Daily Markets: Investors Watching Fed Speakers Closely After Inflation Data

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.69%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries fell 0.73%, and South Korea’s KOSPI closed 1.10% lower in a mixed day that saw the advance/decline line at 343/435 and Finance and Energy Minerals lead the way down. India’s SENSEX gained 0.37% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.84% as losses in Health Technology names were more than offset by gains in Consumer Services and Transportation sectors. China and Taiwan markets are still closed as the Lunar New Year celebrations continue in both of those countries. European markets are mostly higher in midday trading and U.S. equity futures are pointing to a positive open.

Stocks are looking to claw back some of yesterday’s move lower in a day that will be light on U.S. economic data, but heavy on quarterly results. Following yesterday’s January Consumer Price Index (CPI) report that showed little progress on core inflation, the market will be dissecting comments from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr later today. Needless to say, market expectations for rate cuts softened considerably after yesterday’s CPI data. If Friday’s January Producer Price Index also surprises to the upside, those market expectations may reset further, potentially coming into line with the Fed’s December forecast for just 3 rate cuts this year. Should that come to pass, we could see the week close with a repeat of yesterday’s market action.

The United Kingdom's inflation rate was unchanged at 4.0% in January, holding close to November's two-year low and falling below the market expectation of 4.2%. The annual core inflation rate in the UK was unchanged at 5.1% in January, the same as in each of the previous two months, and below forecasts of 5.2%.

The second estimate for 4Q 2023 GDP in the Euro Area economy came in at 0.1% YoY, matching the initial estimate. A regional look at the revised 4Q 2023 data shows that GDP in Germany contracted 0.2% while the economy in France grew 0.7%, Italy expanded 0.5% and Spain’s GDP jumped 2%. Industrial production in the Euro Area increased 1.2% YoY in December, well ahead of the -5.4% reading for November, and it marked the first rise in the data since February 2023.

Coming off yesterday’s January Consumer Price Index report, today brings the usual weekly fare that is the MBA Mortgage Applications index and crude oil inventory data from the Energy Information Administration.

House Democrats appear to be short of the number they need to bypass Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and force a vote on the Senate's bill to aid Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. Speaker Johnson previously indicated he won’t put the Senate legislation to a vote in the House, leaving proponents scrambling to find a path to passage.

Yesterday’s January CPI print rattled investors as all sectors closed the day lower, led by Consumer Discretionary (-1.99%) and Real Estate (-1.83%). Relative Safety was found in Healthcare which fell 0.93%, and Energy and Industrials which both declined just over 1.00%. Broad indexes ended the day lower, with small caps falling most as the Russell 2000 dropped 3.96%, sending that index back into negative territory YTD. The Dow and the S&P 500 both fell about 1.35% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.80% lower.

While yesterday was tough, no babies were thrown out with bathwater as evidenced by shares of Ecolab (ECL), which were bid up 8.97% after the company announced an earnings beat and positive outlook. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.55%

S&P 500: 3.84%

Nasdaq Composite: 4.29%

Russell 2000: -3.10%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 18.30%

Ether (ETH-USD): 14.96%

CEVA (CEVA), CME Group (CME), CNH Industrial (CNHI), Global Payments (GPN), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Lithia Motors (LAD), Martin Marietta (MLM), Tower Semiconductor (TSEM), and Wabtec (WAB) are expected to release quarterly earnings before equities begin trading later this morning.

Pre-market breadth is healthy today as 265 names in the S&P 500 have traded hands so far this morning with 209 gainers and 56 decliners. Names coming under pressure include Generac Holdings (GNRC), Airbnb (ABNB) (more below), and Incyte Corporation (INCY). There are a number of companies looking better so far today including VF Corporation (VFC), Uber (UBER), and Hilton Worldwide (HLT) but shares of Davita (DVA) are the standout after the company reported earnings that beat estimates by $0.24 as well as guidance that was well over expectations.

Instacart's (CART) December quarter revenue came up a tad short at $803 million versus the $804.6 million consensus. Gross transaction value rose 7% YoY while orders for the quarter hit 70.1 million, up 5% YoY. Advertising & other revenue rose 7% YoY to $243 million. The company announced it would eliminate 250 jobs, approximately 7% of its employee base, and sees gross transaction volume of $8.0-$8.2 billion for the current quarter.

Lyft (LYFT) shares were volatile in aftermarket trading last night due to an error in the company's quarterly earnings release that exaggerated the outlook for Adjusted EBITDA margin growth in 2024. Chief Financial Officer Erin Brewer clarified during a call with investors and analysts that the actual increase would be 50 basis points, not 500 bps. For the current quarter, Lyft forecasts gross bookings in the range of $3.5-$3.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $50-$55 million compared to $3.7 billion and $66.6 billion for the December quarter. Lyft also shared expectations to achieve full-year positive free cash flow for the first time in 2024.

December quarter revenue at Airbnb (ABNB) rose 16.6% YoY to $2.22 billion, edging out the $2.16 billion consensus. During the period, Nights and Experiences Booked climbed 12% YoY to 98.8 million with continued growth in all regions. For its March quarter, the company guided revenue to $2.03-2.07 billion compared to the $2.03 billion consensus with its implied take rate being notably higher compared to the year-ago quarter.

December quarter revenue at Zillow (ZG) rose 9% YoY to $474 million, easily clearing the $451.63 million and its prior guidance of $430-455 million. Residential revenue was up 3% YoY to $349 while Rentals revenue came in at $93 million, up 37% YoY. The company’s Mortgages revenue increased 22% YoY to $22 million. For the current quarter, Zillow sees revenue of $495-510 million compared to the $499.86 million consensus.

While Upstart Holdings (UPST) reported mixed December quarter results, weaker-than-expected guidance pressured its shares in aftermarket trading last night. For the current quarter, the AI-driven lending platform for banks and credit unions expects revenue of $125 million, below the $151.3 million consensus.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) stock surged after the company reported quarterly results that showed trading activity rebounded and monthly active users exceeded expectations. Management also highlighted the accelerated growth in deposits compared to last year and shared Average Revenue Per User increased by 23% year-over-year to $81 during the quarter.

Reports suggest Coca-Cola (KO) is pursuing an acquisition of healthy soda brand Poppi whose distribution includes Target (TGT), Costco (COST), Kroger (KR), and Amazon’s (AMZN) Whole Foods.

Albermarle (ALB), American Water Works (AWK), CF Industries (CF), Cisco (CSCO), Equinix (EQIX), Fastly (FSLY), Manitowoc (MTW), MSA Safety (MSA), NerdWallet (NRDS), Nu Skin (NUS), TripAdvisor (TRIP), Twilio (TWLO), Upwork (UPWK), and Veeco Instruments (VECO) are expected to report quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

Thursday, February 15

Japan: GDP – 4Q 2023

UK: GDP – 4Q 2023

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Import/Export Prices – January

US: Retail Sales – January

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – January

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – February

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, February 16

UK: Retail Sales - January

US: Producer Price Index – January

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – January

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Preliminary)

