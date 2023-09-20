Daily Markets: Investors Waiting for Fed Comments

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day lower except for South Korea’s KOSPI which ended the day flat, eking out a 0.02% gain. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 0.45%, China’s Shanghai Composite gave back 0.52%, both Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Taiwan’s TAIEX fell just over 0.60%, and Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.66%. India’s SENSEX closed 1.18% lower as the tone shifted to risk-on ahead of today’s Fed meeting, not to mention oil price and currency pressures. European markets are up across the board in midday trading and U.S. equity futures point to a positive open.

The Federal Reserve holds its September meeting today, and while the outcome is all but assured, the focus will be on Chairman Powell’s prepared comments as well as his responses to questions. Current Fed projections indicate one last increase in 2023, which seems to be corroborated by Fed Funds futures traders as the curve shows rates peaking by the end of 2023. The curve has also priced in rate cuts beginning midyear in 2024 and further loosening by approximately 75 basis points (0.75%) by year’s end. As we start to see the effects of the end of student loan relief programs, the SAG-AFTRA, and UAW strikes, as well as the recent renewed surge in oil prices, the timeline for those cuts may be moved up, but as always, we will have to remain data-dependent as these items play out.

International Economy

Last night saw the release of Japanese Import and Export activity for August with both figures declining from the previous month and coming in lower than expectations. Exports were 0.82% lower as compared to a 0.33% slowdown in July and Imports were reported at -17.8% as compared to July’s 13.6% decline.

UK CPI for August came in slightly cooler than expected at 6.70%, lower than both July’s 6.80% and expectations of 7.10% as the cost of food items started to moderate. The Producer Price Index for Input Prices continued to fall, posting a YoY 2.30% decline on top of July’s 3.20% reduction while Ouput Prices also came in lower but at a slower pace of 0.40%.

German PPI for August was reported at 12.60%, more than double its 6.00% decline in July, coming in 0.20% cooler than expectations and setting an all-time record. August of 2022 saw PPI spike due to the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and we have been seeing German PPI moderate since then.

Domestic Economy

Today sees updates from the Mortgage Brokers Association (MBA) on the national average 30-Year borrowing rate which continues to post higher highs and higher lows as it continues its trajectory north of 7% held at 7.30%. The week-over-week change in mortgage applications was reported as 5.40% higher as it seems homebuyers are beginning to see the light at the end of the rate hike tunnel.

10:30 am ET will see the latest weekly release of fuel inventory as U.S. Refinery Utilization which, despite rising 0.60% in its last reading has been trending lower overall since July. To be clear, total capacity utilization sits at 93.7% so while the trend is lower overall rates are still robust.

Markets

Equities took a breather yesterday as all sectors closed lower except for Healthcare (0.08%), and Communication Services which eked out a 0.07% gain propped up by mega-cap constituent Meta Platforms (META) advancing 0.83%. Energy took the biggest hit, down 0.93% as refining and marketing names like Hess Corporation (HES), Valero Energy (VLO), and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) all saw shares bid down well over 2%. Real Estate (-0.53%) saw the next largest drawdown following the lower housing starts figures for August. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite declined just over 0.20% while the Dow fell 0.31% and the Russell 2000 closed 0.42%. In individual names, Instacart owner Maplebear (CART) saw its newly minted shares hit the secondary market and rise 12.33% after a robust day of trading.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 4.13%

S&P 500: 15.74%

Nasdaq Composite: 30.69%

Russell 2000: 3.71%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 63.99%

Ether (ETH-USD): 37.14%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, General Mills (GIS) will report its quarterly results.

Shares seeing pre-market buying today include AstraZeneca (AZN) as the company completed its acquisition of Pfizer’s (PFE) gene therapy portfolio. Lucid (LCID) is also seeing some interest this morning in what looks like some short covering. NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) is coming under some pressure this morning after the company announced a new European expansion initiative.

Microsoft (MSFT) announced its latest dividend which will be delivered to shareholders of record as of November 16 at $0.75 per share, a roughly 10% increase over the most recent distribution of $0.68 per share.

JetBlue’s (JBLU) acquisition of Spirit Airlines (SAVE) hit a snag as the U.S. Department of Justice has been reported to be pursuing a lawsuit blocking the deal despite proposed gate divestitures at various airports.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) seems to have set its sights on carbon recapture technology over the development of EV charging stations per comments made by a company executive as reported by Reuters.

IPOs

Klaviyo looks to go public today; readers looking to dig deeper into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

FedEx (FDX) and KB Home (KBH) are slated to report quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, September 21

UK: Bank of England Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – September

US: Existing Home Sales – August

US: Leading Indicators – August

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, September 22

Japan: Inflation Rate – August

Japan: Jibun Bank Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs - September

UK: Retail Sales – August

Eurozone: HCOB Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs - September

UK: S&P Global/CHIPS Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs - September

Thought for the Day

“Don’t let the fear of the thorn keep you from the rose” ~ Groucho Marx

