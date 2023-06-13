Daily Markets: Investors Watch Key Inflation Data Report

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day up across the board. China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.15%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 0.23%, South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.33%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and India’s SENSEX added 0.60%, and 0.67%, respectively, and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed 1.54% higher. Japan’s Nikkei continues to push multi-decade highs as local shares of large caps like Toyota (TM), and Softbank (SFTBY) nudged the index 1.80% higher. Major European markets are up across the board in midday trading and U.S. futures point to a positive open.

At 8:30 AM ET, the May Consumer Price Index for the U.S. was published and it will undoubtedly influence today’s market and potentially reshape expectations for the Fed’s June monetary policy meeting that concludes tomorrow afternoon. The headline CPI figure for May fell to 4% YoY, and core inflation dipped 5.3% in May, in-line with expectations. Before the release of these numbers, the CME FedWatch Tool was showing an 80% chance of the Fed doing nothing after concluding its policy meeting tomorrow afternoon.

Data Download

International Economy

Reports suggest China is considering a broad package of stimulus measures, including ones that would support real estate and domestic demand, as pressure builds on Xi Jinping’s government to boost the world’s second-largest economy.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Euro Area dipped further into negative territory, down to -10 in June from -9.4 in May but fared better than the expected reading of -11.9. The June reading is the lowest since December, amid ongoing concerns about the bloc's economic outlook amid still elevated inflation and the prospect of additional rate hikes by the ECB.

The annual inflation rate in Germany was confirmed at a 14-month low of 6.1% in May 2023, down from 7.2% in the previous month but remained well above the European Central Bank's target of about 2%. Energy inflation eased sharply to 2.6% from 6.8% in April. On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1% in May, the first monthly decline in five months. The harmonized CPI figure for May climbed 6.3% YoY, the softest since February 2022, and down 0.2% vs. April.

Domestic Economy

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose to 89.4 in May from 89.0 the prior month, topping the 89.4 consensus forecast. However, the index remained below its 49-year average of 98 for the past 17 months. May survey findings revealed the number of firms expecting better business conditions over the next six months declined modestly MoM with 25% of owners reporting inflation as their primary concern when operating their businesses, followed closely by labor quality at 24%.

At 10:00 AM, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will testify to the House financial services panel.

Markets

Amid some uncertainty surrounding the latest CPI print due today and the Fed’s possible reaction to the result, Technology names once again took a leadership position as speculation about the EU’s impending approval of Broadcom’s (AVGO) acquisition of VMware (VMW) buoyed the sector. Technology (2.17%) and Consumer Discretionary (1.72%) were the clear leaders yesterday while Energy continued to slump, down 0.96%. The Russell 2000 gained 0.40%, the Dow rose 0.56% the S&P 500 advanced 0.93% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.53% higher. Throwing up a flag of sorts was the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) which increased 8.53%, indicating that concerns about the stability of near-term market results are still alive.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.77%

S&P 500: 13.01%

Nasdaq Composite: 28.62%

Russell 2000: 6.36%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 56.04%

Ether (ETH-USD): 45.32%

Stocks to Watch

Shares of Oracle (ORCL) rose in response to the company’s better than expected May quarter results that bested top and bottom line expectations. Revenue growth was led by cloud applications and infrastructure businesses, which grew at a combined rate of 50% in constant currency. While the company did not provide specific FY24 guidance, it shared it is seeing unprecedented demand for its Cloud services and especially its AI services. Oracle also said its high growth Cloud revenues are becoming a larger portion of total revenue, driving an acceleration in its total revenue growth and that trend is expected to continue.

Ahead of its 2023 Investor and Analyst Conference, The Home Depot (HD) reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2023 that calls for sales and comparable sales to decline between 2%-5% YoY with an operating margin between 14.0%-14.3%. Wall Street expects sales for the year to fall 3.34%.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is expected to reveal new details about an artificial intelligence "superchip" that analysts believe will be one of the strongest challengers to Nvidia (NVDA), whose chips dominate the fast-growing AI field.

In a regulatory filing, Chegg (CHGG) announced a reduction in force of ~4% of its global headcount. The move is part of the education company’s plan to “execute against its AI strategy” and the company estimates it will incur charges of approximately $5-$6 million in relation to the layoffs.

Shares of soccer club Manchester United (MANU) soared in premarket following a report in a Qatari newspaper that a takeover bid from Sheikh Jassim will be announced as the preferred bidder.

Casella Waste Systems (CWST) announced it would purchase the assets of Consolidated Waste Services for $219 million in cash.

Thales (THLEF) is acquiring Tesserent for A$0.13 per ordinary share in cash, valuing the cybersecurity company's equity at ~€107 million. The acquisition is expected to accelerate Thales’s cybersecurity development roadmap and expand its footprint in Australia and New Zealand.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Federal Trade Commission plans to seek an emergency court order that would block Microsoft (MSFT) from closing its $75 billion deal for Activision Blizzard (ATVI).

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No companies are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, June 14

UK: Industrial and Manufacturing Production – April

Eurozone: Industrial Production - April

US: Producer Price Index - May

US: Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Decision

Thursday, June 15

Japan: Core Machinery Orders – April

China: Industrial Production, Retail Sales – May

Eurozone: European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision

US: Import/Export Prices, Retail Sales – May

US: Philly Fed Index, Empire State Manufacturing Index – June

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – May

US: Business Inventories – April

Friday, June 16

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index – May

Eurozone: Labor Cost Index – 1Q 2023

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey (Preliminary) - June

Thought for the Day

