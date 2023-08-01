Daily Markets: Investors Triangulating Manufacturing, Earnings Data to Assess State of Economy

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the trading day mixed with declines in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and India’s Sensex offset by gains in Japan’s Nikkei, South Korea’s Kospi, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries. As of midday trading, European markets are in the red, and U.S. equity futures point to a weak market open later this morning.

At 9:45 AM ET and then at 10 AM ET, S&P Global (SPGI) and the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will publish their final July Manufacturing index findings. Market watchers will compare the two reports to get a clear view of the state of the economy in the third quarter. They will also be assessing new order data as well as comments on both input and output pricing to gauge the economy’s direction and whether inflation pressures are slowing faster than expected. Part of that work will include sizing up growth prospects in the U.S. economy vs. those in Japan, China, and the Eurozone following their respective July Manufacturing PMI data, all of which softened vs. June.

Going up against that data will be quarterly results from a number of S&P 500 constituents this morning and after today’s market close. Investors will be contrasting the new order data in today’s economic data with company guidance as they triangulate on the speed of the economy and inflation pressures.

The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI was revised upward to 49.6 in July from a flash reading of 49.4 but was lower than a final 49.8 in June. The latest results point to the sixth contraction in factory activity so far this year, amid sustained modest reductions in both output and new orders.

The Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.2 in July from 50.5 in June, missing the market forecast of 50.3 while hitting its lowest reading in six months. New orders dropped after growing in the prior two months, foreign sales contracted the most since September of last year, and buying levels were down for the first time since January.

The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI fell to 42.7 in July, matching its flash reading, but still down from 43.4 in the previous month. The July figure was the lowest in three years and marked one full year of consecutive contractions in the data. Weak economic conditions and lower purchasing shortened delivery times and gave supply chains a breather, driving input prices sharply lower and translating to discounts in output charges.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI came in at 45.3 in July, up vs. the flash reading of 45.0 but the July figure was still the lowest so far this year and tied for the weakest since May 2020. Both manufacturing output and incoming new business contracted further contraction, with new export business falling for the eighteenth consecutive month and at one of the quickest rates in the past three years. Input costs fell for the third consecutive month, but selling prices remained little changed.

The Euro area seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was at a record low of 6.4% in June, stable compared with May and slightly below market forecasts of 6.5%. Amongst the largest Euro Area economies, the lowest jobless rate was recorded in Germany (3%), while the highest rates were registered in Spain (11.7%), Italy (7.4%), and France (7.1%).

In addition to the back-to-back manufacturing PMI reports out shortly after the market open, we also have the June Construction Spending report out at 10 AM ET as will the June JOLTS Job Openings Report. The Construction Spending report will be picked over for continued signs of strength in nonresidential construction owing to stimulus spending out of Washington. The JOLTS report will give us another vantage point on the job market, highlighting parts of the economy where the labor market remains tight.

July closed on an optimistic note as major equity indexes saw modest gains on the last trading day of the month. The S&P 500 advanced 0.15%, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.21%, the Dow added 0.28% and the Russell 2000 closed 1.09% higher. Sectors largely reflected the slightly bullish posture as Consumer Staples (-0.46%) and Healthcare (-0.77%) were lower. Utilities closed flat, up 0.04% and Communication Services shed a mere 0.03% as 3%+ gains in Netflix (NFLX) and Walt Disney Corp (DIS) were offset by a 2%+ decline in T-Mobile (TMUS) and Meta Platforms (META). Shares of United Rental Inc (URI) were bid up 4.17% as the stock saw continued buying after last week's strong earnings and analyst price target increases.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 7.28%

S&P 500: 19.52%

Nasdaq Composite: 37.07%

Russell 2000: 13.74%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 76.14%

Ether (ETH-USD): 54.96%

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Altria (MO), Caterpillar (CAT), Diageo (DEO), Eaton (ETN), Illinois Tool (ITW), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Kennametal (KMT), Marriott (MAR), Molson Coors (TAP), Rockwell Automation (ROK), Sysco (SYY), and Uber (UBER) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Reports indicate Meta Platforms plans to launch a range of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbots that exude different personalities as soon as September, in an attempt to bolster engagement with its social media platforms.

The Wall Street Journal reports CVS Health (CVS) will shed ~5,000 jobs to reduce costs as the pharmacy company focuses on health services. Exiting 2022, the company had ~300,000 employees.

Broadband and video delivery solution company Harmonic (HLIT) missed top and bottom-line expectations for its June quarter and guided the current quarter below Wall Street expectations. Revenue for the September quarter is expected to come in between $125-$140 million vs. the $189.5 million consensus and the $155.96 million achieved in the June quarter. Despite facing hardware sales delays, management commented the company has the largest backlog in the company’s history.

DoubleVerify (DV) announced mixed quarter results for its June quarter with EPS that missed consensus expectations while revenue came in modestly ahead of Wall Street’s consensus forecast. While the company reaffirmed its 2023 revenue guidance of $557-569 million vs. the $563.67 million consensus, it also shared it agreed to acquire Scibids, a global leader in AI-powered digital campaign optimization.

Western Digital (WDC) reported a smaller-than-expected bottom-line loss for its June quarter, while revenue fell 41% YoY to $2.67 billion, better than the $2.53 billion consensus. While the company issued downside guidance for the current quarter — EPS of $(2.10) - (1.80) vs. the ($1.43) consensus on revenue of $2.55-$2.75 billion vs. the $2.75 billion consensus — it shared its Consumer Flash bit shipments exceeded expectations with total bit shipments returning to year-over-year growth. The stronger-than-expected growth was attributed to normalizing PC and consumer demand as well as content growth. The company sees several indicators signaling improving Flash market dynamics, normalizing inventories, increasing content per unit, and moderating price declines.

Dell Technologies (DELL) shared it is expanding its generative artificial intelligence offerings, while also expanding its partnership with chip giant Nvidia (NVDA).

Advanced Micro (AMD), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Denny's (DEN), elf Beauty (ELF), Electronic Arts (EA), Mosaic (MOS), Pinterest (PINS), Starbucks (SBUX), Terex (TEX), and VF Corp. (VFC) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on upcoming quarterly earnings reports should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

Wednesday, August 2

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: ADP Employment Change Report – July

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, August 3

Japan: Services PMI – July

China: Caixin Services PMI – July

Eurozone: Services PMI – July

UK: Services PMI - July

Productivity & Unit Labor Costs – 2Q 2022

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: S&P Global Services PMI – July

US: ISM Non-Manufacturing s Index – July

US: Factory Orders – June

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, August 4

Germany: Factory Orders – June

Eurozone: Retail Sales - June

US: Employment Report – July

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Nvidia (NVDA) is a constituent of the Tematica BITA Digital Infrastructure & Connectivity Index

