. A net 36% reported raising compensation in September while 23% plan to raise compensation in the next three months, down three points from August. Nine percent of owners cited labor costs as their top business problem, up one point from August. Twenty-three percent said that labor quality was their top business problem, down one point.

The International Monetary Fund raised its 2023 growth outlook for the US on account of stronger-than-expected momentum in the economy. The group now sees the US growing by 2.1% in 2023, up 0.3% from its prior forecast, while for 2024 the IMF now sees 1.5% growth, up 0.5%. One assumption to note in those forecasts, the IMF assumes the 10-year government bond yield for will average 3.8% in 2023 and 4.0% in 2024.

Markets

Dovish comments by the Fed officials led equities to rebound and close the day higher. Those comments suggested there may be less of need to raise the fed funds rate further as financial conditions have tightened “substantially in recent months." Broad indices finished the day up across the board with the Nasdaq Composite rising 0.39% and each of the Dow, The S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 closing around 0.60% higher.

While there are no winners in war, Energy (3.34%) and Industrials (1.57%) led markets yesterday as both Oil and Aerospace & Defense names advanced on news of the attacks in Israel over the weekend. While Utilities, Communications Services and Real Estate all traded up 1.00% or better, all other sectors posted gains of 0.13% or less, except for Technology, up 0.52%. Commercial airline stocks were lower yesterday, as American Airlines (AAL), United Airlines (UAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) all declined over 4%.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.38%

S&P 500: 12.92%

Nasdaq Composite: 28.83%

Russell 2000: -0.30%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 66.28%

Ether (ETH-USD): 31.91%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, PepsiCo (PEP) and Neogen (NEOG) will report their quarterly results.

In pre-market action this morning, shares of Pepsi, JD.com (JD) and Electronic Arts (EA) are all up about 2% or better while Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) [-3.33%], and Corning Inc (GLW) [-2.92%] are seeing selling.

China’s Country Garden (CTRYF) warned it may not meet all of its offshore debt obligations and could be in for debt restructuring, as the property developer's liquidity position will remain "very tight in the short- to medium-term."

Workers at three General Motors (GM) facilities in Canada struck earlier today after failing to reach agreement with the automaker.

Carpenter Tech (CRS) announced it will increase base prices by 7%-12% on average on new, non-contract orders across the majority of its premium products. Those price increases were effective with new orders as of October 8.

Shares of Sonos (SONO) traded off in aftermarket trading last night following a ruling that two of the company’s patents were unenforceable, leading Sonos to lose its patent battle with Google (GOOGL).

Gartner reported worldwide PC shipments totaled 64.3 million units in 3Q 2023, down 9% YoY but up 7.7% QoQ. Gartner expects to see YoY growth return in the current quarter, a positive for Microsoft (MSFT), Intel (INTC), AMD (AMD), and others that serve the PC market and OEMs like Dell (DELL) and HP (HPQ).

Shares of fertilizer makers, including Mosaic (MOS), CF Industries (CF), and Nutrien (NTR) surged after the weekend attack on Israel from Hamas stoked concerns over how the war could affect global supplies of nutrients used to grow food crops.

Hyatt Hotels (H) will replace National Instruments (NATI) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, October 12. Emerson Electric (EMR) is acquiring National Instruments in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

IPOs

Sandal maker Birkenstock Holding (BIRK) is expected to price its initial public offering at the high end of its indicated range of $44–$49 a share.

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

AZZ (AZZ) will report its quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, October 11

Japan: Machinery Orders – August

Japan: Producer Price Index – September

China: Vehicle Sales, Loan Growth - September

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Producer Price Index – September

US: Treasury Budget – September

Thursday, October 12

UK: GDP, Industrial Production – August

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Consumer Price Index – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Friday, October 13

China: Inflation Rate, Producer Price Index, Imports/Exports – September

OPEC Monthly Report

Eurozone: Industrial Production - August

US: Import/Export Prices – September

US: The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Prelim) – October

Thought for the Day

“If it costs you your peace, it is too expensive.” ~ Paulo Coelho

