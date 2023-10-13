Daily Markets: Investors Watch for Comments on the Economic Landscape From Big Banks

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day down across the board. India’s SENSEX declined 0.19%, Taiwan’s TAIEX fell 0.26%, Japan’s Nikkei gave back 0.55%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries was down 0.60% and South Korea’s KOSPI closed 0.95% lower. Despite renewed pledges to support local markets, China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 0.64% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng traded off 2.33% in a broad market selloff led by retail trade names as that sector fell close to 6% which saw JD.com (local ticker 9618) down 11.47% and Baidu (local ticker 9888) off 5.25%.

European markets are lower in midday trading.

Ahead of this morning’s bank earnings releases, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (C), renewed concerns over inflation and further escalation in the Israel-Hamas war are weighing on U.S. equity futures. Oil prices are also moving higher in response to tightened U.S. sanctions on Russian crude exports. While paying attention to net interest income, loan activity and comments on the economic landscape from those banks, investors will also be watching for net charge-offs, provisions for loan losses, and credit as well as reserve increases.

As those quarterly results and forward guidance are consumed, the market will have another Fed speaker today following the string of stronger than expected economic data. Developments in Washington to find a House Speaker as the U.S. moves closer to its next potential government shutdown when funding runs out on November 17 will be another item on investor radar as we move into the weekend.

Data Download

International Economy

Reports indicate China may set up a stabilization fund to boost confidence in its $9.5 trillion stock market amid concerns about the country’s economy, a deepening property crisis, and geopolitical headwinds.

China's banks extended CNY 2.31 trillion in new yuan loans in September, marking a sharp increase from August's CNY 1.36 trillion, as the central bank made efforts to bolster the economy's recovery in the face of lackluster demand, both domestically and internationally.

Exports from China shrank 6.2% YoY to $299.13 billion in September, following an 8.8% drop in the previous month. While the September print was better than the forecasted fall of 7.6%, the month was the fifth consecutive decline in exports. Imports to China shrank 6.2% YoY to $221.4 billion in September, slowing from a 7.3% fall a month earlier and compared with market consensus of a 6.0% decline.

China's consumer prices remained unchanged in September from a year earlier, following a 0.1% rise in the previous month and falling short of the market consensus for a 0.2% gain. On a MoM basis, the CPI rose by 0.2% in September, compared to the consensus of 0.3%.

China's producer prices fell 2.5% year-on-year in September, easing from a 3.0% drop in the previous month and compared to the market consensus of a 2.4% drop. It was the 12th consecutive month of producer deflation but the weakest since March.

Industrial Production In the Euro Area decreased by 5.10% YoY in August.

Domestic Economy

While this morning’s focus will be on bank earnings, September Import and Export prices will be published at 8:30 AM ET and they are expected to fall 3.0% and 5.5%, respectively, vs. year ago levels.

Philly Fed President Patrick Harker will speak at 9 AM ET this morning. Following the string of stronger than expected jobs and inflation data over the last week, the market will be interested in his comments about monetary policy. Yesterday, Boston Fed President Susan M. Collins commented “it is too soon to be confident that inflation is on a sustainable trajectory back to the 2 percent target we associate with price stability.” With inflation still above the Fed's objective, Collins said she wouldn't "take further tightening off the table yet" and she expects rates will stay even “higher for longer” vs. prior expectations.

At 10 AM ET, the preliminary reading for the October Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will be released and the market expects it will decline to 67.2 from September’s 68.1 figure.

The Biden administration is considering closing a loophole that gives Chinese companies access to American artificial intelligence (AI) chips through units located overseas.

Markets

A slight negative surprise in yesterday’s CPI release weighed on markets with small capitalization stocks taking the biggest hit as the Russell 2000 traded off 2.20%. All sectors were lower except for Technology (0.09%) and Energy (0.11%) which both eked out minor gains to close near flat. Utilities (-1.54%) saw the largest drawdown followed by Materials (-11.32%) and Real Estate which closed 1.32% lower. The Dow shed 0.51% and both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell just over 0.60%. Shares of Fastenal (FAST) were bid up 7.52% after the company reported a strong quarter posting a $0.02 per share earnings beat noting that product pricing was “modestly positive” during the quarter.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.46%

S&P 500: 13.29%

Nasdaq Composite: 29.69%

Russell 2000: -1.53%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 61.11%

Ether (ETH-USD): 28.34%

Stocks to Watch

Before US equity markets begin trading today, Black Rock (BLK), Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), PNC (PNC), United Health (UNH), and Wells Fargo (WFC) will report their latest quarterly results.

In pre-market trading, shares of Dollar General (DG) and Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) are moving higher while Fortinet (FTNT) and Boeing (BA) are seeing some pressure, and Belden (BDC), and SMART Global (SGH) are down double-digits.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority granted consent for Microsoft's (MSFT) revised $69 billion offer to acquire Activision Blizzard (ATVI). The approval is subject to the completion of the sale of Activision's cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft (UBSFY) prior to the deal being completed.

Dollar General (DG) now sees its fiscal 2023 EPS in the range of $7.10-$7.60, down from $7.10-$8.30, and the $7.81 consensus. For the fiscal year, revenue is now expected to rise +1.5%-2.5% vs. the company’s prior guidance of +1.3%-3.3% with same-store sales growth of -1% to 0% vs. its prior guidance of -1% to +1%. The company also announced the return of Board member Todd Vassos as CEO, a position he served from June 2015 to November 2022.

Connectivity solutions company Belden (BDC) now sees 3Q 2023 EPS of $1.75-$1.77 vs. its prior guidance of $1.75-$1.85 and the $1.82 consensus estimate. Revenue for the period is now forecasted to be approximately $625 million vs. the prior $675-$690 million and the $685 million consensus. Management sees softer demand continuing into the current quarter, which is expected to impact both revenue and profitability. Shares are down 17% in pre-market trading.

Hormel Foods (HRL) shared it agreed to the largest wage increase in the company's history with the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. In addition to gaining hourly wage increases of $3-$6 an hour, the new contract nearly doubles bereavement leave, protects healthcare coverage, and increases both pension and 401k benefits."

Tesla (TSLA) announced plans to offer an increase in compensation to employees working at its German manufacturing facility, where unions have voiced concerns about wage levels falling below industry standards.

Lending Club (LC) announced a cost reduction plan that includes reducing its workforce by 4%, or 172 employees, as it navigates the challenging microenvironment.

According to submissions to the California Employment Development Department, Qualcomm (QCOM) is eliminating 1,258 positions in San Diego and Santa Clara, California. The company has a workforce of around 50,000.

Ford Motor (F) shared its offer of a 23% raise to the United Auto Workers is the best that it can do and that going any higher would hurt the company.

Comcast (CMCSA) and Walt Disney (DIS) have hired investment banks to value Hulu, the next step in what’s been a nearly five-year process to put the streaming service under one owner.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

On the Horizon

Monday, October 16

Japan: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – August

Germany: Wholesale Prices – September

US: Empire Manufacturing Index – October

Tuesday, October 17

UK: Unemployment Rate – August

Eurozone: ZEW Economic Sentiment Index – October

Germany: ZEW Economic Sentiment Index - October

US: Retail Sales – September

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – September

US: Business Inventories – August

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – October

Wednesday, October 18

China: GDP – 3Q 2023

China: Industrial Production, Retail Sales, Unemployment Rate – September

UK: Inflation Rate, PPI – September

US: Eurozone – Inflation Rate (Final) - September

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – September

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Fed Beige Book – 2 PM ET

Thursday, October 19

China: House Price Index – September

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – October

US: Existing Home Sales – September

US: Leading Indicators – September

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, October 20

Japan: Inflation Rate – September

Germany: PPI – September

UK: Retail Sales – September

Thought for the Day

“Strength does not come from winning. Your struggles develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.” – Arnold Schwarzenegger

