Daily Markets: Investors Prepare for Bank Earnings, Retail Sales Data

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity markets closed out the week on a positive note. South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.38%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.46%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 0.53% and China’s Shanghai Composite and Taiwan’s TAIEX closed 0.60% and 0.79% higher, respectively. Japan’s Nikkei posted a 1.20% gain as the Fast Retailing industry and Energy names rallied.

India’s markets are closed today as the country marks the birthday of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. He is noted for being a chief architect of India’s constitution and a rights activist for lower-caste Indians.

European markets are up in midday trading except for Italy and the Netherlands and futures point to a lower open.

Before US-listed stocks begin trading, several items have the potential to alter or reinforce the equity futures. In addition to the sea of bank earnings being released early this morning, at 8:30 AM ET, the March US Retail Sales are expected to show a MoM decline of 0.4%, matching the February print. However, retail sales ex-auto is expected to decline further, -0.3% vs. the -0.1% drop in February. Other views on US retail sales in March like the one from Mastercard’s (MA) SpendingPulse Report confirmed a slower rate of spending during the month compared to January and February. Given the importance of the consumer in the US economy, a stronger-than-expected decline could add to already growing concerns about the vector and velocity of the economy.

As that data is released, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee will be interviewed on CNBC at 8:30 AM ET. Shortly thereafter, investors and market watchers will be tuning in at 8:45 AM ET to hear what Fed Governor Christopher Waller may say about any adjustments to the Fed’s monetary policy playbook following the back-to-back March Consumer Price and Producer Price indices this week. Ahead of that data, Fed officials have reiterated the need to do more to combat inflation, but the market continues to price in several rate cuts in the back half of this year.

And just before the opening bell is rung at 9:15 AM, March Industrial Production will be published. Normally, this data isn’t reviewed quite so closely but as we mentioned above there is growing concern over the vector and velocity of the economy. That will likely give the data a closer review than usual, but we would strongly suggest readers that look at this data move past the headline figure and examine its findings on the data for the manufacturing economy vs. that for mining and utilities.

Data Download

International Economy

YoY CPI for a number of European countries came in slightly lower than expected for Sweden, Spain, Finland, and Poland while France saw a slight uptick as compared to previously released figures.

Domestic Economy

As discussed above, at 8:30 AM ET this morning the March Retail Sales report will be published as will the March Import/Export Prices data. At 9:15 the March data for Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization will be released. Soon after stocks begin trading this morning, at 10 AM ET, the preliminary April University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will be reported.

Markets

Producer Price Index ex-Food and Energy figures pointing to deflation for March gave traders reason to put their rally caps on and bid up the broad indexes as the Dow gained 1.14%, the Russell 2000 added 1.30%, the S&P 500 rose 1.33% and the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.99% higher. Except for Real Estate (-0.32%), all other sectors posted gains on the day although Utilities essentially ended the day flat, up a mere 0.01%. Clear leaders were Communication Services (2.08%) and Technology (1.86%). Bucking yesterday’s trend was Progressive Corp (PGR) which closed 6.71% lower after reporting a $0.26 per share loss in March despite an almost 19% increase in premiums written compared to the same period last year.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 2.70%

S&P 500: 7.99%

Nasdaq Composite: 16.24%

Russell 2000: 2.01%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): 83.04%

Ether (ETH-USD): 67.88%

Stocks to Watch

Before US equity markets begin trading today, BlackRock (BLK), Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), PNC (PNC), United Health (UNH), and Wells Fargo (WFC) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Shares of Boeing (BA) declined in after-hours trading last night after the company warned that deliveries of its best-selling 737 Max jet might be delayed because of issues with a part supplied by Spirit AeroSystems (SPR).

Sales at Hermes (HESAY, RMS-FR) rose 23% in the first quarter, above expectations, as wealthy shoppers in China and Europe splurged on luxury fashion and accessories despite higher prices and market turmoil.

Lucid Group (LCID) said it produced 2,314 vehicles during Q1 at its manufacturing facility in Arizona. For the quarter, the company delivered 1,406 vehicles, down 27% QoQ and below the expected 1,835 units.

Enzo Biochem (ENZ) announced it experienced a ransomware attack that impacted certain information technology systems and that certain data was extracted from the company's information technology systems as part of this incident.

Fashion apparel retailer Express (EXPR) and global brand management firm, WHP Global announce a definitive agreement to acquire menswear brand Bonobos from Walmart (WMT).

Aesthetic and dermatology solutions provider Cutera (CUTR) announced a special meeting of stockholders on June 9 to consider a proposal to remove 5 directors.

IPOs

Pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ) priced its initial public offering of 2.41 million shares at $4.00 per share.

Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No companies are slotted to report their quarterly results as we fade into the weekend. We would suggest readers be on the lookout for earnings pre-announcements and adjust their investment framework as necessary. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when should head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, April 17

US: Empire State Manufacturing – April

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – April

Tuesday, April 18

China: 1Q 2023 GDP

China: Industrial Production, Retail Sales - March

Eurozone: ZEW Economic Sentiment - April

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – March

Wednesday, April 19

Japan: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – February

UK: Car Registration, Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index - March

Eurozone: Consumer Price Index - March

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

US: Fed Beige Book

Thursday, April 20

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims (8:30 AM ET)

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – April (8:30 AM ET)

US: Existing Home Sales – March (10:00 AM ET)

US: Leading Indicators – March (10:00 AM ET)

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, April 21

Japan: Consumer Price Index

Japan: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI - April

Eurozone: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI - April

UK: Retail Sales – March

US: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI – April

Thought for the Day

"I know fear is an obstacle for some people, but it is an illusion to me. Failure always made me try harder next time.” ~ Michael Jordan

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.