Daily Markets: Investors Shift Focus to Jobs, Economy

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets finished the day mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.28% led by Health Technology names while India’s SENSEX gained 0.24%, and China’s Shanghai Composite eked out a 0.07-point gain, ending the day flat. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 0.30%, Taiwan’s TAIEX lost 0.36%, and Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.22%. South Korea’s KOSPI fell 1.44% on a day that saw Consumer Services (-6.29%) easily overcome the minor gains of Utilities (2.13%). Major European markets are up in midday trading and U.S futures point to a flat-to-down open.

Economic data received earlier this week has renewed concerns over the economy, fostering a risk-off sentiment for the stock market. While we have a relatively quiet day ahead for both economic and earnings news, the market will be contemplating implications associated with Lumentum (LITE) cutting its outlook and Costco (COST) reporting softer-than-expected March comp sales.

Soon after the market open, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will be speaking on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the Arkansas State Bank Department's Day with the Commissioner event. In recent days, Bullard shared his view the Fed will likely need to raise interest rates higher than expected by the stock market, and after this week’s data, investors will be looking for any changes in Bullard’s thoughts. Tomorrow brings the March Employment Report even though the stock market will be closed to observe Good Friday. Given the combination of weaker-than-expected job creation and elevated wage pressure found in Wednesday’s March ADP Employment Change report, we could see the traders take a more defensive move ahead of tomorrow’s jobs report and the three-day weekend.

Data Download

International Economy

The Caixin China General Services PMI increased to 57.8 in March from 55.0 in February, pointing to the fastest pace of expansion in activity since last November 2020. New orders rose at the fastest pace in 28 months, with new export business expanding at the quickest rate since the series began in September 2014. On the price front, input cost inflation accelerated to a seven-month high, due to higher wage costs and raw material prices.

Domestic Economy

Following a jam-packed few days of economic data, we take a bit of a breather with “just” the usual weekly Thursday data that is initial and continuing jobless claims and natural gas inventories from the Energy Information Administration.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Agency has hired BlackRock (BLK) Financial Market Advisory to sell the securities portfolios of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY). Per the FDIC, sales "will be gradual and orderly, and will aim to minimize the potential for any adverse impact on market functioning by taking into account daily liquidity and trading conditions."

Markets

Investors continued to work updated economic data into their outlook yesterday and decided that not everything was to their liking. The Dow stood alone, gaining 0.24% while the S&P 500 declined 0.25%, the Russell 2000 fell 0.99% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.07% lower. Energy (1.51%) continued to trade on its own fundamentals as Utilities (2.59%) and Healthcare (1.73%) provided traditionally defensive relief. Consumer Discretionary (-2.05%), Industrials (-1.30%), and Technology (-1.14%) took the biggest hits. In individual names, MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) fell 13.91% as traders continued to take profits on what has been a strong 58%+ run from its 52-week low in September of 2022.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 1.01%

S&P 500: 6.53%

Nasdaq Composite: 14.62%

Russell 2000: -0.52%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 69.92%

Ether (ETH-USD): 59.62%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets begin trading today, Constellation Brands (STZ), Lamb Weston (LW), Levi Strauss (LEVI), and RPM Inc. (RPM) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Alphabet (GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai shared Google plans to add conversational artificial intelligence features to its search engine.

Lumentum cut its revenue outlook for its 3Q 2023 to $380-$384 million vs. its prior guidance of $430-$460 million and the $444.1 million consensus. Late in the quarter, a network equipment manufacturer who represented more than 10% of Lumentum’s 2Q 2Q2023 revenue informed the company that due to its inventory management, it would not take the shipments we had originally projected for the quarter. Lumentum now sees a similar level of shipments to this customer in its fiscal 4Q 2023.

AbbVie (ABBV) noted that adjusted non-GAAP earnings for 1Q 2023 are expected to include acquired IPR&D and milestones expense of $150 million on a pre-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact of $0.08 to adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. That led the company to revise its EPS outlook for the quarter to $2.31-$2.41 vs. the $2.56 consensus.

Costco Wholesale reported its March net sales rose 0.5% YoY to $21.71 billion. Comparable sales fell 1.1%, with U.S. comparable sales down 1.5%, Canadian comparable sales declining 2.4%, and International comparable sales rose 2%. E-commerce comparable sales were down 12.7%. Excluding the impacts from gasoline prices and foreign exchange, total comp sales for the month rose 2.6%, with the US +0.9%, Canada +7.4%, and International +7.6%. E-commerce comparable sales were -11.6%.

LGI Homes (LGIH) reported it closed 529 homes in March, compared to 506 homes closed in February. For the March quarter, LGI closed 1,366 homes, down 5.7% from the 1,448 homes in the previous quarter.

Preliminary data published by ACT Research found U.S. Class 8 truck orders fell 18% YoY and 18% MoM in March. That data weighed on the shares of truck companies and their suppliers, including Paccar (PCAR), Cummins (CMI), and Wabash National (WNC).

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) plans to hold a virtual special shareholder meeting on May 9, 2023, to seek approval on its reverse stock split proposal.

Trip.com Group (TCOM) and Saudi Tourism Authority signed a MOU to promote Saudi Arabia as a tourism destination.

IPOs

Near-term the calendar for such activity looks rather thin. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Veradigm (MDRX), WD-40 (WDFC), and Yamana Gold (AUY) are slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, April 7

US: Employment Report – March

US: Consumer Credit – February

Monday, April 10

Eurozone: Sentix Investor Confidence - April

US: Wholesale Inventories – February

Tuesday, April 11

China: Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index – March

Eurozone: Retail Sales - February

US: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index – March

Wednesday, April 12

Japan: Unemployment Rate, Bank Lending, Core Machinery Orders, Producer Price Index – March

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Consumer Price Index – March

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Treasury Budget – March

Thursday, April 13

China: Imports, Exports – March

UK: Industrial and Manufacturing Production – February

Germany: Consumer Price Index – March

Eurozone: Industrial Production – February

OPEC Monthly Report

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Producer Price Index – March

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, April 14

US: Retail Sales – March

US: Import/Export Prices – March

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – March

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment – April Preliminary

Thought for the Day

“Make the most of yourself…. for that is all there is of you.” ~Ralph Waldo Emerson

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.